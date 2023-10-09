32 Haunting Photos That Capture the Struggles of the Great Depression FSA / Archive Photos via Getty Images

The Great Depression was a dark time in U.S. history, a worldwide economic downturn that began in 1929 and lasted a decade – the longest and most severe depression ever experienced by a country in the industrialized world. (See what the stock market was worth the year you were born.)

Nothing brings to life the privations of the period and the sheer desperation felt by those who had to suffer through it like photographic images taken at the time.

To assemble an album of haunting images from the Great Depression, mostly taken in America, 24/7 Tempo combed through the photo archives of Getty Images and the Library of Congress. Information about the Great Depression came from sources including the New York Times, History, and Britannica.

Before the crash of the stock market on Oct. 29, 1929 – which became known as Black Tuesday – the unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.2%. In 1933, in the depths of the Depression, it soared to about 25%. (In our own time, these are the 15 states with the worst spikes in unemployment since the pandemic.)

People tried to find work and help each other in various ways. Charitable organizations opened soup kitchens and breadlines to feed the hungry, and the government, led by a new president – after the former one refused to supply aid because he believed in self-reliance – created various agencies to employ people in public works.

Despite all of these efforts, the Depression lingered until 1939, and its effects were still being felt years afterwards.