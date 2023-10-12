Special Report

America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Americans love food and driving and these passions come together in roadside restaurants. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that roadside restaurants have a central place in American culture: They feature in such iconic films as “American Graffiti” and “Thelma and Louise” and road movies are themselves a major film genre. 

After a year of restrictions on travel and dining out, many Americans must be hungry for adventure and hungry for the restaurant experience, whether it’s the chrome exterior and vinyl  interior of a basic truckstop café or a classic diner. (Here is the best diner in every state)

To whet your appetite 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of 26 of America’s best roadside eateries. 

They span the country, from Maine to California to Hawaii. Many of the places on our list are known for classic American fare, such as pizza and BBQ. Not surprisingly, burgers are a staple. Some are famous for local specialties, such as lobster and chowder fries. Whatever your preference, roadside restaurants often offer generous portions for reasonable prices. 

 

Juan-Delgadillo-in-july-1990 by Zeddammer
Juan-Delgadillo-in-july-1990 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Zeddammer

Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-in
> Location: Seligman, Arizona
> Don’t miss: Jalapeño burger

Source: Photo by Samuel Y. via Yelp

Yaks on the 5
> Location: Dunsmuir, California
> Don’t miss: Bacon Overload burger

Source: Photo by Shannon Y. via Yelp

Goody’s Family Restaurant
> Location: Victorville, California
> Don’t miss: Waffle supreme combo

Source: Courtesy of Chanell P. via Yelp

Peggy Sue’s 50’s Diner
> Location: Yermo, California
> Don’t miss: Peggy Sue’s special combination pizza

Source: Photo by Michelle T. via Yelp

West Shore Seafood
> Location: Morris, Connecticut
> Don’t miss: Chowder fries

Source: Photo by Wooster Hollow Cafe via Yelp

Wooster Hollow Café
> Location: Ridgefield, Connecticut
> Don’t miss: Chicken enchilada omelet

Source: Photo by Patty T. via Yelp

Helen’s Famous Sausage House
> Location: Smyrna, Delaware
> Don’t miss: Fried bologna and egg sandwich

Source: Photo by Rolly T. via Yelp

Chicken in a Barrel BBQ
> Location: Kapaa, Hawaii
> Don’t miss: Chicken in a Barrel plate

Source: Photo by Jamie B. via Yelp

Blue Springs Café
> Location: Highland, Indiana
> Don’t miss: Fried walleye dinner

Source: Courtesy of Alison I. via Yelp

Palace Diner
> Location: Biddeford, Maine
> Don’t miss: Buttermilk flapjacks

Source: nycshooter / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Red’s Eats
> Location: Wiscasset, Maine
> Don’t miss: Red’s “Lobster Roll of Fame”

Source: Photo by Rebekah L. via Yelp

B.T.’s Smokehouse
> Location: Sturbridge, Massachusetts
> Don’t miss: Three-meat platter

Source: Photo by Greg B. via Yelp

Mason Jar Café
> Location: Benton Harbor, Michigan
> Don’t miss: Mascarpone-stuffed cinnamon-challah French toast

Source: Photo by Michelle L. via Yelp

Peg’s Countryside Café
> Location: Hamel, Minnesota
> Don’t miss: Country-style eggs Benedict

Source: Photo by Chrissy B. via Yelp

Wagner’s Drive-In
> Location: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
> Don’t miss: Fried chicken dinner

Source: Photo by Crazy K's via Yelp

Crazy K’s Food & Fuel
> Location: Buckatunna, Mississippi
> Don’t miss: Hand-cut ribeye sandwich

Source: Photo by Angela S. via Yelp

Open Range Grill
> Location: Ogallala, Nebraska
> Don’t miss: Range burger

Source: Courtesy of Erika F. via Yelp

Lexie’s Joint
> Location: Portsmouth, New Hampshire
> Don’t miss: Lexie’s Big Mouth burger

Source: Photo by Christopher K. via Yelp

21. Steve’s Burgers
> Location: Garfield, New Jersey
> Don’t miss: “Y-D-K-J” burger

Source: Courtesy of Ala O. via Yelp

Buckeye Express Diner
> Location: Belleville, Ohio
> Don’t miss: Locomotive Buckeye Pounder burger

Source: Courtesy of Leena S. via Yelp

Wellsboro Diner
> Location: Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
> Don’t miss: Hot roast beef sandwich

Source: Photo by Scotty H. via Yelp

Anthony’s Seafood
> Location: Middletown, Rhode Island
> Don’t miss: Portuguese fish chowder

Source: Photo by Hilary K. via Yelp

Murdo Drive-In
> Location: Murdo, South Dakota
> Don’t miss: Local grass-fed burger

Source: Courtesy of Raiza F. via Yelp

Coyote Bluff Café
> Location: Amarillo, Texas
> Don’t miss: Burger from Hell

Source: Photo by Erik P. via Yelp

Cruiser Café
> Location: Eatonville, Washington
> Don’t miss: Big “E” burger

Source: Photo by Hillbilly Hot Dogs via Yelp

Hillbilly Hot Dogs
> Location: Lesage, West Virginia
> Don’t miss: Chuck’s Junk Yard Dog

