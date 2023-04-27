All 20 American WW2 Aircraft Carrier Planes, and How Many Were Built

During World War II, there were rapid advancements in aviation technology, including in carrier-based aircraft. Carrier-based aircraft are planes capable of take-off and landing from the carrier’s flight deck. As these massive ships served as mobile airfields, they played an essential role in the Pacific Theater against the Japanese Empire. Here we are looking at the carrier-based aircraft the United States used during WWII.

To identify all the U.S. planes that were used on aircraft carriers in World War II, 24/7 Wall St. referenced U.S. naval aircraft in the WWII era from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft that were launched from aircraft carriers in WWII were ranked based on production totals. Prototype aircraft or those with limited production runs were excluded. Supplemental information about the aircraft’s type, crew size, top speed, roles, and year entered service also came from Military Factory.

The Grumman F4F Wildcat was the initial production line fighter aircraft used by the U.S. Navy and Marines. It served as the primary carrier-based fighter in the early stages of the war in the Pacific, proving to be an exceptionally rugged and reliable aircraft. (Also see, these are the most produced aircraft by any nation during WWII.)

As the war progressed, the United States introduced the F6F Hellcat, a more advanced fighter aircraft. The carrier-borne aircraft improved upon the design of the Wildcat and boosted the odds against its adversaries. The Hellcat’s introduction into service was timely, as it played a decisive role in turning the tide against the Japanese from the Caroline Islands to the Battle of the Philippine Sea and beyond. (Here are the 18 biggest battles of World War II.)

Other planes on this list include aircraft capable of launching torpedoes, dive bombers, interception, and fighter aircraft. These planes played a variety of roles throughout the conflict, whether in air-to-air combat, anti-submarine warfare, ground attacks, or intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance as seen on the list. The U.S. Navy established its dominance in the Pacific through the successful implementation of aircraft carriers and their carrier-based aircraft.

Here is a look at 20 carrier-based aircraft that the United States used in the Second World War.