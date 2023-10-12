America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Americans love food and driving and these passions come together in roadside restaurants. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that roadside restaurants have a central place in American culture: They feature in such iconic films as “American Graffiti” and “Thelma and Louise” and road movies are themselves a major film genre.
After a year of restrictions on travel and dining out, many Americans must be hungry for adventure and hungry for the restaurant experience, whether it’s the chrome exterior and vinyl interior of a basic truckstop café or a classic diner. (Here is the best diner in every state)
To whet your appetite 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of 26 of America’s best roadside eateries.
They span the country, from Maine to California to Hawaii. Many of the places on our list are known for classic American fare, such as pizza and BBQ. Not surprisingly, burgers are a staple. Some are famous for local specialties, such as lobster and chowder fries. Whatever your preference, roadside restaurants often offer generous portions for reasonable prices.
Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-in
> Location: Seligman, Arizona
> Don’t miss: Jalapeño burger
Yaks on the 5
> Location: Dunsmuir, California
> Don’t miss: Bacon Overload burger
Goody’s Family Restaurant
> Location: Victorville, California
> Don’t miss: Waffle supreme combo
Peggy Sue’s 50’s Diner
> Location: Yermo, California
> Don’t miss: Peggy Sue’s special combination pizza
West Shore Seafood
> Location: Morris, Connecticut
> Don’t miss: Chowder fries
Wooster Hollow Café
> Location: Ridgefield, Connecticut
> Don’t miss: Chicken enchilada omelet
Helen’s Famous Sausage House
> Location: Smyrna, Delaware
> Don’t miss: Fried bologna and egg sandwich
Chicken in a Barrel BBQ
> Location: Kapaa, Hawaii
> Don’t miss: Chicken in a Barrel plate
Blue Springs Café
> Location: Highland, Indiana
> Don’t miss: Fried walleye dinner
Palace Diner
> Location: Biddeford, Maine
> Don’t miss: Buttermilk flapjacks
Red’s Eats
> Location: Wiscasset, Maine
> Don’t miss: Red’s “Lobster Roll of Fame”
B.T.’s Smokehouse
> Location: Sturbridge, Massachusetts
> Don’t miss: Three-meat platter
Mason Jar Café
> Location: Benton Harbor, Michigan
> Don’t miss: Mascarpone-stuffed cinnamon-challah French toast
Peg’s Countryside Café
> Location: Hamel, Minnesota
> Don’t miss: Country-style eggs Benedict
Wagner’s Drive-In
> Location: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
> Don’t miss: Fried chicken dinner
Crazy K’s Food & Fuel
> Location: Buckatunna, Mississippi
> Don’t miss: Hand-cut ribeye sandwich
Open Range Grill
> Location: Ogallala, Nebraska
> Don’t miss: Range burger
Lexie’s Joint
> Location: Portsmouth, New Hampshire
> Don’t miss: Lexie’s Big Mouth burger
21. Steve’s Burgers
> Location: Garfield, New Jersey
> Don’t miss: “Y-D-K-J” burger
Buckeye Express Diner
> Location: Belleville, Ohio
> Don’t miss: Locomotive Buckeye Pounder burger
Wellsboro Diner
> Location: Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
> Don’t miss: Hot roast beef sandwich
Anthony’s Seafood
> Location: Middletown, Rhode Island
> Don’t miss: Portuguese fish chowder
Murdo Drive-In
> Location: Murdo, South Dakota
> Don’t miss: Local grass-fed burger
Coyote Bluff Café
> Location: Amarillo, Texas
> Don’t miss: Burger from Hell
Cruiser Café
> Location: Eatonville, Washington
> Don’t miss: Big “E” burger
Hillbilly Hot Dogs
> Location: Lesage, West Virginia
> Don’t miss: Chuck’s Junk Yard Dog
