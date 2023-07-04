31 Largest Battles of the American Revolutionary War

When hostilities commenced during the American Revolution in 1775 between Great Britain and the North American colonies, all the advantages seemed to be on the side of Great Britain, the largest empire in the world. For the next eight years, the two sides were locked in combat up and down the Eastern Seaboard that ultimately resulted in the defeat of the British Empire and the formation of the United States of America.

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of the largest battles of the Revolutionary War. We based our list of engagements that involved at least 1,000 soldiers on each side. Among the sources we used in compiling our list were revolutionary-war.net, battlefields.org, and britannica.org.

The Royal Navy, which was without equal at the time, allowed the British to capture and occupy coastal cities like Philadelphia and New York relatively early in the conflict. However, their relatively small land army, though professionally trained and augmented with Hessian mercenaries — German troops hired by the British to join the army — was not able to control the countryside, where 90% of the colonial population lived.

Most of the early major combat took place in New England and the Northeastern states. The British put the colonists on the backfoot with victories in Long Island and Manhattan in New York, and successes at Brandywine and Germantown in Pennsylvania. But overall success in the north eluded them. The British strategy of dividing the northern colonies failed, culminating in the loss at Saratoga that brought the French into the war.

Great Britain shifted its strategy to the south where it believed it had more Loyalist support. The strategy seemed effective as British fortunes improved at first. They thwarted a siege of Savannah, and emerged victorious in battles at Charleston and Camden, South Carolina. But their biggest loss in the south, the siege of Yorktown, was the final major battle of the war, and led to peace talks that would pave the way for the creation of the United States.

