The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to gun ownership, though it also grants state governments broad authority to establish the conditions under which firearms can be sold. To improve public safety and help keep guns out of the wrong hands, some states have implemented strict eligibility standards, imposed waiting periods, and expanded background check requirements for prospective gun buyers. Most states, however, have not.
Variations in state-level gun control policies are significant, and the resulting regulatory patchwork has given rise to a thriving black market, the scope of which is reflected in the latest firearm tracing data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
When law enforcement recovers a firearm — typically at a crime scene or from a suspect — they will often report it to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased,
More than one-quarter of the nearly 400,000 firearms traced by the ATF in 2022 were recovered outside of the state they were initially sold in. While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to interstate gun trafficking in the United States.
Using firearm tracing data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the biggest gun trafficking problem. We ranked all 50 states on the share of guns recovered by law enforcement and traced by the ATF that were determined to have come from out of state. All data is for the 2022 calendar year.
Depending on the state, the share of traced firearms in 2022 that came from out of state ranges from about 13% to over 80%.
The states where the most recovered firearms were determined to have come from out of state tend to have strict gun control laws. Gun violence prevention group Giffords Law Center assigned eight of the 10 top ranking states on this list a letter grade of either “A” or “A-” for the strength of their gun laws. (Here is a look at every state’s grade on gun laws.)
New York, for example, has some of the strongest gun laws in the country, including a provision that closes the federal background check loophole. Last year, the ATF traced more than 1,000 firearms recovered in New York back to Georgia, a state with a decidedly hands-off approach to gun policy and with no universal background check law.
Not all firearms recovered by law enforcement are deliberately moved across state lines to evade local laws, however. Often, geographic circumstances appear to play a role. For example, nearly half of the more than 4,000 firearms recovered in Tennessee in 2022 were first sold in one of three neighboring states along Tennessee’s southern border: Alabama, Georgia, or Mississippi. Notably, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee each have an “F” letter grade for the strength of their gun laws. (These are the states where anyone can get a gun today.)
50. Alaska
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Alaska, 2022: 12.9% (134 of 1,040 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Alaska, 2022: Washington; 17 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Alaska, 2022: California; 12 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Alaska, 2022: Arizona; 7 firearms
- Alaska’s gun law strength grade: F
49. Texas
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Texas, 2022: 13.6% (6,610 of 48,632 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Texas, 2022: Louisiana; 1,273 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Texas, 2022: Oklahoma; 480 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Texas, 2022: Mississippi; 452 firearms
- Texas’s gun law strength grade: F
48. Ohio
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Ohio, 2022: 15.0% (2,618 of 17,477 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Ohio, 2022: Kentucky; 484 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Ohio, 2022: Indiana; 232 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Ohio, 2022: West Virginia; 219 firearms
- Ohio’s gun law strength grade: F
47. Wisconsin
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Wisconsin, 2022: 15.5% (1,065 of 6,872 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Wisconsin, 2022: Illinois; 168 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Wisconsin, 2022: Indiana; 89 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Wisconsin, 2022: Texas; 78 firearms
- Wisconsin’s gun law strength grade: D+
46. Virginia
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Virginia, 2022: 15.7% (1,864 of 11,909 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Virginia, 2022: North Carolina; 293 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Virginia, 2022: Florida; 165 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Virginia, 2022: Georgia; 158 firearms
- Virginia’s gun law strength grade: B
45. Indiana
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Indiana, 2022: 16.5% (1,554 of 9,434 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Indiana, 2022: Kentucky; 278 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Indiana, 2022: Illinois; 208 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Indiana, 2022: Ohio; 162 firearms
- Indiana’s gun law strength grade: F
44. Arizona
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Arizona, 2022: 16.6% (1,972 of 11,885 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Arizona, 2022: California; 200 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Arizona, 2022: Texas; 186 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Arizona, 2022: New Mexico; 163 firearms
- Arizona’s gun law strength grade: F
43. Alabama
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Alabama, 2022: 17.2% (1,567 of 9,087 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Alabama, 2022: Georgia; 343 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Alabama, 2022: Mississippi; 263 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Alabama, 2022: Florida; 185 firearms
