How the Fastest Birds on Earth Compared to a Cheetah

In the vast and diverse animal kingdom, there are many fascinating creatures that possess remarkable speed and agility. The fastest animal on land is the cheetah, which can run at speeds of around 70 miles per hour. The fastest fish ever recorded is the Indo-Pacific sailfish, which has been clocked at 68 miles per hour – but measuring the speed of fish is tricky because of the effects of water resistance. Those speeds pale, however, in comparison to the velocity obtained by animals who fly – by birds and bats. (For landbound creatures, with one bat thrown in, these are the fastest animals in the world.)

To compile a list of the fastest birds on earth, 24/7 Tempo reviewed sources including LiveScience.com, speedofanimals.com, ourendangeredworld.com, and the Journal of Experimental Biology. Information on primary location and extinction risk comes from the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources Red List.

In the skies above us, no bird is faster than the peregrine falcon, which can achieve a blistering 220 miles per hour when diving for prey. Its cousins the saker falcon and golden eagle are nearly as fast, plummeting at speeds up to 200 miles per hour. Remarkably, their speed is matched in level flight by the white-throated needletail (or spine-tailed) swift. (Two bird species are also among the 50 longest-living animals in the world.)

Birds of prey are noted not only for their speed, but for their agility, enabling them to turn quickly and reverse direction in order to pursue their airborne targets – and they tend to have excellent eyesight (hence the phrase “eagle eye”), enabling them to spot small animals on the ground before swooping down to claim them.