The 33 States That Let Teachers Carry Guns

As of May 25, there were 24 school shootings in the U.S. this year, according to Education Week, which has been keeping such data since 2018. These incidents have claimed the lives of 13 people – nine students or other children and four school school employees or other adults. The most recent serious episode was the killing of six people at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, in March.

There have been 168 such shootings since 2018, and such tragic episodes like the Columbine High School attack in 1999 and the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012 have spurred debate as to whether arming teachers could have halted or mitigated the tragedies. (Reaching back still further, here’s a list of the number of school shootings every year since 1980.)

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of states that allow teachers and school employees to carry guns on the grounds of public schools. We gathered information from the Giffords Law Center, an advocacy and research organization focused on promoting gun control, as to which states allow teachers or other school employees to carry a firearm on school grounds. (Note that in some states, permission to carry can vary by district.)

Firearm mortality data for 2021 came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of school shooting incidents in each state between 1970 and 2023 came from K-12 School Shooting Database, which tracks U.S. school shootings dating back to 1970 by compiling all available data on the subject.

Some states make provisions in certain circumstances for gun-training teachers, though critics of teachers carrying firearms on school premises claim that they are not trained law enforcement professionals, and that bearing firearms in the school detracts from their mission as educators. (These are America’s 50 best places for teachers.)

In addition to teachers, other personnel may be granted permission to carry a gun. School marshals, such as those in Texas, are school employees with a license to carry a firearm who volunteer as school protectors. They must undergo an 80-hour training and psychological exam before they can get access to a gun on campus.

Some states allow for the presence of a sentinel, who is not a law enforcement officer. The sentinel is present to provide deterrence and immediate response to an attack. The course for South Dakota’s school sentinel program involves 80 hours of training.

School guardians, such as those in Florida, are armed personnel who aid in stopping assailants on school grounds. They’re either school employees who volunteer to serve in addition to their job duties or are personnel hired for the purpose of serving as a guardian. Guardians must pass psychological and drug screenings, and complete at least 144 hours of training.