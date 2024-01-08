The Korean War began in 1950 between the North, supported by the Soviet Union, and the South, backed by the United States. Although this conflict was only three years long, it claimed the lives of approximately 3 million people. Much of this war was fought on the ground, but many decisive victories were won in the sky.

Gen. Douglas MacArthur was designated as the commanding general of U.S. military forces in the region, and as such he brought arms, vehicles, and aircraft to fight. For aircraft, the new jet-powered F-80s were put on full display as well as other new and upgraded aircraft that came in the wake of World War II.

To identify the U.S. aircraft used during the Korean War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of American aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding type of aircraft, year introduced, manufacturer, total units produced, top speed, and armament.

The F-80 Shooting Star is a fighter-bomber aircraft that was first introduced in 1945, but it did not see any action in World War II. Instead, the Shooting Star would go on to make up a large part of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. During that time, the F-80 was fairly successful against the slower Soviet fighters like the Ilyushin IL-10, but it was vastly outclassed by the new Soviet MiG fighter jets of that era.

To counter the MiG threats, the U.S. relied heavily on the North American F-86 Sabre, which recorded an impressive 757 air victories and only 103 losses throughout the Korean War. These were some of the most successful aircraft throughout the conflict, posting a kill ratio of at least 8:1.

Here’s a look at the American aircraft used during the Korean War: