This State Has The Most Police Killings csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over 1,000 people are killed by law enforcement each year in the United States. While the majority of those killings are deemed to be justified by oversight officials, many are not. Footage of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 sparked nationwide protests, calls for fundamental police reform, and increased scrutiny over the use of deadly force and other abuses of power.

From 2013 to through May 2023, a reported 11,706 people were killed by police officers – both on and off duty – in the United States, according to Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that collects data on police killings across the nation. Adjusting for population, this comes out to around 3.5 police killings for every 100,000 people. However, the number of police killings in the last 10 years varies considerably from state to state.

Using data from Mapping Police Violence, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most police killings. States are ranked by the number of people killed by police officers from 2013 through May 2023 for every 100,000 people.

The rate of police killings in recent years ranges from about 1 for every 100,000 people to 11 per 100,000. As for the demographics of those who were killed, the vast majority – 94% – were men. Racially, the largest share of those killed by police were white. However, deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police are disproportionately high. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 76% of the U.S. population identify as white, and 14% identify as Black. Meanwhile, whites accounted for 43% of police killings and Black Americans for 25%.

While the police killings that make national news tend to be those that involve excessive use of force, in most cases in which a suspect is killed, law enforcement’s use of deadly force appears to be justified in the judgment of the U.S. Criminal Legal System. Only 322 of the more than 11,700 police killings since 2013 have resulted in official disciplinary action. The consequences for officers involved in potentially unjustified killings range in scope, from civil lawsuits or being put on leave to criminal prosecution. (Here is a look at the police departments that kill the most people.)

While many police killings – particularly those in which a suspect was shot to death – were intentional, not all were. There have been multiple cases across the country in recent years in which a suspect was unintentionally killed by means typically considered non-lethal or less-lethal, such as a bean bag gun or taser. (These are the standard issue police sidearms in America’s 10 biggest cities.)

Here are the states with the most known police killings.

Police headquarters (Providenc... ( CC BY-SA 2.0 ) by Roger Williams 50. Rhode Island

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 0.9 per 100,000 people (10 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 0

> Gender of those killed: 100% male

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 60.0% white, 30.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 10.0% – 2nd lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0% – 6th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Pawtucket Police Department; 3 total

Source: Alexandre Tziripouloff / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 49. Massachusetts

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 1.1 per 100,000 people (80 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 2 – 2.5% of total

> Gender of those killed: 97.5% male, 2.5% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 47.5% white, 28.8% Black, 15.0% Hispanic, 3.8% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 27.5% – 3rd highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.5% – 24th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Boston Police Department; 16 total

Source: tillsonburg / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 48. New York

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 1.2 per 100,000 people (244 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 9 – 3.7% of total

> Gender of those killed: 91.0% male, 8.2% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 33.6% white, 42.2% Black, 10.7% Hispanic, 1.6% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 27.9% – 2nd highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 22.1% – 4th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: New York Police Department; 105 total

Source: carminesalvatore / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 47. Connecticut

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 1.3 per 100,000 people (48 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 1 – 2.1% of total

> Gender of those killed: 97.9% male, 2.1% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.0% white, 20.8% Black, 20.8% Hispanic, 2.1% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.8% – 23rd highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 22.9% – 2nd highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Connecticut State Police; 9 total

Source: Adonis page / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 46. New Jersey

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 1.6 per 100,000 people (145 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 10 – 6.9% of total

> Gender of those killed: 95.2% male, 4.8% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 28.3% white, 44.8% Black, 13.1% Hispanic, 2.8% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.4% – 19th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 17.2% – 10th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Newark Police Department; 13 total

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 45. Michigan

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.0 per 100,000 people (197 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 5 – 2.5% of total

> Gender of those killed: 95.9% male, 4.1% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 48.2% white, 33.5% Black, 2.0% Hispanic, 1.0% Asian, 0.5% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.8% – 16th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 10.2% – 12th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Detroit Police Department; 30 total