- Alabama’s gun law strength grade: F
42. Georgia
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Georgia, 2022: 17.9% (3,581 of 20,011 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Georgia, 2022: Alabama; 575 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Georgia, 2022: Florida; 519 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Georgia, 2022: South Carolina; 500 firearms
- Georgia’s gun law strength grade: F
41. Missouri
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Missouri, 2022: 19.3% (1,709 of 8,845 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Missouri, 2022: Kansas; 512 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Missouri, 2022: Illinois; 246 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Missouri, 2022: Texas; 111 firearms
- Missouri’s gun law strength grade: F
40. Louisiana
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Louisiana, 2022: 19.5% (2,629 of 13,468 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Louisiana, 2022: Texas; 857 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Louisiana, 2022: Mississippi; 520 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Louisiana, 2022: Georgia; 154 firearms
- Louisiana’s gun law strength grade: F
39. South Carolina
- Firearms from out of state recovered in South Carolina, 2022: 20.2% (2,084 of 10,331 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in South Carolina, 2022: North Carolina; 550 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in South Carolina, 2022: Georgia; 477 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in South Carolina, 2022: Florida; 129 firearms
- South Carolina’s gun law strength grade: F
38. Florida
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Florida, 2022: 20.3% (6,150 of 30,327 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Florida, 2022: Georgia; 1,214 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Florida, 2022: Alabama; 560 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Florida, 2022: Texas; 437 firearms
- Florida’s gun law strength grade: C-
37. Arkansas
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Arkansas, 2022: 20.9% (602 of 2,876 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Arkansas, 2022: Texas; 126 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Arkansas, 2022: Tennessee; 84 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Arkansas, 2022: Mississippi; 58 firearms
- Arkansas’s gun law strength grade: F
36. Pennsylvania
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Pennsylvania, 2022: 21.1% (2,701 of 12,772 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Pennsylvania, 2022: Georgia; 324 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Pennsylvania, 2022: Virginia; 271 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Pennsylvania, 2022: Ohio; 256 firearms
- Pennsylvania’s gun law strength grade: B-
35. New Mexico
- Firearms from out of state recovered in New Mexico, 2022: 21.2% (674 of 3,181 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in New Mexico, 2022: Texas; 184 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in New Mexico, 2022: Arizona; 97 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in New Mexico, 2022: Colorado; 57 firearms
- New Mexico’s gun law strength grade: C+
34. Oklahoma
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Oklahoma, 2022: 21.8% (1,033 of 4,749 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Oklahoma, 2022: Texas; 273 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Oklahoma, 2022: Arkansas; 96 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Oklahoma, 2022: Kansas; 90 firearms
- Oklahoma’s gun law strength grade: F
33. New Hampshire
- Firearms from out of state recovered in New Hampshire, 2022: 21.8% (126 of 579 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in New Hampshire, 2022: Maine; 25 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in New Hampshire, 2022: Massachusetts; 22 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in New Hampshire, 2022: Vermont; 11 firearms
- New Hampshire’s gun law strength grade: F
32. Michigan
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Michigan, 2022: 21.8% (1,910 of 8,746 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Michigan, 2022: Ohio; 268 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Michigan, 2022: Illinois; 219 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Michigan, 2022: Kentucky; 175 firearms
- Michigan’s gun law strength grade: C+
31. Iowa
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Iowa, 2022: 22.3% (610 of 2,738 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Iowa, 2022: Illinois; 83 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Iowa, 2022: Texas; 48 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Iowa, 2022: Missouri; 46 firearms
- Iowa’s gun law strength grade: F
30. Mississippi
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Mississippi, 2022: 23.2% (1,071 of 4,625 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Mississippi, 2022: Tennessee; 272 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Mississippi, 2022: Louisiana; 199 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Mississippi, 2022: Alabama; 133 firearms
- Mississippi’s gun law strength grade: F
29. Kentucky
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Kentucky, 2022: 23.3% (1,413 of 6,067 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Kentucky, 2022: Indiana; 308 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Kentucky, 2022: Ohio; 226 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Kentucky, 2022: Tennessee; 191 firearms
- Kentucky’s gun law strength grade: F
28. North Carolina
