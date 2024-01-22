12 Bottled Water Brands To Avoid SergeyKlopotov / iStock via Getty Images

There are a few very valid reasons why you would want to buy bottled water. If your local water supply is tainted or polluted, bottled water can be your only safe source of drinking and cooking water. If you’re bringing supplies to a disaster area, or a remote location without a water source, bottled water can be your only option. While the risks and problems with bottled water outweigh the benefits, if you do find yourself in a situation where you need to buy bottled water, which brands should you be looking for? Which ones should you never buy? For this list, we will consider which brands, among the largest and most popular, you should be wary of. Here are 12 bottled water brands to avoid.

Background on Bottled Water

Source: skodonnell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In 2012, there were over 195 brands of bottled water sold in the United States. These include everything from artesian water, alkaline water, mineral water, purified water, spring water, and more. While China is the world’s largest consumer of bottled water, it is followed quickly by the United States. It is the most popular commercial drink sold in the United States with a 25% market share. Soft drinks only have about 18% market share.

Bottled water grew in popularity during the 1700s because people believed that spa water, or spring water, had healing and therapeutic properties that could cure many common diseases and sicknesses. This folk belief continues today. It has now become so accepted that it is now incorporated into the branding of all bottled water brands and taken as fact by consumers and advocates.

Bottled water is actually no safer or healthier than tap water, regardless of what their marketing alleges. In fact, in the United States, the EPA’s regulations regarding tap water are much stricter than the FDA’s regulations on bottled water, making it much safer to drink than bottled water. A recent study even found that bacteria levels in bottled water were more often higher than in tap water. In January of 2024, a study announced that bottled water had up to 100 times the amount of microplastics than the companies said they did.

Most of the health claims made by bottled water brands are not supported by research or evidence. This includes alkaline or balanced pH water, ionized water, and “enhanced” water. The “7-step filtration process” touted by some companies is mostly marketing nonsense. Most of these claims are empty of any actual health benefits and are just designed to grab your attention. On the other hand, bottled water has been shown to contain arsenic, plastic particles, E. coli, mold, and harmful chemicals and carcinogens.

Finally, bottled water is sold for up to 1,000 times the price of regularly available municipal water. No matter what brand you buy, you are paying a premium for something that is extremely cheap or even free in most places. Most of the differences between bottled water brands come down to marketing and a slight change in taste.

This is all beside the fact that bottled water, even if the bottles are put in the recycling, contributes to a significant portion of plastic pollution. We produce more than 440 million tons of plastic every year, and 80% of that ends up in landfills or the environment.

The problem with greed among bottled water brands and their control of water has become so bad that Nestlé persuaded the World Water Forum to change its designation of access to water from a “right” to a “need”. That’s right. According to Nestlé, which owns over 65 bottled water brands, you don’t have a right to water, you only need it. Nestlé continues to buy aquifers and control access to water. Bottled water companies were even successful in getting an exemption for how much water they can remove from the Great Lakes Basin.

At the end of the day, water is water. Your body needs water and it really doesn’t care whether that water has been “enhanced” or “balanced”. Bottled water is generally a scam to sell water at higher prices in packaging that is harmful to you and the environment. If you absolutely must buy bottled water, though, it is best to avoid some of the worst scams and harmful brands.

We did not include any bottled waters that are flavored or include extra ingredients. This list is by no means exhaustive, so we encourage you to research the brands you support with your money.

#12 Pure Life

Source: turk_stock_photographer / iStock via Getty Images

Owner: Blue Triton

You will see the names Nestlé and Blue Triton a lot on this list, and there’s a reason for that. Nestlé used to own Pure Life, but it is now owned by Blue Triton, which was a subsidiary of Nestlé until 2021.

Pure Life is bottled water at its very core: the water it uses comes directly from the water for the city where it is located. It is just tap water with a sticker. You are better off drinking straight from the tap since the processing makes this water even more unsafe if you ignore the extreme price markup. Most bottles of Pure Life contain microplastics and polymer particles. Some bottles contain over 10,000 microplastic particles per liter.

#11 Poland Spring

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Owner: Blue Triton

Another brand owned by Blue Triton, which is owned by One Rock Capital Partners (NASDAQ:ONERX), so they’re sure to be concerned with ethical and sustainable water. Customers filed a lawsuit against Nestlé (which owned Poland Spring at the time) alleging that the water used in Poland Spring actually came from regular groundwater sources (the same as the city uses) and not a clean spring. It was called a colossal fraud. Numerous other lawsuits have been filed against Poland Spring for fraud and for drawing water from protected conservation areas.

#10 Dasani

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Dasani is owned by Coca-Cola, and it continues to fill its bottles with water from California municipal water even during severe droughts.

Dasani used to be sold in the United Kingdom, but it was pulled because it had too much bromate which increases the risk of cancer and is a harmful chemical compound.

Dasani used to be the only water sold at the Grand Canyon, but it (along with all bottled water) was banned in 2012 after it was found that plastic bottles account for 30% of the waste in the park.

