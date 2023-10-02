States Where The Most People Are Living With Long COVID Right Now

By mid-September, the seven-day average of COVID hospitalizations in the United States was nearly 12,600 admissions, up from 5,700 in early July. This amounts to 1.4 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 people every day, up from 0.6 cases per 100,000 in late June but below 3.5 cases per 100,000 at the start of the year, according to the New York Times (using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). This uptick has led public health officials to urge Americans to get the recently released updated COVID booster. (These are the counties where the COVID-19 increase is the worst in every state.)

The infection continues to be a much bigger mortal threat to people over the age of 65 than to younger people without underlying medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, or chronic lung disease. But anyone can fall ill from COVID, even if they don’t wind up in the ICU, and the most acute non-fatal cases can lead to what the CDC calls post-COVID conditions – also known as long COVID – causing sufferers to experience symptoms like fatigue, difficulty concentrating, or heart palpitations for last weeks, months, and possibly years after infection.

To determine the states where the most people have long COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on the duration of COVID-19 symptoms from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey for Aug. 23-Sept.4, 2023.

Click here to see the states where the most (and fewest) people have long COVID.

More than three years after the emergence of the virus as a public health threat, about 133.3 million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with COVID, and nearly 34.5 million of them have reported COVID symptoms lasting three months or longer, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Among the 50 states, the percentage of adults reporting these long COVID symptoms ranges from 19% of all reported COVID cases in Massachusetts to more than a third of cases in Idaho and New Mexico. Among the ten most populated states, Ohio leads in long COVID, with more than 1.4 million cases, or nearly 31% of all reported cases of the infection, followed by Georgia and Texas. (Here’s a list of the states with the most health-conscious residents.)

Methodology

To determine the states where the most people have long COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on the duration of COVID-19 symptoms from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey for August 23-September 4, 2023. States were ranked based on the percentage of adults who report having COVID-19 symptoms for a duration of three months or longer after having received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Supplemental data on the percentage of the adult population that has completed the two-dose primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations as of May 11, 2023 and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations from Aug. 1, 2020 to Sept. 16, 2023 – adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau – came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data on the percentage of adults reporting poor or fair health came from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and is based on 2020 data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System of the CDC.