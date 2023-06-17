18 Failed Weapons the US Wasted the Most Money On

No country spends more on its military than the United States. The Department of Defense’s 2024 budget proposal has been released, with a bottom-line total ask of $824 billion. If history offers any lessons, it is a near-guarantee that some substantial part of those billions of dollars will go to projects that will end up as failures before ever turning into useful technology.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed some of the weapons programs in recent decades that have wasted the most taxpayer money. Programs are ranked on rough estimates of government expenditures, not adjusted for inflation.

Among the weapons programs on this list, estimates of wasted spending range from hundreds of millions to tens of billions of dollars. In most cases, the wasted money resulted from research and development projects that did not achieve their desired results. Notably, the fiscal 2024 military budget includes a record-high $145 billion for research and development.

While there will always be some risk of waste associated with R&D, in many of the programs on this list, the wasted spending was often avoidable, resulting from any number of problems, including unrealistic goals, corporate influence in Washington, short-sighted strategic thinking, and evolving geo-political goals. Ironically, several of these projects were initially pursued as a way of saving taxpayer money in the long term. Here are the countries ramping up military spending the most.

It is important to note that while each of these weapons projects did not turn out as planned, not all of them were for nothing. In several cases, lessons and technological developments that emerged from them proved useful in other applications.