- Firearms from out of state recovered in North Carolina, 2022: 24.6% (5,099 of 20,737 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in North Carolina, 2022: South Carolina; 1,411 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in North Carolina, 2022: Virginia; 801 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in North Carolina, 2022: Georgia; 533 firearms
- North Carolina’s gun law strength grade: C
27. Utah
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Utah, 2022: 24.6% (711 of 2,888 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Utah, 2022: Nevada; 80 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Utah, 2022: Colorado; 54 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Utah, 2022: Idaho; 52 firearms
- Utah’s gun law strength grade: F
26. Oregon
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Oregon, 2022: 25.4% (1,084 of 4,263 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Oregon, 2022: Washington; 315 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Oregon, 2022: California; 135 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Oregon, 2022: Idaho; 113 firearms
- Oregon’s gun law strength grade: B+
25. Colorado
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Colorado, 2022: 25.8% (1,686 of 6,528 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Colorado, 2022: Texas; 273 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Colorado, 2022: Florida; 105 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Colorado, 2022: Wyoming; 100 firearms
- Colorado’s gun law strength grade: B
24. Minnesota
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Minnesota, 2022: 26.3% (1,073 of 4,081 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Minnesota, 2022: Wisconsin; 176 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Minnesota, 2022: North Dakota; 91 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Minnesota, 2022: Texas; 75 firearms
- Minnesota’s gun law strength grade: C+
23. West Virginia
- Firearms from out of state recovered in West Virginia, 2022: 26.8% (450 of 1,677 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in West Virginia, 2022: Ohio; 109 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in West Virginia, 2022: Kentucky; 51 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in West Virginia, 2022: Virginia; 48 firearms
- West Virginia’s gun law strength grade: F
22. Washington
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Washington, 2022: 27.1% (1,295 of 4,777 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Washington, 2022: Oregon; 279 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Washington, 2022: Idaho; 161 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Washington, 2022: Montana; 109 firearms
- Washington’s gun law strength grade: B+
21. Vermont
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Vermont, 2022: 27.2% (62 of 228 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Vermont, 2022: New Hampshire; 25 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Vermont, 2022: Florida; 6 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Vermont, 2022: Connecticut; 4 firearms
- Vermont’s gun law strength grade: C-
20. Nevada
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Nevada, 2022: 28.7% (1,403 of 4,894 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Nevada, 2022: California; 259 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Nevada, 2022: Arizona; 240 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Nevada, 2022: Texas; 110 firearms
- Nevada’s gun law strength grade: C+
19. Montana
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Montana, 2022: 28.8% (290 of 1,006 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Montana, 2022: Washington; 30 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Montana, 2022: Wyoming; 27 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Montana, 2022: North Dakota; 22 firearms
- Montana’s gun law strength grade: F
18. Tennessee
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Tennessee, 2022: 28.8% (4,044 of 14,023 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Tennessee, 2022: Mississippi; 1,096 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Tennessee, 2022: Georgia; 525 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Tennessee, 2022: Alabama; 296 firearms
- Tennessee’s gun law strength grade: F
17. Maine
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Maine, 2022: 29.2% (153 of 524 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Maine, 2022: New Hampshire; 31 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Maine, 2022: Massachusetts; 23 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Maine, 2022: Florida; 14 firearms
- Maine’s gun law strength grade: F
16. Kansas
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Kansas, 2022: 30.0% (1,145 of 3,823 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Kansas, 2022: Missouri; 551 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Kansas, 2022: Oklahoma; 89 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Kansas, 2022: Texas; 82 firearms
- Kansas’s gun law strength grade: F
15. Delaware
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Delaware, 2022: 31.1% (426 of 1,369 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Delaware, 2022: Pennsylvania; 132 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Delaware, 2022: Georgia; 46 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Delaware, 2022: Virginia; 43 firearms
- Delaware’s gun law strength grade: B
14. Idaho
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Idaho, 2022: 31.3% (382 of 1,222 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Idaho, 2022: Washington; 61 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Idaho, 2022: Oregon; 59 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Idaho, 2022: California; 49 firearms
