Artists With the Longest Streaks on the Billboard Hot 100

The artists with the longest streaks on the Billboard Hot 100 combine prodigious output with a loyal following that keeps their music appearing on the singles chart published weekly by the music industry’s bible. (Here’s a list of the individual songs that stayed in the top 100 for the longest time.)

To determine the artists with the longest streaks on the Billboard Hot 100, 24/7 Tempo reviewed Billboard Hot 100 chart performance. Artists were ranked based on the number of consecutive weeks they appeared on the Hot 100. Any weeks in which artists appeared on the Hot 100 as either a lead or featured artist were counted toward their consecutive week totals. Chart data is current through Sept. 9, 2023. (Billboard sources its data from Luminate, a company collecting data on music and other entertainment forms.)

The overwhelming number of artists with the longest streaks on the Hot 100 are rap, soul and R&B performers. Three artists each turned out more than 100 songs that appeared on the Billboard singles chart, led by Drake, who had 157 songs enter the Hot 100. Many rap performers are on our list because of the number of collaborations with other artists. (These are the most popular hip hop groups of all time.)

There are many solo female performers on our list, including some of the most prolific woman artists ever. These include Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B.

Other than rap, soul, and R&B, the only other genre with significant extended representation on our list is country. The top performers from that category include The Chicks, Florida Georgia Line, and Carrie Underwood.

Four of the longest streaks started in the 20th century. The oldest of these belongs to college-fraternity favorite Hootie & the Blowfish, whose 112-week streak began on Oct. 8, 1994.