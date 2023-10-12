The Oldest Continuously Inhabited Cities in the World Vadim_Nefedov / iStock via Getty Images

The history of Mediterranean Europe and the Middle East is one of conquest. Dozens of empires have come and gone, each leaving their mark on the places they’ve conquered. Many cities that still exist in these areas have seen the rule of Assyrians, Babylonians, Persians, Romans, Arabs, and Ottomans, to name a few. Despite changing hands, these cities, often on coastal or inland trade routes, have remained occupied.

24/7 Tempo has compiled the oldest continuously occupied cities in the world. Most of these cities are in the Middle East, where agriculture is known to have originated, and where multiple civilizations developed independently during the Neolithic period of history. Some of these cities have been destroyed multiple times by invading armies, earthquakes, and other natural disasters. Here are great cities that came back after being nearly destroyed.

Some of the oldest cities were first founded by the Phoenicians, a seafaring Semitic-speaking people who settled mainly in the Levant region on the east coast of the Mediterranean Sea. Their trade routes led them to establish port colonies on several Mediterranean Islands, as well as along the north coast of Africa and the Iberian Peninsula of Spain.

History is piled upon itself in some of the oldest cities. A few have retained their original Hellenistic urban layouts. Remnants of ancient architecture often linger among the modern structures. Historic fortresses, aqueducts, temples, baths, and castles can be seen in a majority of the cities. Here are Europe’s most beautiful castles.

Source: Gilnature / iStock via Getty Images 1. Jericho, West Bank

> In existence since: 11,000 – 9,300 B.C. Not only is the Palestinian city of Jericho the oldest continually occupied city in the world, it is also the first known walled city, as archaeologists have discovered stone fortifications and towers dating back to at least 8000 BC. The walls may have been intended to protect the city from flooding, as Jericho lies well below sea level. In its earlier years, the ancient city was devastated by earthquakes, fire, and war.

Source: simongurney / iStock via Getty Images 2. Damascus, Syria

> In existence since: 10,000 – 8,000 B.C. Once a flourishing trade city, known for its swords and lace, Damascus has gone through many cultural incarnations and retains characteristics from the Greek, Roman, Byzantine, and Islamic civilizations that built it. Among the intact ancient monuments is the spectacularly preserved 8th century Great Mosque of the Umayyads.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 3. Ray, Tehran, Iran

> In existence since: 6,000 B.C. Within the modern-day city of Tehran lies an ancient city sacred to the Zoroastrians. Ray, formerly known as Rhages and Arsacia, was nearly destroyed several times during the Middle Ages by invading Turks, Arabs, and Mongols. Several historical sites remain intact, including Cheshmeh-Ali, a neolithic-era recreational center and spring that is a popular place to wash the Persian rugs that Iran is famous for.

Source: jasminam / iStock via Getty Images 5. Aleppo, Syria

> In existence since: 6,000 – 5,000 B.C. Located on several trade routes including the silk road, the ancient city of Aleppo was an important metropolitan center for millennia. It was ruled in succession by dozens of different empires including the Akkadians, Hittites, Assyrians, Romans, and Ottomans. Although much of the ancient walled city and surrounding monuments have survived to the present day, the Syrian civil war has damaged or destroyed many relics and buildings.