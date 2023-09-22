The 23 Ways Federal Agents Have Lost Their Own Guns

There are over 130,000 men and women employed as federal law enforcement officers. And for many of them, carrying a firearm is a daily requirement. While these individuals receive extensive training in the safe-handling and storage of their weapons, mistakes can still happen.

Incidents involving federal law enforcement agents losing their government issued firearm occur with some regularity. Audit reports from the Office of the Inspector General, a division of the U.S. Department of Justice, reveal that 120 firearms – including pistols, rifles, shotguns, and even submachine guns – have been either lost by, or stolen from, federal agents in recent years. (Here is a look at the 22 firearms used by federal agents.)

Whenever a federal agent’s service weapon goes missing, the circumstances surrounding the incident are logged. Using data from OIG audits of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshal Service, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most common ways federal agents lose their firearms. While some instances involve some degree of carelessness, others, such as burglary and theft, are harder to avoid.

In the years covered by OIG audits for each agency, over a dozen firearms were lost by federal agents who left them in public places, including restrooms, restaurants, subways, and hotels. Others were simply misplaced.

But most often, a missing firearm is often the result of a theft, particularly from a car or truck. The OIG audit reports reveal that 40 firearms were stolen from government vehicles, another nine were taken from personal vehicles, and five were left in vehicles that themselves were stolen. (Here is a look at the states where the most guns are stolen.)

Only about half of government issued firearms that have gone missing in recent years have been recovered. Some recovered firearms were determined to have been used in a crime, and many of those that remain missing may yet be.

