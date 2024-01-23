Fast-Food Brands With the Most Locations in the United States

Special Report

It is no secret that Americans have a long-standing love of fast food, but the sheer amount of fast food we consume might still be surprising. According to a 2023 survey conducted by Drive Research, 65% of Americans eat fast food at least once a week, with 13% eating it every day. Only 4% of Americans have not eaten fast food in the last 12 months.

On average, American consumers spend $148 a month on fast food. Millennials spend the most, dropping $213.87 per month at fast-food restaurants. Baby Boomers, on the other hand, only spend $59.43 per month on fast food, making them the only generation that spends less than $100 per month on this quick and convenient fare.

Here’s a look at where our fast-food dollars are going. These are the 50 fast-food franchises with the most locations in the U.S. (If you’re wondering which fast-food franchise is the most popular where you live, here are the most popular fast-food chains in all 50 states.)

24/7 Wall St. compiled this list of the 50 fast-food brands with the most U.S. locations using information from QSR (which stands for Quick-Service Restaurant). QSR is a leading authority on news and trends in the fast food industry.

50. Shake Shack

Shake Shack
Source: mizoula / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Shake Shack is most well-known for its ShackBurger.
  • U.S. Locations: ​287
  • Food Category: Burgers

49. Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme
Source: KathyDewar / Getty Images
Krispy Kreme sells around 1.6 billion donuts each year.
  • U.S. Locations: ​352
  • Food Category: Donuts

48. In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger
Source: slobo / Getty Images
In-N-Out Burger has locations in five states: California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and Texas.
  • U.S. Locations: ​​379
  • Food Category: Burgers

47. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's
Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Freddy’s serves frozen custard along with its famous steakburgers.
  • U.S. Locations: ​456
  • Food Category: Burgers

46. El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco
Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Most El Pollo Loco locations are in the southwestern U.S.
  • U.S. Locations: 490
  • Food Category: Mexican Food

45. McAlister’s Deli

McAlister's Deli
Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Don’t forget to order a sweet tea to accompany your sandwich from McAlister’s Deli.
  • U.S. Locations: 525 ​
  • Food Category: Sandwiches

44. Del Taco

Del Taco
Source: MattGush / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Fun Fact: Del Taco debuted its first drive-thru window nearly a decade before McDonald’s.
  • U.S. Locations: ​591
  • Food Category: Mexican Food

43. Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe's
Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Moe’s is known for its burritos, bowls, quesadillas, and fresh salsas.
  • U.S. Locations: ​637
  • Food Category: Mexican Food

42. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's
Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Raising Cane’s serves chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and the wildly popular Cane’s sauce.
  • U.S. Locations: 646
  • Food Category: Chicken

41. Dutch Bros Coffee

Dutch Bros
Source: Juanmonino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
Most of Dutch Bros 671 locations are in the western U.S.
  • U.S. Locations: 671
  • Food Category: Coffee

40. Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies in Petaluma, California by Missvain
Crumbl Cookies in Petaluma, California (CC BY 4.0) by Missvain
Crumbl Cookies is the only franchise specializing in cookies to appear in the list.
  • U.S. Locations: ​688
  • Food Category: Cookies

39. Qdoba

Qdoba by Senapa
Qdoba (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Senapa
Qdoba is dedicated to “making the world a more flavorful place.”
  • U.S. Locations: ​728
  • Food Category: Mexican Food

38. Bojangles

Bojangles
Source: hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Bojangles’ 788 locations are primarily found in the southeastern U.S.
  • U.S. Locations: 788
  • Food Category: Chicken

37. Checkers/Rally’s

Rally's
Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Rally’s and Checkers merged in 1999.
  • U.S. Locations: ​806
  • Food Category: Burgers

36. Church’s Texas Chicken

Churchs Texas Chicken by Sikander Iqbal
Churchs Texas Chicken (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Sikander Iqbal
Church’s is known as “Texas Chicken” outside the Americas, so the chain recently changed its name to “Church’s Texas Chicken.”
  • U.S. Locations: ​812
  • Food Category: Chicken

35. Culver’s

Culvers by Michael Rivera
Culvers (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Rivera
The Culver’s ButterBurger is a beefy delight.
  • U.S. Locations: 892
  • Food Category: Burgers

34. Zaxby’s

Zaxbys by Michael Rivera
Zaxbys (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Rivera
Zaxby’s is famous for its chicken fingers, wings, and sandwiches.
  • U.S. Locations: 922
  • Food Category: Chicken

33. Whataburger

Whataburger
Source: Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Whataburger makes its own sauces, including its wildly popular ketchup.
  • U.S. Locations: 925
  • Food Category: Burgers

32. Marco’s Pizza

Marcos Pizza by Mjrmtg
Marcos Pizza (CC BY 4.0) by Mjrmtg
Marco’s Pizza has locations in 35 states.
  • U.S. Locations: 1,067
  • Food Category: Pizza

31. Carl’s Jr.

Carl's Jr Restaurant
Source: Dave Rowland / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Most Carl’s Jr. locations are in the western U.S.
  • U.S. Locations: 1,068
  • Food Category: Burgers

30. Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphys by Crackerfist1010
Papa Murphys (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Crackerfist1010
Papa Murphy’s “Take’N’Bake” pizza allows customers to bake their pizza in their own homes.
  • U.S. Locations: 1,168
  • Food Category: Pizza

29. Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs
Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
A portion of every purchase from Firehouse Subs is donated to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
  • U.S. Locations: 1,187
  • Food Category: Sandwiches

28. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe by Michael Rivera
Tropical Smoothie Cafe (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Rivera
Some of the most popular smoothies from Tropical Smoothie Cafe include the Bahama Mama, Acai Berry Boost, Island Green, and Sunrise Sunset.
  • U.S. Locations: 1,198
  • Food Category: Smoothies

27. Five Guys

Five Guys by JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA
Five Guys (CC BY 2.0) by JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA
Five Guys is famous for its burgers and freshly made boardwalk-style fries.
  • U.S. Locations: 1,409
  • Food Category: Burgers

26. Hardee’s

Hardees by Michael Steeber from USA
Hardees (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Michael Steeber from USA
Hardee’s serves burgers, but fans know that the breakfast (especially the biscuits) is the real star of the show.
  • U.S. Locations: 1,707
  • Food Category: Burgers

25. Wingstop

Wingstop
Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
The most popular wing flavors at Wingstop include Lemon Pepper, Original Hot, and Hickory Smoked BBQ.
  • U.S. Locations: 1,721
  • Food Category: Chicken

24. Panera Bread

Panera Bread
Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Panera’s bread bowls are among the most-ordered items on its menu.
  • U.S. Locations: 2,102
  • Food Category: Sandwiches

23. Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box
Source: Wolterk / Getty Images
Burgers, tacos, and chicken are all served at Jack in the Box.
  • U.S. Locations: 2,180
  • Food Category: Burgers

22. Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins
Source: SweetBabeeJay / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Only one ice cream shop made this list: Baskin-Robbins.
  • U.S. Locations: 2.253
  • Food Category: Ice Cream

21. Panda Express

Panda Express
Source: Juanmonino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
The menu at Panda Express features food with Chinese and Sichuan influences.
  • U.S. Locations: 2,393
  • Food Category: Chinese Food

20. Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mikes Subs by Michael Rivera
Jersey Mikes Subs (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Michael Rivera
Founded in New Jersey (obviously), Jersey Mike’s now has locations in all 50 states.
  • U.S. Locations: 2,397
  • Food Category: Sandwiches

19. Jimmy John’s

Jimmy Johns by Kzoo Cowboy
Jimmy Johns (CC BY 2.0) by Kzoo Cowboy
Popular sandwiches at Jimmy John’s include The Pepe, Big John, and the Vito.
  • U.S. Locations: 2,637
  • Food Category: Sandwiches

18. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A
Source: Susan Vineyard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Chick-fil-A makes a higher profit per location than any other U.S. fast food franchise, and it’s not even close.
  • U.S. Locations: 2,837
  • Food Category: Chicken

17. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeye's
Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Popeye’s serves popcorn shrimp in addition to its renowned chicken.
  • U.S. Locations: 2,946
  • Food Category: Chicken

16. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Exterior - Chipotle Mexican Gr... by Aranami
Exterior - Chipotle Mexican Gr... (CC BY 2.0) by Aranami
Chipotle is a favorite for burritos, bowls, and it’s famous guacamole.
  • U.S. Locations: 3,129
  • Food Category: Mexican Food

15. Papa John’s

Papa John's
Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Papa John’s is the fourth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.
  • U.S. Locations: 3,376
  • Food Category: Pizza

14. Arby’s

An Arby's Restaurant In Dawsonville, Georgia
Source: Rick Diamond / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
Arby’s welcomes carnivores with its well-known slogan, “We have the meats.”
  • U.S. Locations: 3,415
  • Food Category: Roast Beef

13. Sonic

Sonic
Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Sonic’s menu includes burgers, chicken, hot dogs, and a huge variety of refreshing beverages.
  • U.S. Locations: 3,546
  • Food Category: Burgers

12. Kentucky Fried Chicken

KFC by Harrison Keely
KFC (CC BY 4.0) by Harrison Keely
Colonel Sanders’ original recipe of 11 herbs and spices is still used today.
  • U.S. Locations: 3,918
  • Food Category: Chicken

11. Little Caesars

Little Caesars
Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
If you’re looking for economical pizza, Little Caesars is the place.
  • U.S. Locations: 4,173
  • Food Category: Pizza

10. Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen
Source: sanfel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Burgers, fries, and the iconic Blizzards are all part of the DQ menu.
  • U.S. Locations: 4,307
  • Food Category: Burgers

9. Wendy’s

Wendy's
Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
We’ll have a spicy chicken sandwich followed by a Frosty. Mmmm…
  • U.S. Locations: 5,994
  • Food Category: Burgers

8. Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut
Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
The pan pizza from Pizza Hut is legendary.
  • U.S. Locations: 6,561
  • Food Category: Pizza

7. Domino’s

Domino's
Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Domino’s is the largest pizza chain in the world.
  • U.S. Locations: 6,686
  • Food Category: Pizza

6. Burger King

Burger King
Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
Burger King is the home of the Whopper, one of the most famous burgers in the nation.
  • U.S. Locations: 7,043
  • Food Category: Burgers

5. Taco Bell

Taco Bell
Source: lawcain / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
The iconic Mexican pizza returned as a permanent fixture on Taco Bell’s menu in 2022.
  • U.S. Locations: 7,198
  • Food Category: Mexican Food

4. Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin'
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Dunkin’ sells more donuts than any other U.S. chain.
  • U.S. Locations: 9,370
  • Food Categories: Donuts/Coffee

3. McDonald’s

McDonald's drive-thru
Source: tupungato / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
McDonald’s is synonymous with American fast food, but two other franchises have more U.S. locations than the Golden Arches.
  • U.S. Locations: 13,444
  • Food Category: Burgers

2. Starbucks

Starbucks
Source: JohnFScott / Getty Images
Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee chain.
  • U.S. Locations: 15,873
  • Food Category: Coffee

1. Subway

Subway
Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Subway has more U.S. locations than any other fast food brand.
  • U.S. Locations: 20,576
  • Food Category: Sandwiches

