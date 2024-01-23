Special Report
Fast-Food Brands With the Most Locations in the United States
January 23, 2024 10:10 am
It is no secret that Americans have a long-standing love of fast food, but the sheer amount of fast food we consume might still be surprising. According to a 2023 survey conducted by
Drive Research, 65% of Americans eat fast food at least once a week, with 13% eating it every day. Only 4% of Americans have not eaten fast food in the last 12 months.
On average, American consumers spend $148 a month on fast food. Millennials spend the most, dropping $213.87 per month at fast-food restaurants. Baby Boomers, on the other hand, only spend $59.43 per month on fast food, making them the only generation that spends less than $100 per month on this quick and convenient fare.
Here’s a look at where our fast-food dollars are going. These are the 50 fast-food franchises with the most locations in the U.S. (If you’re wondering which fast-food franchise is the most popular where you live,
here are the most popular fast-food chains in all 50 states.)
24/7 Wall St. compiled this list of the 50 fast-food brands with the most U.S. locations using information from
QSR (which stands for Quick-Service Restaurant). QSR is a leading authority on news and trends in the fast food industry. 50. Shake Shack Source: mizoula / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Shake Shack is most well-known for its ShackBurger.
U.S. Locations: 287
Food Category: Burgers 49. Krispy Kreme Source: KathyDewar / Getty Images Krispy Kreme sells around 1.6 billion donuts each year.
U.S. Locations: 352
Food Category: Donuts 48. In-N-Out Burger Source: slobo / Getty Images In-N-Out Burger has locations in five states: California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and Texas.
U.S. Locations: 379
Food Category: Burgers 47. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Freddy’s serves frozen custard along with its famous steakburgers.
U.S. Locations: 456
Food Category: Burgers 46. El Pollo Loco Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Most El Pollo Loco locations are in the southwestern U.S.
U.S. Locations: 490
Food Category: Mexican Food 45. McAlister’s Deli Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Don’t forget to order a sweet tea to accompany your sandwich from McAlister’s Deli.
U.S. Locations: 525
Food Category: Sandwiches 44. Del Taco Source: MattGush / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Fun Fact: Del Taco debuted its first drive-thru window nearly a decade before McDonald’s.
U.S. Locations: 591
Food Category: Mexican Food 43. Moe’s Southwest Grill Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Moe’s is known for its burritos, bowls, quesadillas, and fresh salsas.
U.S. Locations: 637
Food Category: Mexican Food 42. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Raising Cane’s serves chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and the wildly popular Cane’s sauce.
U.S. Locations: 646
Food Category: Chicken 41. Dutch Bros Coffee Source: Juanmonino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Most of Dutch Bros 671 locations are in the western U.S.
U.S. Locations: 671
Food Category: Coffee 40. Crumbl Cookies Crumbl Cookies is the only franchise specializing in cookies to appear in the list.
U.S. Locations: 688
Food Category: Cookies 39. Qdoba Qdoba is dedicated to “making the world a more flavorful place.”
U.S. Locations: 728
Food Category: Mexican Food 38. Bojangles Source: hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Bojangles’ 788 locations are primarily found in the southeastern U.S.
U.S. Locations: 788
Food Category: Chicken 37. Checkers/Rally’s Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Rally’s and Checkers merged in 1999.
U.S. Locations: 806
Food Category: Burgers 36. Church’s Texas Chicken Church’s is known as “Texas Chicken” outside the Americas, so the chain recently changed its name to “Church’s Texas Chicken.”
U.S. Locations: 812
Food Category: Chicken 35. Culver’s The Culver’s ButterBurger is a beefy delight.
U.S. Locations: 892
Food Category: Burgers 34. Zaxby’s Zaxby’s is famous for its chicken fingers, wings, and sandwiches.
U.S. Locations: 922
Food Category: Chicken 33. Whataburger Source: Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Whataburger makes its own sauces, including its wildly popular ketchup.
U.S. Locations: 925
Food Category: Burgers 32. Marco’s Pizza Marco’s Pizza has locations in 35 states.
U.S. Locations: 1,067
Food Category: Pizza 31. Carl’s Jr. Source: Dave Rowland / Getty Images News via Getty Images Most Carl’s Jr. locations are in the western U.S.
U.S. Locations: 1,068
Food Category: Burgers 30. Papa Murphy’s Papa Murphy’s “Take’N’Bake” pizza allows customers to bake their pizza in their own homes.
U.S. Locations: 1,168
Food Category: Pizza 29. Firehouse Subs Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images A portion of every purchase from Firehouse Subs is donated to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
U.S. Locations: 1,187
Food Category: Sandwiches 28. Tropical Smoothie Cafe Some of the most popular smoothies from Tropical Smoothie Cafe include the Bahama Mama, Acai Berry Boost, Island Green, and Sunrise Sunset.
