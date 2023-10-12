America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants MoreISO / Getty Images

Americans love food and driving and these passions come together in roadside restaurants. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that roadside restaurants have a central place in American culture: They feature in such iconic films as “American Graffiti” and “Thelma and Louise” and road movies are themselves a major film genre.

After a year of restrictions on travel and dining out, many Americans must be hungry for adventure and hungry for the restaurant experience, whether it’s the chrome exterior and vinyl interior of a basic truckstop café or a classic diner. (Here is the best diner in every state)

To whet your appetite 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of 26 of America’s best roadside eateries.

They span the country, from Maine to California to Hawaii. Many of the places on our list are known for classic American fare, such as pizza and BBQ. Not surprisingly, burgers are a staple. Some are famous for local specialties, such as lobster and chowder fries. Whatever your preference, roadside restaurants often offer generous portions for reasonable prices.

Source: Photo by Samuel Y. via Yelp Yaks on the 5

> Location: Dunsmuir, California

> Don’t miss: Bacon Overload burger

Source: Photo by Shannon Y. via Yelp Goody’s Family Restaurant

> Location: Victorville, California

> Don’t miss: Waffle supreme combo

Source: Courtesy of Chanell P. via Yelp Peggy Sue’s 50’s Diner

> Location: Yermo, California

> Don’t miss: Peggy Sue’s special combination pizza

Source: Photo by Michelle T. via Yelp West Shore Seafood

> Location: Morris, Connecticut

> Don’t miss: Chowder fries

Source: Photo by Wooster Hollow Cafe via Yelp Wooster Hollow Café

> Location: Ridgefield, Connecticut

> Don’t miss: Chicken enchilada omelet

Source: Photo by Patty T. via Yelp Helen’s Famous Sausage House

> Location: Smyrna, Delaware

> Don’t miss: Fried bologna and egg sandwich

Source: Photo by Rolly T. via Yelp Chicken in a Barrel BBQ

> Location: Kapaa, Hawaii

> Don’t miss: Chicken in a Barrel plate

Source: Photo by Jamie B. via Yelp Blue Springs Café

> Location: Highland, Indiana

> Don’t miss: Fried walleye dinner

Source: Courtesy of Alison I. via Yelp Palace Diner

> Location: Biddeford, Maine

> Don’t miss: Buttermilk flapjacks

Source: nycshooter / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Red’s Eats

> Location: Wiscasset, Maine

> Don’t miss: Red’s “Lobster Roll of Fame”

Source: Photo by Rebekah L. via Yelp B.T.’s Smokehouse

> Location: Sturbridge, Massachusetts

> Don’t miss: Three-meat platter

Source: Photo by Greg B. via Yelp Mason Jar Café

> Location: Benton Harbor, Michigan

> Don’t miss: Mascarpone-stuffed cinnamon-challah French toast

Source: Photo by Michelle L. via Yelp Peg’s Countryside Café

> Location: Hamel, Minnesota

> Don’t miss: Country-style eggs Benedict

Source: Photo by Chrissy B. via Yelp Wagner’s Drive-In

> Location: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

> Don’t miss: Fried chicken dinner

Source: Photo by Crazy K's via Yelp Crazy K’s Food & Fuel

> Location: Buckatunna, Mississippi

> Don’t miss: Hand-cut ribeye sandwich

Source: Photo by Angela S. via Yelp Open Range Grill

> Location: Ogallala, Nebraska

> Don’t miss: Range burger

Source: Courtesy of Erika F. via Yelp Lexie’s Joint

> Location: Portsmouth, New Hampshire

> Don’t miss: Lexie’s Big Mouth burger

Source: Photo by Christopher K. via Yelp 21. Steve’s Burgers

> Location: Garfield, New Jersey

> Don’t miss: “Y-D-K-J” burger

Source: Courtesy of Ala O. via Yelp Buckeye Express Diner

> Location: Belleville, Ohio

> Don’t miss: Locomotive Buckeye Pounder burger

Source: Courtesy of Leena S. via Yelp Wellsboro Diner

> Location: Wellsboro, Pennsylvania

> Don’t miss: Hot roast beef sandwich

Source: Photo by Scotty H. via Yelp Anthony’s Seafood

> Location: Middletown, Rhode Island

> Don’t miss: Portuguese fish chowder

Source: Photo by Hilary K. via Yelp Murdo Drive-In

> Location: Murdo, South Dakota

> Don’t miss: Local grass-fed burger

Source: Courtesy of Raiza F. via Yelp Coyote Bluff Café

> Location: Amarillo, Texas

> Don’t miss: Burger from Hell

Source: Photo by Erik P. via Yelp Cruiser Café

> Location: Eatonville, Washington

> Don’t miss: Big “E” burger

Source: Photo by Hillbilly Hot Dogs via Yelp Hillbilly Hot Dogs

> Location: Lesage, West Virginia

> Don’t miss: Chuck’s Junk Yard Dog