The Fastest Tanks, Trucks, and Armored Carriers in the US Military

Speed is important in combat, but so is keeping American soldiers protected, and for many of the U.S. military’s tanks, trucks, jeeps, and other personnel carriers, some of the ability to cover distance quickly is sacrificed in exchange for heavy armor and armament. Many of the American military’s vehicles, which include bulldozers, trucks, and tractors, have speeds that top out at less than 40 mph, and most cannot exceed 65 mph, the speed limit on most U.S. highways. But this is not always the case, and there are reconnaissance vehicles and infantry transports designed for quick entry and egress, including some very recent additions to the American arsenal that are capable of speeds in excess of 90 mph.

To determine the fastest US Military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. looked at data on military ground vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more used by militaries across the world both past and present. We ranked the vehicles according to the top speed of each vehicle. For each vehicle we also included horsepower, crew size, when the vehicle entered service, and what role it plays within the military, all from Military Factory.

Several infantry fighting vehicles are among the fastest on our list, including standbys like the M2 Bradley, which came into service in 1981. The Infantry Squad Vehicle is the most recent addition, coming into service in 2021.

Three of the 10 fastest vehicles used by the U.S. military are classified as mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) wheeled armored vehicles. MRAPs are built with a V-shaped hull designed to deflect explosions away from the troop compartment. All three vehicles – M-ATV, the Buffalo H, and the MaxxPro – came into service earlier in the 21st century and were available to participate against the insurgents in Iraq. They have crews of two to five people, and all three vehicles have a top speed of more than 65 mph. (Here are 34 combat vehicles used by the U.S. military.)

