The American Aircraft Used During the Korean War

F7F+Tigercat | F7F Tigercat
fun_flying / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:
The Korean War began in 1950 between the North, supported by the Soviet Union, and the South, backed by the United States. Although this conflict was only three years long, it claimed the lives of approximately 3 million people. Much of this war was fought on the ground, but many decisive victories were won in the sky.

Gen. Douglas MacArthur was designated as the commanding general of U.S. military forces in the region, and as such he brought arms, vehicles, and aircraft to fight. For aircraft, the new jet-powered F-80s were put on full display as well as other new and upgraded aircraft that came in the wake of World War II. (This is every major fighter plane flown by the U.S. Air Force.)

To identify the U.S. aircraft used during the Korean War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of American aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding type of aircraft, year introduced, manufacturer, total units produced, top speed, and armament.

The F-80 Shooting Star is a fighter-bomber aircraft that was first introduced in 1945, but it did not see any action in World War II. Instead, the Shooting Star would go on to make up a large part of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. During that time, the F-80 was fairly successful against the slower Soviet fighters like the Ilyushin IL-10, but it was vastly outclassed by the new Soviet MiG fighter jets of that era.

To counter the MiG threats, the U.S. relied heavily on the North American F-86 Sabre, which recorded an impressive 757 air victories and only 103 losses throughout the Korean War. These were some of the most successful aircraft throughout the conflict, posting a kill ratio of at least 8:1. (These are the most widely produced fighter jets in today’s air forces.)

Here’s a look at the American aircraft used during the Korean War:

A-1 Skyraider (AD-1)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Bomber / ground attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1946
  • Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 3,180
  • Top speed: 321 mph
  • Armament: 20mm autocannons, rocket pods, torpedoes, conventional drop bombs

A-26 / B-26 Invader

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Heavy attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 2,452
  • Top speed: 355 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, guided bombs, rocket pods

AF Guardian

AF-2S Guardian by Alan Raine
AF-2S Guardian (CC BY 2.0) by Alan Raine
  • Type: Carrierborne anti-submarine warfare aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Manufacturer: Grumman
  • Total units produced: 389
  • Top speed: 317 mph
  • Armament: Conventional drop bombs, torpedoes, 127mm HVAR rockets

AJ (A-2) Savage

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
  • Total units produced: 143
  • Top speed: 471 mph
  • Armament: Conventional drop bombs

B-29 Superfortress

Source: 37467370@N08 / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Type: Strategic long-range high-altitude heavy bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Total units produced: 3,970
  • Top speed: 358 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns, 20mm M2 automatic cannon

B-45 Tornado

B-45 Tornado nose gear by Bill Abbott
B-45 Tornado nose gear (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Bill Abbott
  • Type: Bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1948
  • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
  • Total units produced: 143
  • Top speed: 570 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm M3 machine guns, conventional drop bombs

B-47 Stratojet

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr
  • Type: Heavy bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1951
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Total units produced: 2,039
  • Top speed: 600 mph
  • Armament: 20mm cannons, conventional drop bombs

B-50 Superfortress

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Heavy bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1948
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Total units produced: 370
  • Top speed: 380 mph
  • Armament: 20mm cannons, 12.7mm machine guns, conventional drop bombs

Bell Model 47

Bell Model 47 / H-13 Sioux by D. Miller
Bell Model 47 / H-13 Sioux (CC BY 2.0) by D. Miller
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1946
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters
  • Total units produced: 5,600
  • Top speed: 106 mph
  • Armament: None

C-119 Flying Boxcar

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Gunship / transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1949
  • Manufacturer: Fairchild
  • Total units produced: 1,183
  • Top speed: 281 mph
  • Armament: None

C-124 Globemaster II

Douglas C-124 Globemaster II by ksr8s
Douglas C-124 Globemaster II (CC BY-SA 2.0) by ksr8s
  • Type: Heavy-lift transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 448
  • Top speed: 323 mph
  • Armament: None