Pennsylvania State Police Ford... ( CC BY-SA 2.0 ) by Raymond Wambsgans 44. Pennsylvania

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.0 per 100,000 people (255 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 12 – 4.7% of total

> Gender of those killed: 94.9% male, 4.7% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 47.5% white, 30.2% Black, 6.3% Hispanic, 0.4% Asian, 0.4% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.0% – 13th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.7% – 19th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Pennsylvania State Police; 55 total

Source: Nickbeer / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 43. New Hampshire

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.0 per 100,000 people (28 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 0

> Gender of those killed: 96.4% male, 3.6% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 89.3% white, 0.0% Black, 3.6% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.4% – 17th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 10.7% – 16th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: New Hampshire State Police; 6 total

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 41. Illinois

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.1 per 100,000 people (268 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 10 – 3.7% of total

> Gender of those killed: 95.5% male, 4.1% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 29.5% white, 49.3% Black, 12.7% Hispanic, 0.4% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.9% – 12th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.2% – 21st lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Chicago Police Department; 95 total

Minneapolis Minnesota Police F... ( CC BY-SA 2.0 ) by Raymond Wambsgans 40. Minnesota

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.1 per 100,000 people (122 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 6 – 4.9% of total

> Gender of those killed: 97.5% male, 2.5% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 58.2% white, 23.0% Black, 4.9% Hispanic, 7.4% Asian, 4.1% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.2% – 6th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.5% – 23rd lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Minneapolis Police Department; 13 total

Source: Imagesbybarbara / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 39. Virginia

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.3 per 100,000 people (202 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 17 – 8.4% of total

> Gender of those killed: 92.6% male, 6.9% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 43.6% white, 39.6% Black, 4.0% Hispanic, 1.5% Asian, 0.5% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.3% – 9th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.9% – 21st highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Virginia State Police; 15 total

Source: Courtesy of Swanton Village Police Dept Vermont via Facebook 38. Vermont

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.6 per 100,000 people (17 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 0

> Gender of those killed: 94.1% male, 5.9% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 76.5% white, 0.0% Black, 11.8% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 5.9% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 29.4% – the highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 47.1% – the highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Vermont State Police; 5 total

Source: Courtesy of New Castle County Police via Facebook 37. Delaware

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.7 per 100,000 people (27 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 2 – 7.4% of total

> Gender of those killed: 96.3% male, 3.7% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 40.7% white, 44.4% Black, 3.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.5% – 19th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.1% – 18th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Delaware State Police; 11 total

Source: JohnMcGrawPhotography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 36. Ohio

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.7 per 100,000 people (319 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 11 – 3.4% of total

> Gender of those killed: 93.1% male, 6.6% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 54.2% white, 39.5% Black, 1.3% Hispanic, 1.3% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.9% – 15th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.4% – 15th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Columbus Division of Police; 45 total

Source: Courtesy of Jamestown ND Police Department via Facebook 35. North Dakota

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.7 per 100,000 people (21 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 0

> Gender of those killed: 100% male

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 52.4% white, 0.0% Black, 4.8% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 38.1% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.3% – 9th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 19.0% – 7th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Bismarck Police Department; 3 total

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 34. Wisconsin

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.8 per 100,000 people (164 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 4 – 2.4% of total

> Gender of those killed: 95.7% male, 3.7% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 53.7% white, 27.4% Black, 6.7% Hispanic, 2.4% Asian, 3.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 27.4% – 4th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 10.4% – 14th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Milwaukee Police Department; 28 total

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty Images News via Getty Images 33. Maryland

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 2.9 per 100,000 people (180 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 7 – 3.9% of total

> Gender of those killed: 94.4% male, 5.0% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 27.2% white, 60.6% Black, 5.6% Hispanic, 0.6% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0% – 25th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 22.2% – 3rd highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Baltimore Police Department; 40 total

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 32. Indiana

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 3.0 per 100,000 people (201 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 3 – 1.5% of total

