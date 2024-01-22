The Vietnam War brought with it a new age of military technology. For one, helicopters were employed throughout the conflict in a variety of roles, and infantry weapons made impressive advancements in functionality from World War II and the Korean War. American arms used throughout the conflict gained iconic status among soldiers and the general public, going on to serve as a foundation for many modern weapons systems used by infantry around the world. (Here is the evolution of automatic rifles in the U.S. Army. )

The jungles of Vietnam served as proving grounds for guns like the M16 and variations of the minigun. Also, weapons from the pre-World War II era were upgraded from their original designs, gaining improved functionality in the process. All of these guns would form the foundation of what guns would be at the disposal of the American soldier for many decades to come.

To identify the American guns used to fight the Vietnam War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of infantry arms from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these arms alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of gun, manufacturer, caliber, feed, and maximum effective range.

The M16 entered service in the 1960s and would act as the standard-issue rifle for U.S. troops in the Vietnam War. It is chambered for 5.56x45mm NATO rounds with a magazine that can fit 20 to 30 rounds. Although there were reliability problems with the gun at first, later iterations improved on the design and solidified its spot as one of the most iconic guns used by U.S. forces.

The M134 minigun also made an appearance in the conflict as a six-barreled gatling gun. The M134 is known for its high rate of fire, capable of dispensing 2,000 to 6,000 rounds per minute. This gun, along with many others like it, changed the face of the Vietnam War and many other conflicts for years to come. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)

Here is a look at the American guns used to fight the Vietnam War.