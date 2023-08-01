Famous American Ships That Sunk in WWII

Throughout the Second World II, the United States faced numerous challenges at sea against formidable adversaries. While American battleships played a crucial role in overcoming the Axis powers, numerous ships met a tragic fate, ultimately succumbing to enemy forces and the depths of the ocean. Here we are taking a look at some of the major American ships sunk over the course of WWII.

To identify the major American ships sunk during World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Allied War Losses compiled by Uboat.net, an online database of ships sunk during the two world wars. Only the largest U.S. Navy ships – battleships, heavy cruisers, anti-aircraft cruisers, and aircraft carriers – that were sunk in WWII are included, ordered by when they were sunk. Supplemental information about the type and class of these ships, where they were sunk, and when they were originally launched from, also came from Uboat.net.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the United States experienced one of the most devastating assaults in its naval history, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a day that will live in infamy. The surprise strike resulted in the sinking of two American battleships, among others, the USS Arizona (BB-39) and the USS Oklahoma (BB-37). (Also see, the most mass produced U.S. naval ships in WWII.)

Another notable battleship that was sunk during the war is the USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Portland-class cruiser was on its way to Guam after a successful top-secret mission of delivering atomic bomb components to the Pacific island of Tinian. It was then struck by Japanese submarine I-58 torpedoes, sinking within 12 minutes in the Philippine Sea. Of its 1,196 crew on board, 316 survived, with mostly sailors dying from injuries, dehydration, and shark attacks. (A battle with Japan during wwii was the largest in U.S. naval history.)

All of the ships on this list were sunk in the Pacific Theater, with the earliest starting at Pearl Harbor and the latest in the Philippine Sea. Some of the warships on the list were also much older than others. While a few were launched before World War I, others were launched just a year before WWII ended.

The ships on this list and they serve as reminders for one of the greatest naval conflicts that the world has ever seen. Here is a look at the major American ships sunk during WWII.