C-131 / R4Y Samaritan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia
  • Type: MEDEVAC / VIP Transport / Trainer aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Manufacturer: CONVAIR
  • Total units produced: 512
  • Top speed: 293 mph
  • Armament: None

C-45 (Expeditor)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Utility / trainer aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Beech Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 1,300
  • Top speed: 224 mph
  • Armament: None

C-46 Commando

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr
  • Type: Long-range transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright
  • Total units produced: 3,181
  • Top speed: 270 mph
  • Armament: None

C-47 (Skytrain / Dakota)

Source: gsmudger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 12,748
  • Top speed: 230 mph
  • Armament: None

C-54 Skymaster (DC-4)

Douglas DC-4 Skymaster (C-54) ... by Steve Knight
Douglas DC-4 Skymaster (C-54) ... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 1,170
  • Top speed: 275 mph
  • Armament: None

C-69 Constellation (Model L-049)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Long-range transport / electronic warfare aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed
  • Total units produced: 856
  • Top speed: 346 mph
  • Armament: None

C-74 Globemaster

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 14
  • Top speed: 329 mph
  • Armament: None

C-97 Stratofreighter

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Total units produced: 60
  • Top speed: 375 mph
  • Armament: None

Cessna O-1 Bird Dog (L-19)

Cessna L-19/O-1 Bird Dog by D. Miller
Cessna L-19/O-1 Bird Dog (CC BY 2.0) by D. Miller
  • Type: Observation STOL aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Manufacturer: Cessna / Ector Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 3,431
  • Top speed: 130 mph
  • Armament: Air-to-surface rockets

F-82 / P-82 Twin Mustang

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia
  • Type: Long-range escort / ground attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1946
  • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
  • Total units produced: 273
  • Top speed: 461 mph
  • Armament: .50 Browning heavy machine guns, conventional drop bombs, rockets

F-84 Thunderjet

Republic F-84 Thunderjet by Clemens Vasters
Republic F-84 Thunderjet (CC BY 2.0) by Clemens Vasters
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1947
  • Manufacturer: Republic Aviation
  • Total units produced: 7,524
  • Top speed: 587 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, aerial rockets, conventional drop bombs, napalm

F-86 Sabre

F-86 Sabre by kalacaw
F-86 Sabre (CC BY-SA 2.0) by kalacaw
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1949
  • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
  • Total units produced: 9,500
  • Top speed: 690 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns, 20mm automatic cannons, rockets, Sidewinder missiles

F-89 Scorpion

Source: FPG / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
  • Total units produced: 1,050
  • Top speed: 636 mph
  • Armament: 20mm T-31 automatic cannons, Mighty Mouse air-to-surface rockets, Falcon air-to-air missiles

F-94 Starfire

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed
  • Total units produced: 853
  • Top speed: 585 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm Browning M3 machine guns, Might Mouse air-to-air rockets

F2H Banshee

McDonnell F2H-2 Banshee Ã¢ÂÂ124... by Alan Wilson
McDonnell F2H-2 Banshee Ã¢ÂÂ124... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Carrierborne fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1947
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 895
  • Top speed: 581 mph
  • Armament: 20mm Colt Mk 16 automatic cannons, drop bombs, aerial rockets

F3D / F-10 Skyknight

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia
  • Type: Carrierborne night fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1951
  • Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 268
  • Top speed: 529 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M2 cannons, air-to-air missiles, conventional drop bombs

F4U Corsair

Source: 158570150@N03 / Flickr
  • Type: Carrierborne fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: Chance Vought
  • Total units produced: 12,571
  • Top speed: 446 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm M2 Browning, M2 automatic cannons, aerial rockets, conventional drop bombs

F7F Tigercat

F7F Tigercat by D. Miller
F7F Tigercat (CC BY 2.0) by D. Miller
  • Type: Carrierborne heavy fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Manufacturer: Grumman
  • Total units produced: 365
  • Top speed: 460 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M2 cannons, 12.7mm M2 Browning machine guns

