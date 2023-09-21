The Laws for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

All American citizens are subject to the same federal firearm regulations. However, most gun control laws in the U.S. are implemented at the state level, and in some parts of the country, gun owners are subject to far more restrictions.

Nuances in gun control policies vary by state and locality, but one of the most meaningful variations is how guns are regulated in public spaces – particularly concealed firearms.

Using historical data on state-level legislation, 24/7 Wall St. determined the laws for carrying firearms in public in every state. We reviewed laws for both the open carry and concealed carry of firearms.

Most states allow open carry of firearms in public without a permit, a practice generally defined as carrying a gun that is either partially or fully visible. Rules around open carry can vary by firearm type and local laws, however.

But when it comes to concealed carry of a firearm – whether in a purse, backpack, or under a garment – there is a notable divide in state policy. In about half of all states, concealed carry of a firearm in public is permitted for legal gun owners. In the remaining states, concealed carry generally requires a special permit.

The legalization of permitless concealed carry is a recent phenomenon in much of the country, as in over a dozen states, it was made legal 2019 or later. In Florida and Nebraska, permitless concealed carry became legal in 2023. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

While the rapid expansion of permitless concealed carry laws strengthen gun rights, such laws often eliminate any mandated safety and live-fire training and may increase the risk gun violence and accidental shootings. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of the 10 states with the highest gun death rates in 2021 allow legal gun owners to carry a concealed firearm in public without a permit. (Here is a look at the most pro-gun U.S. Senators.)