> Gender of those killed: 95.5% male, 4.0% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 55.7% white, 30.8% Black, 4.5% Hispanic, 0.5% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.4% – 18th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.4% – 22nd lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department; 34 total

Source: Eric Thayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images 31. Nebraska

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 3.0 per 100,000 people (59 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 1 – 1.7% of total

> Gender of those killed: 94.9% male, 5.1% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 64.4% white, 15.3% Black, 10.2% Hispanic, 1.7% Asian, 3.4% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.3% – 25th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.3% – 16th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Omaha Police Department; 22 total

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 30. North Carolina

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 3.1 per 100,000 people (331 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 12 – 3.6% of total

> Gender of those killed: 93.7% male, 6.3% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 49.2% white, 33.5% Black, 6.0% Hispanic, 0.3% Asian, 0.3% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.4% – 11th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.4% – 25th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department; 28 total

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images 29. Maine

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 3.4 per 100,000 people (47 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 1 – 2.1% of total

> Gender of those killed: 93.6% male, 6.4% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 85.1% white, 2.1% Black, 2.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 2.1% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.3% – 20th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 8.5% – 6th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Maine State Police; 7 total

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 28. South Carolina

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 3.6 per 100,000 people (185 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 14 – 7.6% of total

> Gender of those killed: 90.3% male, 9.7% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 49.7% white, 36.8% Black, 1.1% Hispanic, 1.1% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 19.5% – 22nd lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 10.8% – 17th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office; 18 total

Source: Courtesy of Houston Police Department via Facebook 26. Texas

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 3.7 per 100,000 people (1,097 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 44 – 4.0% of total

> Gender of those killed: 93.8% male, 5.9% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 33.4% white, 23.2% Black, 32.5% Hispanic, 1.5% Asian, 0.1% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.0% – 14th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.9% – 18th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Houston Police Department; 104 total

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images 25. Florida

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 3.7 per 100,000 people (810 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 9 – 1.1% of total

> Gender of those killed: 93.3% male, 6.4% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 44.1% white, 31.1% Black, 14.1% Hispanic, 0.9% Asian, 0.1% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.1% – 22nd highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.4% – 14th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office; 63 total

Source: Courtesy of Shawnee Kansas Police Department via Facebook 24. Kansas

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 3.8 per 100,000 people (111 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 2 – 1.8% of total

> Gender of those killed: 93.7% male, 6.3% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 65.8% white, 14.4% Black, 11.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 19.8% – 24th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.6% – 23rd highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Wichita Police Department; 15 total

Source: Onfokus / iStock via Getty Images 23. Utah

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 4.0 per 100,000 people (133 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 2 – 1.5% of total

> Gender of those killed: 95.5% male, 4.5% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 64.7% white, 8.3% Black, 13.5% Hispanic, 0.8% Asian, 1.5% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 25.6% – 7th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.8% – 22nd highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Salt Lake City Police Department; 19 total

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images 22. Oregon

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 4.1 per 100,000 people (174 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 1 – 0.6% of total

> Gender of those killed: 97.1% male, 2.9% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 70.1% white, 7.5% Black, 8.6% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 0.6% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 27.0% – 5th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.8% – 11th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Portland Police Bureau; 23 total

Source: Juan Jose Napuri / iStock via Getty Images 21. Washington

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 4.1 per 100,000 people (319 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 5 – 1.6% of total

> Gender of those killed: 96.6% male, 3.1% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 49.2% white, 11.6% Black, 12.5% Hispanic, 2.5% Asian, 3.8% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 24.8% – 8th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.6% – 24th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Seattle Police Department; 30 total

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 20. Kentucky

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 4.2 per 100,000 people (188 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 3 – 1.6% of total

> Gender of those killed: 94.7% male, 4.8% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 68.1% white, 14.9% Black, 1.6% Hispanic, 0.5% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 9.6% – the lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 4.8% – the lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Kentucky State Police; 57 total

