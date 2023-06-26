The Most Unbelievable Conspiracy Theories

Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned – or so the story goes. This common belief has its roots in an ancient Roman conspiracy theory. Because Emperor Nero had proposed knocking down part of the city to build a complex of elaborate palaces and gardens – a proposal which the Senate rejected – rumors immediately swirled that the Emperor himself had gleefully started the fire to further his plan.

Unfortunately, Nero responded by spouting another conspiracy theory: that the Christians, then a minority religion, had ignited the flames. This led to the executions of hundreds of followers of Jesus. Conspiracy theories have been used for centuries to justify all kinds of atrocities, including the Holocaust. Hitler played upon a prevailing belief that Jews want to take over the world to help him garner public support for the persecution of Jewish citizens.

Surely the fear that clandestine groups of people are pulling strings to further their agendas is a valid one. Many conspiracy theories throughout the years have turned out to be true. The CIA has admitted to conducting covert mind control experiments and attempting numerous times to assassinate Fidel Castro, for instance. (Read about the CIA’s most outrageous covert operations.)

However, the proliferation of baseless theories, often despite clear proof of their falsehood, can be deadly. The belief that COVID vaccinations kill people, or that they are carrying tracking chips or harmful chemicals, has led to hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths in the past three years.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of some of the most unbelievable conspiracy theories using sources such as LiveScience, Newsone, Snopes, History, Popular Mechanics, The Atlantic, and National Public Radio. The list, unfortunately, is far from complete.

From the assertion that the moon landing was faked to the theory that the earth has been sucked into a black hole, these theories take aim at scientists, Jews, Bill Gates, the Illuminati, and, of course, the U.S. government, among other targets. (Here’s a list of the world’s most powerful secret societies.)