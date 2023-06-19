How Many People Your State Sends to Jail Every Year

With over 2 million people in prison, the United States locks up more of its citizens than any other country in the world. Even adjusting for population, the U.S. incarceration rate of 629 per 100,000 people is the highest in the world, according to the London-based World Prison Brief, Institute for Crime & Justice Policy Research.

But when it comes to putting people behind bars, America’s prison population is only the tip of the iceberg. The amount of time most people who are placed under arrest spend behind bars ranges from only a matter of days to a few months. And as a result, many of them are not counted in the reported total prison population.

Each year, an average of about 4.9 million people are put in jail – more than double the reported prison population – and over 25% of them are jailed more than once.

Using data on unique jail admissions from the Prison Policy Initiative, a non-profit research organization, 24/7 Tempo determined how many people in each state go to local jails every year.

Depending on the state, the number of people booked into local jails each year ranges from 8,000 to over 500,000. Adjusting for population, jail admissions rates in the 50 states start at 934 bookings per 100,000 people, and go as high as 2,888 per 100,000.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, arrest rates correlate with certain racial and socioeconomic indicators. Black Americans and those with low educational attainment, for example, are at increased risk of arrest in the United States. Additionally, unemployed Americans, as well as those who live below the poverty line, are more likely to be arrested multiple times, even though the vast majority of these groups do not pose a serious public safety risk.

Notably, across the 50 states, there is little correlation between crime rates of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI – such as homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, and motor vehicle theft – and jail admissions. Rates for these types of crimes, for the most recent year of complete data, correlate more strongly with imprisonment rates, a reflection of longer-term incarceration.