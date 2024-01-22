The Vietnam War brought with it a new age of military technology. For one, helicopters were employed throughout the conflict in a variety of roles, and infantry weapons made impressive advancements in functionality from World War II and the Korean War. American arms used throughout the conflict gained iconic status among soldiers and the general public, going on to serve as a foundation for many modern weapons systems used by infantry around the world. (Here is the evolution of automatic rifles in the U.S. Army.)
The jungles of Vietnam served as proving grounds for guns like the M16 and variations of the minigun. Also, weapons from the pre-World War II era were upgraded from their original designs, gaining improved functionality in the process. All of these guns would form the foundation of what guns would be at the disposal of the American soldier for many decades to come.
To identify the American guns used to fight the Vietnam War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of infantry arms from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these arms alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of gun, manufacturer, caliber, feed, and maximum effective range.
The M16 entered service in the 1960s and would act as the standard-issue rifle for U.S. troops in the Vietnam War. It is chambered for 5.56x45mm NATO rounds with a magazine that can fit 20 to 30 rounds. Although there were reliability problems with the gun at first, later iterations improved on the design and solidified its spot as one of the most iconic guns used by U.S. forces.
The M134 minigun also made an appearance in the conflict as a six-barreled gatling gun. The M134 is known for its high rate of fire, capable of dispensing 2,000 to 6,000 rounds per minute. This gun, along with many others like it, changed the face of the Vietnam War and many other conflicts for years to come. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)
Here is a look at the American guns used to fight the Vietnam War.
BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2
- Type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
- Caliber and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable
- Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.
Browning M1917
- Type: Belt-fed, water-cooled heavy machine gun
- Year introduced: 1917
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms / Colt Firearms
- Caliber and feed: .30-06, 250-round fabric belt
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
Browning M1919 GPMG
- Type: Medium machine gun
- Year introduced: 1919
- Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors / Buffalo Arms
- Caliber and feed: .30-06, 7.62x51mm NATO, .303 British, 7.92x57mm Mauser, 7.62x54mmR, 250-round fabric belt
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
Browning M2
- Type: Heavy machine gun
- Year introduced: 1921
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metalic link belt
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
CAR-15 Commando
- Type: Assault carbine / submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1966
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.
Colt M16
- Type: Infantry assault rifle
- Year introduced: 1963
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
Colt M1911
- Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year introduced: 1911
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
- Maximum effective range: 82 ft.
Colt Model 1917
- Type: Service revolver
- Year introduced: 1917
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Smith & Wesson
- Caliber and feed: .45 ACP, 6-shot revolving cylinder
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
FIM-43 Redeye
- Type: Man-portable air defense system
- Year introduced: 1968
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- Caliber and feed: 70mm, Single shot
- Maximum effective range: 14,800 ft.
GAU-17/A Minigun
- Type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- Year introduced: 1965
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Ingram MAC-10
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
- Caliber and feed: .45 ACP, 9x19mm parabellum, .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
Ithaca Model 37 Stakeout
- Type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year introduced: 1946
- Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
- Caliber and feed: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 4-round tubular magazine
- Maximum effective range: 120 ft.
M1 (Bazooka)
- Type: Reusable, shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber and feed: 60mm, Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 328 ft.
M1 Carbine
- Type: Semi/full-automatic carbine
- Year introduced: 1942
- Manufacturer: Winchester / Inland Division
- Caliber and feed: 30 M1 Carbine, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Maximum effective range: 600 ft.
M1 Thompson (Tommy Gun)
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1938
- Manufacturer: Savage Arms Corporation
- Caliber and feed: .45 ACP, 20- or 30-round box magazine; 50-round drum
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
M134 Minigun
- Type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- Year introduced: 1963
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
M18 RR
- Type: Anti-tank / anti-personnel weapon
- Year introduced: 1945
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Caliber and feed: 57x303mmR, Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 1,475 ft.
M2 Carbine
- Type: Select-fire automatic carbine
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Caliber and feed: 30 M1 Carbine, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Maximum effective range: 650 ft.
M2-2 / M9A1-7
- Type: Man-portable backpack infantry flamethrower
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Caliber and feed: 4.7 gallon Nitrogen fuel canister, 7 flame throws possible
- Maximum effective range: 65 ft.
M21 Sniper Weapon System
- Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1969
- Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Maximum effective range: 2,263 ft.
M3 (Grease Gun)
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1943
- Manufacturer: General Motors / Ithaca Gun Company
- Caliber and feed: .45 ACP, 9x19mm parabellum, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Maximum effective range: 300 ft.
M3 Carbine
- Type: Sniper carbine rifle
- Year introduced: 1944
- Manufacturer: General Motors
- Caliber and feed: 30 M1 Carbine, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Maximum effective range: 900 ft.
M67 Recoilless Rifle
- Type: Portable anti-infantry / anti-armor weapon
- Year introduced: 1963
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Caliber and feed: 90mm, Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 5,576 ft.
M72 LAW
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 1963
- Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- Caliber and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
M79
- Type: Single-shot 40mm grenade launcher
- Year introduced: 1961
- Manufacturer: Various contractors
- Caliber and feed: 40x46mm, Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
Remington M40
- Type: Botl-action sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 1966
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Remington Model 870
- Type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year introduced: 1950
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine
- Maximum effective range: 120 ft.
Saco M60
- Type: General purpose machine gun
- Year introduced: 1957
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Link belts of various counts
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
Savage Arms M720
- Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
- Year introduced: 1935
- Manufacturer: Savage Arms
- Caliber and feed: 12-gauge, 5-round tubular magazine
- Maximum effective range: 120 ft.
Smith & Wesson Model 76
- Type: Submachine gun
- Year introduced: 1967
- Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
- Caliber and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 14-, 24- or 36-round detachable box magazine
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
Springfield M14
- Type: Automatic service rifle
- Year introduced: 1959
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO
- Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.