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 19. Georgia

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 4.2 per 100,000 people (453 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 16 – 3.5% of total

> Gender of those killed: 93.4% male, 6.0% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 38.0% white, 41.7% Black, 6.4% Hispanic, 1.1% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.8% – 11th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 17.7% – 9th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Atlanta Police Department; 28 total

Washout Memphis-Jackson-16 ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Office of Public Affairs 18. Tennessee

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 4.2 per 100,000 people (296 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 8 – 2.7% of total

> Gender of those killed: 91.9% male, 7.8% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 58.8% white, 24.7% Black, 3.0% Hispanic, 0.7% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.9% – 21st lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.1% – 20th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Memphis Police Department; 30 total

Source: shakzu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 17. California

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 4.4 per 100,000 people (1,713 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 38 – 2.2% of total

> Gender of those killed: 94.3% male, 5.4% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 26.7% white, 14.4% Black, 42.0% Hispanic, 3.5% Asian, 0.6% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.7% – 20th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.0% – 8th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Los Angeles Police Department; 171 total

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 16. Alabama

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 4.4 per 100,000 people (223 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 8 – 3.6% of total

> Gender of those killed: 93.3% male, 6.3% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 55.6% white, 34.5% Black, 0.9% Hispanic, 0.4% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.9% – 17th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 15.7% – 13th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Huntsville Police Department; 14 total

Source: CRobertson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 15. Idaho

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 4.5 per 100,000 people (85 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 1 – 1.2% of total

> Gender of those killed: 94.1% male, 5.9% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 70.6% white, 1.2% Black, 10.6% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 3.5% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 11.8% – 7th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 5.9% – 4th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Boise Police Department; 11 total

City Hall, Lead SD ( CC BY-SA 2.0 ) by David Brossard 14. South Dakota

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 4.6 per 100,000 people (41 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 0

> Gender of those killed: 97.6% male, 2.4% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 46.3% white, 0.0% Black, 2.4% Hispanic, 2.4% Asian, 31.7% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.0% – 14th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.2% – 25th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Rapid City Police Department; 14 total

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 13. Louisiana

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 5.0 per 100,000 people (231 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 12 – 5.2% of total

> Gender of those killed: 96.5% male, 3.5% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 32.5% white, 50.2% Black, 5.6% Hispanic, 1.3% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.2% – 18th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 16.5% – 12th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office; 20 total

Police ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Paul Sableman 12. Missouri

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 5.0 per 100,000 people (309 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 6 – 1.9% of total

> Gender of those killed: 95.1% male, 4.5% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 48.2% white, 31.4% Black, 2.6% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.9% – 8th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 10.4% – 13th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department; 46 total

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 11. Arkansas

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 5.1 per 100,000 people (153 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 2 – 1.3% of total

> Gender of those killed: 97.4% male, 2.0% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 57.5% white, 26.8% Black, 2.6% Hispanic, 1.3% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.4% – 10th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.1% – 19th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Little Rock Police Department; 15 total

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 10. Mississippi

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 5.6 per 100,000 people (166 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 8 – 4.8% of total

> Gender of those killed: 92.2% male, 6.6% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 43.4% white, 39.2% Black, 0.6% Hispanic, 0.6% Asian, 0.6% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 10.8% – 4th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 16.9% – 11th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Jackson Police Department; 10 total

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 9. West Virginia

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 5.7 per 100,000 people (102 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 0

> Gender of those killed: 93.1% male, 3.9% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 69.6% white, 10.8% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 2.0% Asian, 0.0% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.6% – 24th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 8.8% – 7th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: West Virginia State Police; 18 total

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police ( CC BY-SA 2.0 ) by TomÃƒÂ¡s Del Coro 8. Nevada

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 5.9 per 100,000 people (186 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 2 – 1.1% of total

> Gender of those killed: 95.2% male, 4.3% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 47.8% white, 16.1% Black, 22.0% Hispanic, 1.1% Asian, 1.1% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.0% – 12th highest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.1% – 9th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department; 87 total

