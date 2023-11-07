This Country Is Selling the Most Guns to Americans artas / iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. is the largest market for civilian firearms in the world and the only country with more guns than people. Not surprisingly, many of the largest firearm companies – including Sturm, Ruger & Co., Remington Outdoor, and Smith & Wesson – are located in the United States.

Still, America’s $32.1 billion a year arms and ammunition industry may not be large enough to meet consumer demand. The U.S. imported over 6.8 million guns in 2020, up 71% from the previous year, and by far the most ever recorded. (Here is a look at the states where anyone can get a gun today.)

The largest share of all U.S. imports of firearms in 2020 – nearly 60% – were handguns. Shotguns were the second largest category, accounting for about 28% of all firearm imports, followed by rifles, which made up just under 13% of all imports.

Using data from the 2021 edition of Firearms Commerce in the United States, a report published by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 32 countries exporting the most guns to the US. Countries are ranked by the total number of handguns, rifles, and shotguns imported into the United States in 2020.

The vast majority of countries on this list are located in Europe, though this list includes some Asian and South American countries as well. Some of the countries sending the most guns to the U.S. are home to firearm brands that many American gun enthusiasts and sports men and women would be familiar with, including Beretta, which is headquartered in Italy (No. 6 on the list); Glock, headquartered in Austria (No. 2), and Taurus, headquartered in Brazil (No. 3). (Here is a look at which Americans own the most guns, a ranking of all 50 states.)

These are the countries exporting the most guns to the US.

Source: saiko3p / iStock via Getty Images 32. France

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 1,425 (0.02% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 1,042 (0.03% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 321 (0.04% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 62 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

Source: hank5 / iStock via Getty Images 31. Russia

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 1,595 (0.02% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: None

> Rifles imported: 1,595 (0.18% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images 30. Hungary

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 2,029 (0.03% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 1,154 (0.03% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 875 (0.10% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: vvvita / Getty Images 29. Georgia

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 2,108 (0.03% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 608 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 1,500 (0.17% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images 28. Slovakia

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 2,987 (0.04% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 2,987 (0.07% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: None

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images 27. Taiwan

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 3,140 (0.05% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: None

> Rifles imported: 3,140 (0.36% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: emicristea / iStock via Getty Images 26. Montenegro

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 3,639 (0.05% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 3,639 (0.09% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: None

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: kasto80 / iStock via Getty Images 25. Slovenia

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 4,902 (0.07% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 4,902 (0.12% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: None

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: TomasSereda / iStock via Getty Images 24. Poland

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 18,577 (0.27% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 10,286 (0.26% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 8,291 (0.95% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: Vladislav Zolotov / iStock via Getty Images 23. United Kingdom

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 20,494 (0.30% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 65 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 11,937 (1.36% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 8,492 (0.44% of all imported shotguns)

Source: Nikolay Pandev / E+ via Getty Images 22. Bulgaria

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 20,671 (0.30% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 6,937 (0.17% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 13,733 (1.57% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 01 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

Source: ake1150sb / iStock via Getty Images 21. Switzerland

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 21,368 (0.31% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 17,943 (0.45% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 3,390 (0.39% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 35 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images 20. Belgium

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 23,865 (0.35% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 14,120 (0.35% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 9,533 (1.09% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 212 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

Source: ivotheeditors / iStock via Getty Images 19. Argentina

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 29,030 (0.42% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 29,030 (0.72% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: None

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 18. Portugal

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 34,648 (0.51% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: None

> Rifles imported: 34,576 (3.95% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 72 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

Source: RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images 17. Romania

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 38,056 (0.56% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 22,145 (0.55% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 15,911 (1.82% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: scanrail / iStock via Getty Images 16. Finland

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 46,546 (0.68% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 08 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 46,506 (5.31% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 32 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

Source: mareandmare / iStock via Getty Images 15. Serbia

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 46,799 (0.69% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 22,703 (0.56% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 24,096 (2.75% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images 14. Israel

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 56,893 (0.83% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 41,357 (1.03% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 7,839 (0.90% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 7,697 (0.40% of all imported shotguns)

Source: Esteban Martinena Guerrero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 13. Spain

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 58,981 (0.86% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 960 (0.02% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 57,506 (6.57% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 515 (0.03% of all imported shotguns)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 12. Japan

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 78,869 (1.15% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: None

> Rifles imported: 78,249 (8.94% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 620 (0.03% of all imported shotguns)

Source: Joseph Christopher Oropel / iStock via Getty Images 11. Philippines

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 117,217 (1.72% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 113,399 (2.81% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 3,818 (0.44% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: XIUYUAN YAO / iStock via Getty Images 10. China

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 217,462 (3.18% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: None

> Rifles imported: 12,000 (1.37% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 205,462 (10.67% of all imported shotguns)

Source: AlbertoLoyo / iStock via Getty Images 9. Canada

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 236,427 (3.46% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 3,050 (0.08% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 232,395 (26.55% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 982 (0.05% of all imported shotguns)

Source: DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images 8. Czech Republic

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 275,943 (4.04% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 247,491 (6.14% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 28,418 (3.25% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 34 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)

Source: bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images 7. Germany

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 350,291 (5.13% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 274,799 (6.82% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 73,118 (8.35% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 2,374 (0.12% of all imported shotguns)

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images 6. Italy

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 371,088 (5.43% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 146,565 (3.64% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 48,705 (5.57% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 175,818 (9.13% of all imported shotguns)

Source: nantonov / iStock via Getty Images 5. Sweden

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 431,787 (6.32% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 45 (0.00% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 1,680 (0.19% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 430,062 (22.34% of all imported shotguns)

Source: sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images 4. Croatia

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 521,932 (7.64% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 521,932 (12.95% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: None

> Shotguns imported: None

Source: FG Trade / E+ via Getty Images 3. Brazil

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 1,016,630 (14.88% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 849,700 (21.08% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 120,864 (13.81% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 46,066 (2.39% of all imported shotguns)

Source: Gogosvm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 1. Turkey

> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 1,490,251 (21.81% of all imported firearms)

> Handguns imported: 415,180 (10.30% of all imported handguns)

> Rifles imported: 29,450 (3.37% of all imported rifles)

> Shotguns imported: 1,045,621 (54.32% of all imported shotguns)

