Us Military Vehicles With the Most Powerful Engines

The M1 Abrams tank, which the United States is sending several 31 of to Ukraine to defend against Russia, is among the most powerful vehicles in the U.S. military. But it might surprise some to see that the Abrams only ranks third in horsepower in the American military’s fleet of mechanized weapons. (Here is how Ukraine’s newly bolstered tank army compares to Russia’s.)

To determine the most powerful U.S. military vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on active U.S. Army vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We ranked all vehicles by their horsepower. Supplemental information on top speed, crew size, when the vehicle entered the service, and what role it plays within the military also came from Military Factory.

Most of the vehicles on this list first went into service in the 20th century and are still essential to the nation’s defense.

Three of the four least powerful vehicles are among the fastest: M1161 Growler fast attack vehicle, the infantry squad vehicle, and the Flyer-72 ALSV (advanced light strike vehicle). All go at least 85 mph. (See the fastest vehicles in the U.S. military.)

Under the built-to-last category, 17 of the vehicles on the list came into service in the 20th century, and four date from the 1960s. The oldest is the M113 APC tracked armored personnel carrier that came into service in 1960. Among the five most powerful, two are from the ‘60s, one from the ‘80s, and two from the aughts.

Click here to see the US military vehicles with the most powerful engines.