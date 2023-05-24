The 21 Bases Where US Military Are Trained

In times of rising geopolitical tensions across the globe, it pays off to have a strong military like the United States. The U.S. military is considered the best on the planet not just because it is the highest funded military, but also because it is one of the best trained across all of its branches.

From the Army to the Coast Guard and the Space Force, the U.S. military has a comprehensive training program in place. There are different tiers of training for different operational units such as the Green Berets or Navy SEALs.

To determine where the U.S. military trains its forces across all branches, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed information on Military OneSource, a Department of Defense-funded information resource for members of the armed services. We listed the military bases alphabetically and included the training conducted at each base and for which branch. There are multiple bases where a wide variety of training occurs and others where it is similar training but at different locations.

Some of the military installations on the list house multiple training facilities for multiple units and even multiple military branches. For instance, some units need to complete pararescue training, which is a prerequisite for more specialized operators so there is some crossover training between units at certain bases. (Also see, the largest military base in each state.)

Similarly, basic training for the Army is spread across multiple bases because of the sheer number of recruits. The same goes for the Marine Corps. However, just because these recruits may train in different bases does not mean they are receiving different training. In fact, practically all of basic training is standardized down to the day for whatever set duration each branch requires. (Here is what it takes to be in 16 of America’s elite military forces.)

Here’s a look at where the U.S. trains its military: