Fast-Food Brands With the Most Locations in the United States

It is no secret that Americans have a long-standing love of fast food, but the sheer amount of fast food we consume might still be surprising. According to a 2023 survey conducted by Drive Research, 65% of Americans eat fast food at least once a week, with 13% eating it every day. Only 4% of Americans have not eaten fast food in the last 12 months.

On average, American consumers spend $148 a month on fast food. Millennials spend the most, dropping $213.87 per month at fast-food restaurants. Baby Boomers, on the other hand, only spend $59.43 per month on fast food, making them the only generation that spends less than $100 per month on this quick and convenient fare.

Here’s a look at where our fast-food dollars are going. These are the 50 fast-food franchises with the most locations in the U.S. (If you’re wondering which fast-food franchise is the most popular where you live, here are the most popular fast-food chains in all 50 states.)

24/7 Wall St. compiled this list of the 50 fast-food brands with the most U.S. locations using information from QSR (which stands for Quick-Service Restaurant). QSR is a leading authority on news and trends in the fast food industry.

50. Shake Shack

Source: mizoula / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: ​ 287

287 Food Category: Burgers

49. Krispy Kreme

Source: KathyDewar / Getty Images

U.S. Locations: ​ 352

352 Food Category: Donuts

48. In-N-Out Burger

Source: slobo / Getty Images

U.S. Locations: ​​ 379

379 Food Category: Burgers

47. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: ​456

​456 Food Category: Burgers

46. El Pollo Loco

Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 490

490 Food Category: Mexican Food

45. McAlister’s Deli

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 525 ​

525 ​ Food Category: Sandwiches

44. Del Taco

Source: MattGush / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: ​ 591

591 Food Category: Mexican Food

43. Moe’s Southwest Grill

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: ​637

​637 Food Category: Mexican Food

42. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 646

646 Food Category: Chicken

41. Dutch Bros Coffee

Source: Juanmonino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 671

671 Food Category: Coffee

40. Crumbl Cookies

U.S. Locations: ​688

​688 Food Category: Cookies

39. Qdoba

U.S. Locations: ​728

​728 Food Category: Mexican Food

38. Bojangles

Source: hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 788

788 Food Category: Chicken

37. Checkers/Rally’s

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: ​806

​806 Food Category: Burgers

36. Church’s Texas Chicken

U.S. Locations: ​812

​812 Food Category: Chicken

35. Culver’s

U.S. Locations: 892

892 Food Category: Burgers

34. Zaxby’s

U.S. Locations: 922

922 Food Category: Chicken

33. Whataburger

Source: Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 925

925 Food Category: Burgers

32. Marco’s Pizza

U.S. Locations: 1,067

1,067 Food Category: Pizza

31. Carl’s Jr.

Source: Dave Rowland / Getty Images News via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 1,068

1,068 Food Category: Burgers

30. Papa Murphy’s

U.S. Locations: 1,168

1,168 Food Category: Pizza

29. Firehouse Subs

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 1,187

1,187 Food Category: Sandwiches

28. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

U.S. Locations: 1,198

1,198 Food Category: Smoothies

27. Five Guys

U.S. Locations: 1,409

1,409 Food Category: Burgers

26. Hardee’s

U.S. Locations: 1,707

1,707 Food Category: Burgers

25. Wingstop

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 1,721

1,721 Food Category: Chicken

24. Panera Bread

Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 2,102

2,102 Food Category: Sandwiches

23. Jack in the Box

Source: Wolterk / Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 2,180

2,180 Food Category: Burgers

22. Baskin-Robbins

Source: SweetBabeeJay / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 2.253

2.253 Food Category: Ice Cream

21. Panda Express

Source: Juanmonino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 2,393

2,393 Food Category: Chinese Food

20. Jersey Mike’s Subs

U.S. Locations: 2,397

2,397 Food Category: Sandwiches

19. Jimmy John’s

U.S. Locations: 2,637

2,637 Food Category: Sandwiches

18. Chick-fil-A

Source: Susan Vineyard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 2,837

2,837 Food Category: Chicken

17. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 2,946

2,946 Food Category: Chicken

16. Chipotle Mexican Grill

U.S. Locations: 3,129

3,129 Food Category: Mexican Food

15. Papa John’s

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 3,376

3,376 Food Category: Pizza

14. Arby’s

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 3,415

3,415 Food Category: Roast Beef

13. Sonic

Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 3,546

3,546 Food Category: Burgers

12. Kentucky Fried Chicken

U.S. Locations: 3,918

3,918 Food Category: Chicken

11. Little Caesars

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 4,173

4,173 Food Category: Pizza

10. Dairy Queen

Source: sanfel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 4,307

4,307 Food Category: Burgers

9. Wendy’s

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 5,994

5,994 Food Category: Burgers

8. Pizza Hut

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 6,561

6,561 Food Category: Pizza

7. Domino’s

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 6,686

6,686 Food Category: Pizza

6. Burger King

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 7,043

7,043 Food Category: Burgers

5. Taco Bell

Source: lawcain / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 7,198

7,198 Food Category: Mexican Food

4. Dunkin’ Donuts

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 9,370

9,370 Food Categories: Donuts/Coffee

3. McDonald’s

Source: tupungato / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 13,444

13,444 Food Category: Burgers

2. Starbucks

Source: JohnFScott / Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 15,873

15,873 Food Category: Coffee

1. Subway

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

U.S. Locations: 20,576

20,576 Food Category: Sandwiches

