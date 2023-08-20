The 23 Devastating Aftereffects of a Global Nuclear War

When the Earth’s atmosphere becomes saturated with smoke and soot generated by nuclear bomb-induced firestorms, resulting in a significant reduction or absence of sunlight reaching the planet’s surface, this period is referred to as a nuclear winter. (These are countries that control the world’s nuclear weapons.)

To describe what would happen in a nuclear winter, 24/7 Wall St. referenced a research article published by Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, Nuclear Winter Responses to Nuclear War Between the United States and Russia in the Whole Atmosphere Community Climate Model Version 4 and the Goddard Institute for Space Studies ModelE, and an article in the Smithsonian magazine.

The consequences of nuclear war on the climate can vary, depending on how large the conflict is. To date, the concept of a nuclear winter remains a theory, subject to both proponents and critics. (These are 18 of the deadliest weapons of all time.)

This notion first gained prominence in the 1970s, propelled by a group of scientists that included the renowned astronomer Carl Sagan. Their focus lay on dissecting the environmental aftermath of a nuclear exchange. In 1983, Sagan articulated his views in an article for Parade magazine, predicting an immediate death toll of 1 billion from a major nuclear conflict, with potentially graver long-term ramifications.

By leveraging computer models crafted by meteorologists and research conducted by Sagan and his former students, scientists in 1980 deduced that the onset of a nuclear winter wouldn’t necessitate a comprehensive nuclear engagement. They found that global average temperatures could plummet by up to 25 degrees Celsius after a nuclear war. This chilling scenario would usher in an extended epoch of darkness, famine, and worldwide toxic gases.

Sagan’s stance in the nuclear-winter discourse faced opposition from physicist Edward Teller, a key figure in the development of the hydrogen bomb. Teller fervently championed the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), an envisioned satellite system for safeguarding against nuclear missiles. Teller and other defense proponents believed that advocates of nuclear winter could erode support for SDI.

While the notion of nuclear winter is haunting, a parallel from history exists. In 1980, paleontologist Luis Alvarez and his physicist father Walter proposed evidence that an asteroid impact terminated the Cretaceous Period 66 million years ago. Their hypothesis suggested that the resultant injection of dust and debris into the atmosphere darkened Earth for a prolonged duration, leading to the extinction of non-bird dinosaurs. This hypothesis underscores the potential for a localized catastrophe to wield far-reaching, lasting impacts on the entire planet.