Source: Courtesy of Great Falls MT Police Department via Facebook 7. Montana

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 6.3 per 100,000 people (70 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 0

> Gender of those killed: 97.1% male, 2.9% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 67.1% white, 2.9% Black, 1.4% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 12.9% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 11.4% – 6th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 5.7% – 3rd lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Billings Police Department; 14 total

IMG_2538 ( CC BY-SA 2.0 ) by Elvert Barnes 6. Wyoming

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 6.4 per 100,000 people (37 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 0

> Gender of those killed: 97.3% male, 2.7% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 56.8% white, 8.1% Black, 10.8% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 5.4% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 10.8% – 3rd lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 5.4% – 2nd lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Casper Police Department; 9 total

Source: Courtesy of Greeley Police Department via Facebook 5. Colorado

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 6.4 per 100,000 people (374 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 6 – 1.6% of total

> Gender of those killed: 96.0% male, 3.5% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 45.7% white, 9.6% Black, 27.0% Hispanic, 1.1% Asian, 1.9% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 11.0% – 5th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.6% – 10th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Denver Police Department; 47 total

Source: Courtesy of Buckeye AZ Police Department via Facebook 4. Arizona

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 7.1 per 100,000 people (517 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 4 – 0.8% of total

> Gender of those killed: 95.2% male, 4.6% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 36.9% white, 10.4% Black, 33.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 3.7% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.8% – 16th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 14.3% – 17th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Phoenix Police Department; 150 total

Source: Courtesy of Oklahoma City Police Department via Facebook 3. Oklahoma

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 7.8 per 100,000 people (311 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 11 – 3.5% of total

> Gender of those killed: 95.8% male, 4.2% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 56.3% white, 21.2% Black, 8.7% Hispanic, 0.6% Asian, 6.4% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 19.6% – 23rd lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.2% – 20th highest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Oklahoma City Police Department; 58 total

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 2. Alaska

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 9.0 per 100,000 people (66 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 0

> Gender of those killed: 95.5% male, 4.5% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 47.0% white, 7.6% Black, 1.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Asian, 22.7% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 15.2% – 13th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.1% – 8th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Alaska State Troopers; 24 total

Source: Courtesy of Rio Rancho PD via Facebook 1. New Mexico

> Documented police killings, 2013-2023: 10.9 per 100,000 people (231 total)

> Cases where officers faced professional/criminal/civil consequences: 4 – 1.7% of total

> Gender of those killed: 93.1% male, 5.6% female

> Race/ethnicity of those killed: 26.4% white, 4.8% Black, 53.7% Hispanic, 0.4% Asian, 3.9% Native American

> Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.3% – 15th lowest of 50 states

> Share of those killed who were unarmed: 10.4% – 15th lowest of 50 states

> Agency with the most killings in state: Albuquerque Police Department; 52 total

Methodology

To identify the states where the most people are killed by law enforcement, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that collects data on police killings across the nation from the country’s three largest comprehensive and impartial crowdsourced databases.

States are ranked by the number of reported police killings from the beginning of 2013 through the end of May 2023 for every 100,000 people. Population data used to adjust the number of killings is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. The total number of killings includes those carried out by off-duty law enforcement officers.

All supplemental data came from the Mapping Police Violence database, including demographic data on the gender and race or ethnicity of those killed, the share of those killed who showed signs of mental illness, killings by specific law enforcement agencies, and the share of those killed who were armed, whether with a firearm, edged weapon, blunt object, or vehicle.

Law enforcement officers involved in these cases were only considered to have faced official consequences if they were charged with a crime (regardless of whether or not they were convicted), sued in civil court, fired, ticketed, or put on leave.

Cases in which an investigation is still pending, or where the actions of a law enforcement officer were deemed justified by a grand jury or official state or local attorney were not counted among the total cases that resulted in official consequences.

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.