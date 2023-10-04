This Is the Most Popular NFL Coach in America: All 32 Head Coaches, Ranked

The NFL is the most-watched sports league in America, and has been since 2015, with games seen on all the major over-the-air networks, ESPN, and streaming sites such as Amazon Prime. The ultimate NFL contest, the Super Bowl, is the most-viewed single-day sports event in America every year. As such, the 32 NFL head-coaching jobs are among the most coveted positions in professional sports. What comes with that is the admiration or ire of fans.

To determine the most-liked and disliked coaches in the NFL, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a study of the subject by Betway, an online sports betting site. The site monitored online conversations about the head coach of each of the 32 NFL teams on X (the site formerly known as Twitter), and used the social-listening tool Linkfluence to note positive sentiments about each one over the 30-day period ending on Sept. 5, 2023.

Of the 32 current coaches in the NFL, five have held their jobs for more than 10 years. All five – Bill Belichick (New England Patriots), Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers), Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks), Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs), and John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens) – have won at least one Super Bowl. (But here are 12 NFL teams that have never won one.)

Success doesn’t mean they are well-liked based on online conversations about them, however. Six-time Super Bowl winner Belichick, despite controversies such as videotaping opponents that were against the rules, is the fourth-most liked coach on the list. Tomlin, who’s been with the Steelers for 16 years, is sixth. While Carroll and Reid are in the middle of the list, Harbaugh is 24th. (Team owners get both love and hate from fans, too. These are the NFL’s best and worst owners.)

Getting fired from a coaching job hasn’t hurt the careers or appeal of Dennis Allen (New Orleans Saints), Mike McCarthy (Dallas Cowboys), or Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), all of whom are in the top-10 of most-liked coaches.

The least-liked coach by far is Robert Saleh of the New York Jets. He also has the highest number of online posts – topping second-place Belichick by more than 8,500. Jets fans have not had a Super Bowl champion since 1969 and expectations were high this year because former Green Bay Packers quarterback and All-Pro Aaron Rodgers joined the team. He was injured in the first game and is out for the year.