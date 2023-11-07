This Country Is Selling the Most Guns to Americans

The U.S. is the largest market for civilian firearms in the world and the only country with more guns than people. Not surprisingly, many of the largest firearm companies – including Sturm, Ruger & Co., Remington Outdoor, and Smith & Wesson – are located in the United States.
Still, America’s $32.1 billion a year arms and ammunition industry may not be large enough to meet consumer demand. The U.S. imported over 6.8 million guns in 2020, up 71% from the previous year, and by far the most ever recorded. (Here is a look at the states where anyone can get a gun today.)
The largest share of all U.S. imports of firearms in 2020 – nearly 60% – were handguns. Shotguns were the second largest category, accounting for about 28% of all firearm imports, followed by rifles, which made up just under 13% of all imports.
Using data from the 2021 edition of Firearms Commerce in the United States, a report published by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 32 countries exporting the most guns to the US. Countries are ranked by the total number of handguns, rifles, and shotguns imported into the United States in 2020.
The vast majority of countries on this list are located in Europe, though this list includes some Asian and South American countries as well. Some of the countries sending the most guns to the U.S. are home to firearm brands that many American gun enthusiasts and sports men and women would be familiar with, including Beretta, which is headquartered in Italy (No. 6 on the list); Glock, headquartered in Austria (No. 2), and Taurus, headquartered in Brazil (No. 3). (Here is a look at which Americans own the most guns, a ranking of all 50 states.)
These are the countries exporting the most guns to the US.
32. France
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 1,425 (0.02% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 1,042 (0.03% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 321 (0.04% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 62 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)
31. Russia
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 1,595 (0.02% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: None
> Rifles imported: 1,595 (0.18% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: None
30. Hungary
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 2,029 (0.03% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 1,154 (0.03% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 875 (0.10% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: None
29. Georgia
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 2,108 (0.03% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 608 (0.02% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 1,500 (0.17% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: None
28. Slovakia
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 2,987 (0.04% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 2,987 (0.07% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: None
> Shotguns imported: None
27. Taiwan
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 3,140 (0.05% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: None
> Rifles imported: 3,140 (0.36% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: None
26. Montenegro
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 3,639 (0.05% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 3,639 (0.09% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: None
> Shotguns imported: None
25. Slovenia
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 4,902 (0.07% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 4,902 (0.12% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: None
> Shotguns imported: None
24. Poland
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 18,577 (0.27% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 10,286 (0.26% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 8,291 (0.95% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: None
23. United Kingdom
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 20,494 (0.30% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 65 (0.00% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 11,937 (1.36% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 8,492 (0.44% of all imported shotguns)
22. Bulgaria
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 20,671 (0.30% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 6,937 (0.17% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 13,733 (1.57% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 01 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)
21. Switzerland
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 21,368 (0.31% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 17,943 (0.45% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 3,390 (0.39% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 35 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)
20. Belgium
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 23,865 (0.35% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 14,120 (0.35% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 9,533 (1.09% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 212 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)
19. Argentina
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 29,030 (0.42% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 29,030 (0.72% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: None
> Shotguns imported: None
18. Portugal
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 34,648 (0.51% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: None
> Rifles imported: 34,576 (3.95% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 72 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)
17. Romania
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 38,056 (0.56% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 22,145 (0.55% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 15,911 (1.82% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: None
16. Finland
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 46,546 (0.68% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 08 (0.00% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 46,506 (5.31% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 32 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)
15. Serbia
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 46,799 (0.69% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 22,703 (0.56% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 24,096 (2.75% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: None
14. Israel
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 56,893 (0.83% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 41,357 (1.03% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 7,839 (0.90% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 7,697 (0.40% of all imported shotguns)
13. Spain
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 58,981 (0.86% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 960 (0.02% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 57,506 (6.57% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 515 (0.03% of all imported shotguns)
12. Japan
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 78,869 (1.15% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: None
> Rifles imported: 78,249 (8.94% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 620 (0.03% of all imported shotguns)
11. Philippines
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 117,217 (1.72% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 113,399 (2.81% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 3,818 (0.44% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: None
10. China
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 217,462 (3.18% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: None
> Rifles imported: 12,000 (1.37% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 205,462 (10.67% of all imported shotguns)
9. Canada
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 236,427 (3.46% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 3,050 (0.08% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 232,395 (26.55% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 982 (0.05% of all imported shotguns)
8. Czech Republic
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 275,943 (4.04% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 247,491 (6.14% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 28,418 (3.25% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 34 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)
7. Germany
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 350,291 (5.13% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 274,799 (6.82% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 73,118 (8.35% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 2,374 (0.12% of all imported shotguns)
6. Italy
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 371,088 (5.43% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 146,565 (3.64% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 48,705 (5.57% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 175,818 (9.13% of all imported shotguns)
5. Sweden
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 431,787 (6.32% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 45 (0.00% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 1,680 (0.19% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 430,062 (22.34% of all imported shotguns)
4. Croatia
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 521,932 (7.64% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 521,932 (12.95% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: None
> Shotguns imported: None
3. Brazil
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 1,016,630 (14.88% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 849,700 (21.08% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 120,864 (13.81% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 46,066 (2.39% of all imported shotguns)
2. Austria
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 1,284,785 (18.81% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 1,279,123 (31.73% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 5,632 (0.64% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 30 (0.00% of all imported shotguns)
1. Turkey
> Firearms imported into the US, 2020: 1,490,251 (21.81% of all imported firearms)
> Handguns imported: 415,180 (10.30% of all imported handguns)
> Rifles imported: 29,450 (3.37% of all imported rifles)
> Shotguns imported: 1,045,621 (54.32% of all imported shotguns)
