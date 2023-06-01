The US Navy Ships and Submarines With the Biggest Crews

The U.S. Navy fleet currently includes 243 surface and underwater vessels in 19 different classes, including various aircraft carriers, assault ships, transport docks, submarines, and more. Each of these classes of vessels serves a combat, surveillance, or transport purpose and has a specific crew capacity, from the small Cyclone-class patrol ships, which can hold 30 crewmembers, to aircraft carriers that have a crew complement of around 5,000 people. (These are the world’s fastest warships.)

To determine the vessels with the largest crews in the U.S. military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of active U.S. military naval vessel classes from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, naval vessels, and more. We also used other sources with naval vessel lists, including Military-Today, and ranked the vessel classes by the crew that is required to effectively operate each vessel. Data on total displacement and the year each vessel entered service also came from Military Factory. Supplemental information on how many vessels are in service in each class came from the World Directory of Modern Military Warship.

The U.S. Navy boat classes with the largest crews are both aircraft carriers. The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier can hold up to 5,680 people and is one of the largest warships in the world. Ten Nimitz carriers are in service. The Nimitz, however, is currently being replaced by the newer Ford-class aircraft carrier, which is designed for a crew of 4,660 and boasts heightened battle capabilities and lower maintenance costs. Just one Ford carrier is in service so far. These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships and submarines.

With crews of over 2,700, the America-class and Wasp-class amphibious assault ships are also among the largest in terms of personnel. These resemble small aircraft carriers that allow for vertical and short takeoff and landing of helicopters. They also have a well deck for the use of landing craft.