U.S. Locations: 1,198
Food Category: Smoothies 27. Five Guys Five Guys is famous for its burgers and freshly made boardwalk-style fries.
U.S. Locations: 1,409
Food Category: Burgers 26. Hardee’s Hardee’s serves burgers, but fans know that the breakfast (especially the biscuits) is the real star of the show.
U.S. Locations: 1,707
Food Category: Burgers 25. Wingstop Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images The most popular wing flavors at Wingstop include Lemon Pepper, Original Hot, and Hickory Smoked BBQ.
U.S. Locations: 1,721
Food Category: Chicken 24. Panera Bread Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Panera’s bread bowls are among the most-ordered items on its menu.
U.S. Locations: 2,102
Food Category: Sandwiches 23. Jack in the Box Source: Wolterk / Getty Images Burgers, tacos, and chicken are all served at Jack in the Box.
U.S. Locations: 2,180
Food Category: Burgers 22. Baskin-Robbins Source: SweetBabeeJay / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Only one ice cream shop made this list: Baskin-Robbins.
U.S. Locations: 2.253
Food Category: Ice Cream 21. Panda Express Source: Juanmonino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images The menu at Panda Express features food with Chinese and Sichuan influences.
U.S. Locations: 2,393
Food Category: Chinese Food 20. Jersey Mike’s Subs Founded in New Jersey (obviously), Jersey Mike’s now has locations in all 50 states.
U.S. Locations: 2,397
Food Category: Sandwiches 19. Jimmy John’s Popular sandwiches at Jimmy John’s include The Pepe, Big John, and the Vito.
U.S. Locations: 2,637
Food Category: Sandwiches 18. Chick-fil-A Source: Susan Vineyard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Chick-fil-A makes a higher profit per location than any other U.S. fast food franchise, and it’s not even close.
U.S. Locations: 2,837
Food Category: Chicken 17. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Popeye’s serves popcorn shrimp in addition to its renowned chicken.
U.S. Locations: 2,946
Food Category: Chicken 16. Chipotle Mexican Grill Chipotle is a favorite for burritos, bowls, and it’s famous guacamole.
U.S. Locations: 3,129
Food Category: Mexican Food 15. Papa John’s Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Papa John’s is the fourth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.
U.S. Locations: 3,376
Food Category: Pizza 14. Arby’s Source: Rick Diamond / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images Arby’s welcomes carnivores with its well-known slogan, “We have the meats.”
U.S. Locations: 3,415
Food Category: Roast Beef 13. Sonic Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Sonic’s menu includes burgers, chicken, hot dogs, and a huge variety of refreshing beverages.
U.S. Locations: 3,546
Food Category: Burgers 12. Kentucky Fried Chicken Colonel Sanders’ original recipe of 11 herbs and spices is still used today.
U.S. Locations: 3,918
Food Category: Chicken 11. Little Caesars Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images If you’re looking for economical pizza, Little Caesars is the place.
U.S. Locations: 4,173
Food Category: Pizza 10. Dairy Queen Source: sanfel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Burgers, fries, and the iconic Blizzards are all part of the DQ menu.
U.S. Locations: 4,307
Food Category: Burgers 9. Wendy’s Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images We’ll have a spicy chicken sandwich followed by a Frosty. Mmmm…
U.S. Locations: 5,994
Food Category: Burgers 8. Pizza Hut Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images The pan pizza from Pizza Hut is legendary.
U.S. Locations: 6,561
Food Category: Pizza 7. Domino’s Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Domino’s is the largest pizza chain in the world.
U.S. Locations: 6,686
Food Category: Pizza 6. Burger King Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Burger King is the home of the Whopper, one of the most famous burgers in the nation.
U.S. Locations: 7,043
Food Category: Burgers 5. Taco Bell Source: lawcain / iStock Editorial via Getty Images The iconic Mexican pizza returned as a permanent fixture on Taco Bell’s menu in 2022.
U.S. Locations: 7,198
Food Category: Mexican Food 4. Dunkin’ Donuts Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News via Getty Images Dunkin’ sells more donuts than any other U.S. chain.
U.S. Locations: 9,370
Food Categories: Donuts/Coffee 3. McDonald’s Source: tupungato / iStock Editorial via Getty Images McDonald’s is synonymous with American fast food, but two other franchises have more U.S. locations than the Golden Arches.
U.S. Locations: 13,444
Food Category: Burgers 2. Starbucks Source: JohnFScott / Getty Images Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee chain.
U.S. Locations: 15,873
Food Category: Coffee 1. Subway Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images Subway has more U.S. locations than any other fast food brand.
U.S. Locations: 20,576
Food Category: Sandwiches
