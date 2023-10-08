How Many People Does Your State Send to Jail Every Year? kali9 / Getty Images

With over 2 million people in prison, the United States locks up more of its citizens than any other country in the world. Even adjusting for population, the U.S. incarceration rate of 629 per 100,000 people is the highest in the world, according to the London-based World Prison Brief, Institute for Crime & Justice Policy Research.

But when it comes to putting people behind bars, America’s prison population is only the tip of the iceberg. The amount of time most people who are placed under arrest spend behind bars ranges from only a matter of days to a few months. And as a result, many of them are not counted in the reported total prison population.

Each year, an average of about 4.9 million people are put in jail – more than double the reported prison population – and over 25% of them are jailed more than once.

Using data on unique jail admissions from the Prison Policy Initiative, a non-profit research organization, 24/7 Tempo determined how many people in each state go to local jails every year.

Depending on the state, the number of people booked into local jails each year ranges from 8,000 to over 500,000. Adjusting for population, jail admissions rates in the 50 states start at 934 bookings per 100,000 people, and go as high as 2,888 per 100,000.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, arrest rates correlate with certain racial and socioeconomic indicators. Black Americans and those with low educational attainment, for example, are at increased risk of arrest in the United States. Additionally, unemployed Americans, as well as those who live below the poverty line, are more likely to be arrested multiple times, even though the vast majority of these groups do not pose a serious public safety risk. (Here is a look at the cities where police are better funded than health and social services.)

Notably, across the 50 states, there is little correlation between crime rates of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI – such as homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, and motor vehicle theft – and jail admissions. Rates for these types of crimes, for the most recent year of complete data, correlate more strongly with imprisonment rates, a reflection of longer-term incarceration. (Here is a look at the cities with the most car thefts.)

Methodology

To determine how many people in each state go to local jails – city or county institutions, as opposed to state or federal prisons – every year, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on unique jail admissions from the Prison Policy Initiative. (Note, though, that in six states – Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Vermont – the jail system is mostly or entirely integrated into the state prison system.) States were ranked based on the number of unique jail admissions per 100,000 residents from 2016 to 2017. Supplemental data on the number of violent and property crimes reported per 100,000 residents is from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. Data on total population is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey and are one-year estimates.