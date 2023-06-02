Companies Selling the Most Guns, According to an Online Gun Broker

The rise of e-commerce — buying things online rather than at brick-and-mortar stores — has been one of the most disruptive developments in the history of American retail. From groceries to prescription medication, consumers can buy just about anything online these days – even firearms.

Unlike most items purchased online, however, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their firearm shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm dealer – usually a local gun store – which will then run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Still, as is the case with online shopping in general, the convenience and inventory offered by online retailers is a major draw for gun buyers.

Gunbroker.com, one of the largest online marketplaces for firearms, has over 7.3 million registered users and more than 1.6 million items for sale every day. The company reported some $64.6 million in online sales in fiscal 2022 alone. And sales during the 2022 calendar year reveal that some gunmakers are far more popular in the United States than others. (These are the 22 guns used by Federal agents.)

Using a report from Gungenius, which uses data from Gunbroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 most popular gun companies in America. Firearm brands are ranked by 2022 sales reported by the online platform, though exact sales numbers were not provided.

The top brands on this list include some of the largest gunmakers in the United States. The top three companies on this list – Ruger, SIG Sauer, and Smith & Wesson – alone accounted for over 60% of all domestically produced firearms between 2016 and 2020.

American companies also dominate this list, producing 10 of the 25 brands listed – not including brands like Colt and Winchester that were founded in the United States and later bought by a foreign company. Belgium and Germany are the two countries home to the second largest share of companies on this list, each with three. It is important to note, however, that nearly every brand on this list has an American headquarters and often an American manufacturing facility, regardless of where their parent company is based. (Here is a look at the largest American weapons manufacturers.)