#9 Aquafina

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Owner: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aquafina is owned by PepsiCo. Like most large corporations, PepsiCo heavily promotes the filtration process for their bottled water. Why? The answer is because it is actually just tap water. So, all you’re paying for is tap water with a pretty sticker and a pointless filtration system. This heavy filtration gives the water a metallic, stale taste, too.

#8 Deer Park

Source: AvailableLight / iStock via Getty Images

Owner: Blue Triton

Deer Park is also owned by Blue Triton. It used to be owned and operated by Clorox (NYSE: CLX) and Nestlé, so make of that what you will. The water for Deer Park comes from all over the United States, not a single spring source. It is only one of two brands of bottled water to have high levels of PFAS chemicals, with more than 1 part per trillion. Because of its varying sources, the taste and feel of Deer Park water is different between bottles.

#7 Arrowhead

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Owner: Blue Triton

Arrowhead is also owned by Blue Triton. In 2015 it was discovered that Nestlé was bottling Arrowhead water in the San Bernardino National Forest without a permit since 1988, and they continued to do so even as the National Forest struggled with drought and bark beetles. Over 75% of the water the company was taking from the forest it did not have rights to, either. As of 2023, Arrowhead had drained the creek where it gets its water to the point that it can no longer sustain wildlife and permanently damaged the ecosystem.

#6 Ice Mountain

Source: Nikolay Tsuguliev / iStock via Getty Images

Owner: Blue Triton

Ice Mountain is also owned by Blue Triton, and in a classic example of misleading marketing, the water for this brand comes from two groundwater wells in Michigan, even though the brand logo features a snowy mountain peak. Ice Mountain has faced several lawsuits during its operation because its owner at the time, Nestlé, would buy access to water and not allow the local towns to access it, all while pumping too much from the local reserve.

#5 Ozarka

Source: Paul Knightly / iStock via Getty Images

Owner: Blue Triton

The Ozarka brand of bottled water is also owned by Blue Triton. Feeling manipulated yet? It used to be bottled in Eureka Springs Arkansas, hence the name. But when it was bought by Nestlé, the company moved the company to Texas, destroying the local economy of Eureka Springs and leaving many people unemployed since it was the town’s primary provider of jobs and economy. It is now sourced from different places in Texas and has nothing to do with the Ozarks.

#4 Core Hydration

Source: urbanbuzz / Getty Images

Owner: Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

The first of our bottled water brands that incorporates health buzzwords and makes big promises. It also includes other ingredients besides water in its bottles. They make claims like “Helps your body achieve its natural pH balance” and “Will work in harmony to provide the perfect pH of you”. The thing is, none of this is supported by research or evidence. There are no studies that show that water can alter the natural pH of your body in any way. And, while they say it has lots of electrolytes and minerals, it actually doesn’t have any more than regular tap water.

Also, Core Hydration doesn’t say where its water comes from, but evidence suggests that it’s just Los Angeles tap water. Core Hydration is just extra-expensive water in a pretty bottle. You’re mostly paying for the branding.

#3 Glaceau SmartWater

Source: jetcityimage iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Owner: Coca-Cola

SmartWater is another company owned by Coca-Cola. In 2018, it won the Foodwatch Germany Golden Windbag award for “the most brazen lie in food advertising.” They allege that SmartWater is just normal tap water with a filtration process that doesn’t do anything to improve the water besides increasing the price to seven times higher than regular water. Glaceau SmartWater is another example of what you actually pay for is the branding, as since 2008, the company has paid for expensive endorsements from Jennifer Aniston, Gal Gadot, Zendaya, and Pete Davidson.

#2 Voss

Source: Prodigynumber1 / iStock via Getty Images

Owner: Voss of Norway AS (An American company in New York)

One of the many “artesian” brands of water, Voss is famous for their cylindrical, glass bottles. In 2010 it was revealed that Voss uses the same source as the municipal tap water where it is located, and it is not actually artesian at all. Voss is a perfect example of buying water, or any product, simply for the social status and brand, and not for any quantifiable reason.

#1 Fiji Water



Source: SCStock / iStock via Getty Images

Owner: The Wonderful Company LLC

If you believe that water from an island on the other side of the world is better than water anywhere else, then you deserve to pay a premium for it. To produce just one bottle of Fiji water it wakes 1.75 gallons of water and 2,000 times more energy than tap water. All the machinery used to produce Fiji water is run on diesel fuel and actively destroys the environment of Fiji. In 2008, Fiji Water said it was going to plant a natural forest to offset its carbon impact, but it shut down the page on its website that tracked the progress of this forest, and in 2019, only 50% of the forest had been planted.

Fiji Water used to brag that its water was not bottled in Cleveland. In response, Cleveland ran tests on its tap water compared to Fiji Water. The results showed that Fiji Water actually had 6.31 micrograms of arsenic per liter, while the Cleveland tap water had none.

In 2010 a Fiji Water executive was fired for interfering with the internal affairs of Fiji. Even though 12% of Fiji citizens don’t have access to clean water, Fiji Water continues to extract and export its water to American and Western consumers who care more about the brand than they do about what water actually does in their bodies, or the impact the company has on the residents of Fiji.

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.