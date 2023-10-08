28 of the Worst NASCAR Crashes in History

The National Association for Stock Car Racing, better known as NASCAR, was founded in 1948 in Daytona Beach, Fla., by racer and race-track promoter Bill France, Sr. It had immense appeal in the South in its first decades, but over time has attracted a national following.
While many attend to appreciate the skills of the drivers motoring at speeds of nearly 200 mph, there are those who go hoping to see “the big one,” a massive pileup of vehicles. (These incidents, of course, are much worse than the 20 kinds of car accidents Americans get in the most.)
To compile a list of the worst crashes in NASCAR history, 24/7 Tempo used reference materials from sources such as racing websites like Hotcars and The Motor Digest, as well as ESPN, the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.
Stock car racing has its roots in the Appalachian region, with moonshiners who drove souped-up cars to evade government revenue agents during the Great Depression. The cars eventually started racing at state fairs and local racetracks and found that their brand of hellbent driving could draw thousands of spectators. (For another variation on auto racing, see the most exciting races in Indy 500 history.)
NASCAR ruefully learned that racing could come at a hefty price. Pileups involving too many cars forced the organization to limit the number of vehicles. Tragedies involving car fires forced the organization to require drivers to wear fire-retardant clothing and for vehicles to have fire-extinguishing systems.
Click here to learn about the worst crashes in NASCAR history
Horrific wrecks also have prompted NASCAR to install protective nets in all its racing cars for the safety of drivers and spectators. After a crash in 1987 at the Talladega Superspeedway, racing officials even mandated restrictor plates that regulate the speed of the vehicles.
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.