- Idaho’s gun law strength grade: F
13. South Dakota
- Firearms from out of state recovered in South Dakota, 2022: 32.4% (230 of 709 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in South Dakota, 2022: Nebraska; 22 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in South Dakota, 2022: Colorado; 15 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in South Dakota, 2022: Colorado; 15 firearms
- South Dakota’s gun law strength grade: F
12. North Dakota
- Firearms from out of state recovered in North Dakota, 2022: 34.7% (245 of 706 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in North Dakota, 2022: Minnesota; 37 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in North Dakota, 2022: Texas; 22 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in North Dakota, 2022: Montana; 21 firearms
- North Dakota’s gun law strength grade: F
11. Rhode Island
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Rhode Island, 2022: 35.9% (288 of 803 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Rhode Island, 2022: Massachusetts; 36 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Rhode Island, 2022: Georgia; 29 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Rhode Island, 2022: Virginia; 25 firearms
- Rhode Island’s gun law strength grade: B+
10. Nebraska
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Nebraska, 2022: 36.3% (660 of 1,820 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Nebraska, 2022: Iowa; 148 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Nebraska, 2022: Missouri; 51 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Nebraska, 2022: Texas; 50 firearms
- Nebraska’s gun law strength grade: C
9. California
- Firearms from out of state recovered in California, 2022: 48.3% (16,073 of 33,304 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in California, 2022: Arizona; 4,512 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in California, 2022: Nevada; 2,309 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in California, 2022: Texas; 1,667 firearms
- California’s gun law strength grade: A
8. Wyoming
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Wyoming, 2022: 49.4% (129 of 261 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Wyoming, 2022: Colorado; 25 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Wyoming, 2022: Florida; 12 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Wyoming, 2022: Texas; 10 firearms
- Wyoming’s gun law strength grade: F
7. Illinois
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Illinois, 2022: 51.3% (7,874 of 15,353 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Illinois, 2022: Indiana; 2,521 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Illinois, 2022: Missouri; 1,005 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Illinois, 2022: Wisconsin; 650 firearms
- Illinois’s gun law strength grade: A-
6. Hawaii
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Hawaii, 2022: 51.7% (76 of 147 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Hawaii, 2022: California; 12 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Hawaii, 2022: Washington; 10 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Hawaii, 2022: Virginia; 7 firearms
- Hawaii’s gun law strength grade: A-
5. Maryland
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Maryland, 2022: 56.9% (4,044 of 7,103 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Maryland, 2022: Virginia; 1,172 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Maryland, 2022: Georgia; 411 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Maryland, 2022: North Carolina; 318 firearms
- Maryland’s gun law strength grade: A-
4. Connecticut
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Connecticut, 2022: 59.6% (805 of 1,351 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Connecticut, 2022: Georgia; 109 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Connecticut, 2022: South Carolina; 90 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Connecticut, 2022: Florida; 88 firearms
- Connecticut’s gun law strength grade: A-
3. Massachusetts
- Firearms from out of state recovered in Massachusetts, 2022: 63.2% (1,504 of 2,381 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in Massachusetts, 2022: New Hampshire; 291 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in Massachusetts, 2022: Maine; 205 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in Massachusetts, 2022: Florida; 135 firearms
- Massachusetts’s gun law strength grade: A-
2. New York
- Firearms from out of state recovered in New York, 2022: 81.1% (6,620 of 8,158 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in New York, 2022: Georgia; 1,008 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in New York, 2022: Virginia; 684 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in New York, 2022: Florida; 652 firearms
- New York’s gun law strength grade: A-
1. New Jersey
- Firearms from out of state recovered in New Jersey, 2022: 82.8% (2,927 of 3,536 traced firearms)
- Top source state for firearms recovered in New Jersey, 2022: Pennsylvania; 617 firearms
- Second largest source of firearms recovered in New Jersey, 2022: Georgia; 469 firearms
- Third largest source of firearms recovered in New Jersey, 2022: Virginia; 321 firearms
- New Jersey’s gun law strength grade: A
Financial Experts Agree – The Right Credit Card Makes All The Difference (sponsored)
Financial experts like Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey agree: choosing the right credit card is more important than ever. Whether you’re trying to get out of debt, save for retirement, or travel the world – there is a card that can help you acheive your dreams.
Use the card match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.