F9F Panther

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Carrierborne ground attack aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1949
  • Manufacturer: Grumman
  • Total units produced: 1,382
  • Top speed: 545 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M2 cannons, air-to-surface HE rockets

Ford Trimotor

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1926
  • Manufacturer: Ford Motor
  • Total units produced: 199
  • Top speed: 149 mph
  • Armament: None

H-13 Sioux

Bell 47 by Airwolfhound
Bell 47 (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Airwolfhound
  • Type: Light utility / observation helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1947
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopters
  • Total units produced: 2,400
  • Top speed: 106 mph
  • Armament: None

H-19 Chickasaw

Sikorsky S-55 inflight by U.S. Army
Sikorsky S-55 inflight (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by U.S. Army
  • Type: Transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky
  • Total units produced: 1,728
  • Top speed: 101 mph
  • Armament: None

Hiller OH-23 Raven (Model UH-12)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1948
  • Manufacturer: Hiller Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 1,820
  • Top speed: 95 mph
  • Armament: None

HU-16 Albatross

Source: 158570150@N03 / Flickr
  • Type: Flying boat / utility transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1949
  • Manufacturer: Grumman
  • Total units produced: 466
  • Top speed: 235 mph
  • Armament: None

L-15 Scout

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia
  • Type: Light liaison observation aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1947
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Total units produced: 12
  • Top speed: 112 mph
  • Armament: None

L-5 Sentinel

Stinson L-5 Sentinel by Falconu00c2u00ae Photography
Stinson L-5 Sentinel (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Falconu00c2u00ae Photography
  • Type: Light reconnaissance aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: Stinson Aircraft
  • Total units produced: 3,896
  • Top speed: 165 mph
  • Armament: None

N3N (Yellow Peril)

N3N-3 US NAVY MMV MCMINVILLE A... by ERIC SALARD
N3N-3 US NAVY MMV MCMINVILLE A... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by ERIC SALARD
  • Type: Trainer aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Manufacturer: Naval Aircraft Factory
  • Total units produced: 997
  • Top speed: 127 mph
  • Armament: None

P-51 Mustang

P-51 Mustang by Ryo Chijiiwa
P-51 Mustang (CC BY 2.0) by Ryo Chijiiwa
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
  • Total units produced: 15,586
  • Top speed: 437 mph
  • Armament: 20mm cannons, 12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns, conventional drop bombs, rockets

P-80 / F-80 Shooting Star

Source: U.S. Air Force / Public Domain
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed
  • Total units produced: 1,715
  • Top speed: 577 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm M2 Browning machine guns, conventional drop bombs, HVAR rockets

P2V Neptune

NEPTUNE P2V-7 LOCKHEED by ERIC SALARD
NEPTUNE P2V-7 LOCKHEED (CC BY-SA 2.0) by ERIC SALARD
  • Type: Anti-submarine warfare / maritime patrol aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1947
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed
  • Total units produced: 1,036
  • Top speed: 314 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M-24 cannons, 12.7mm machine guns, conventional drop bombs, torpedoes, HVAR rockets

Piasecki H-25 (HUP Retriever)

Piasecki HUP 3 chopper by shankar s.
Piasecki HUP 3 chopper (CC BY 2.0) by shankar s.
  • Type: Transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1949
  • Manufacturer: Piasecki Helicopter
  • Total units produced: 339
  • Top speed: 106 mph
  • Armament: None

R-5 / H-5

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Manufacturer: Sikorsky
  • Total units produced: 300
  • Top speed: 106 mph
  • Armament: None

RB-29 / F-13 (Superfortress)

Source: icholakov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Long-range reconnaissance aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Total units produced: 100
  • Top speed: 224 mph
  • Armament: .50 Browning heavy machine guns

T-33 Shooting Star

Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star by Insomnia Cured Here
Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Insomnia Cured Here
  • Type: Trainer aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1948
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed
  • Total units produced: 6,557
  • Top speed: 603 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm Browning M3 machine guns, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods

