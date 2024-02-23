12 Things You Didn't Know About Joe Biden's Brothers Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

You might be surprised to hear that the majority of normal human beings don’t follow political gossip and drama on a daily basis like the news would have you believe. While some people know all the intimate details of the ongoing legal and political feuds unfolding in top political families, others have no idea there is more than one Biden to begin with. If you’re curious, however, about the members of the family of our current president without all the conspiracy theories and fear-mongering, you’ve come to the right place! Here are 12 things you didn’t know about Joe Biden’s brothers.

Background on the Biden Family

If you don’t follow political commentary on a daily basis like a regular, well-adjusted person, you might not have even known that President Biden even had siblings. In fact, Joe Biden is the oldest of four siblings born to Roman Catholic parents. Joe is the oldest, followed by sister Valerie Biden Owens, brother James Brian “Jim” Biden, and brother Francis William “Frank” Biden. For this list, we will focus only on Jim Biden and Frank Biden.

#1 They Were Born to Catholic Parents

Their parents are Catherine Eugenia “Jean” Biden and Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. Their family was initially wealthy before their hometown, Scranton Pennsylvania suffered economic decline in the 1950s and Joseph Sr. had trouble finding work. Eventually, they moved to Wilmington, Delaware where Joseph Sr. became a used-car salesman. The family remains active members of the Catholic Church.



Both Joseph Sr. and Catherine are buried at the cemetery at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville, Delaware.

#2 Jim Biden was Joe Biden’s Campaign Manager in 1972

When Joe Biden ran for Senate in 1972, he didn’t have the funds to run a real campaign, so his family filled in many of the positions, with Jim Biden becoming campaign manager. Joe was the underdog but eventually won, and held his seat for several elections after until he became the Vice President for Barack Obama.

#3 Jim Biden Used to be a Nightclub Owner

As Joe became successful in politics, Jim entered the nightclub industry. He founded a restaurant and lounge called the Seasons Change, which was very successful. He then went on to open a second club called The Other Side.

#4 Jim Biden Attended the University of Delaware

Jim Biden went to the University of Delaware for only four semesters but never graduated. During his education, he was described as “aloof” and that he had “a bit of an attitude.” Coincidentally, his business career took of after his brother Joe found political success.



#5 He has Become a Political Liability for President Biden

Jim has often used his relationship with Joe to secure loans, funding, and business deals he otherwise would not be able to get. Some of these deals have brought unwanted attention and scrutiny to the Biden family, causing issues for the political aspirations of Joe Biden and those close to him. Jim has used Joe’s success to promote his own businesses and gain political and professional favors. Some call him a political wild card because his apparent unending stream of business ventures and deals is unpredictable and unreliable. Many of them have ended in recrimination, lawsuits, public disagreements, and bankruptcy, damaging the Biden legacy.

#6 He is Considered to be the Protector of the Biden Family

Even though is a political liability, the rest of the family sees Jim as the protector of the Biden family. President Biden referred to Jim as “my brother Jimmy, who fixes everything”. He is often the first one to respond during times of crisis, comforting the rest of the family and helping them where help is needed. Of himself, Jim said, “I’m the guy who assists in everything. When it comes to my family I try to be as supportive as I can.”

#7 That Reputation as The Helper Has a Dark Side

The idea that Jim is the one the family calls when things go bad has grown into the concept that Jim is some form of political fixer or criminal cleaner. He said that the term “fixer” is offensive. He said, “The notion I am some underworld figure and I am a fixer or the cleaner or I’m this or that — I’m a very concerned family member who tried to protect my family in every way I can, in what is a very ethical way.”

However, during the few public interviews he has had, Jim has mentioned that he shouldn’t be speaking to reporters and often cuts questions or interviews short. He has tried to avoid the political spotlight and remains as secretive as possible

#8 He is Close With His Nephew Hunter

Of all the members of the Biden family, Jim seems to be particularly close with his nephew Hunter Biden. Many of his messages to his nephew, which have been shared with the public, are usually messages of extreme affection and support, and others about business deals and plans to make money. Jim often comes to Hunter with opportunities, plans of his own, or potential partnerships that will make them both money.

#9 Jim Biden is a Healthcare Executive

Some of Jim’s most recent business ventures are in healthcare, and he is currently an executive for Americore Health Hospital. When he joined Americore, the business’s financial problems got worse due to his meddling and unethical deals. In 2020, the FBI raided the hospital and seized several boxes of documents. This has added more fuel to the fire surrounding Jim’s shady and dubious business dealings.

#10 Frank Biden is a Non-Attorney Advisor

Frank works as an advisor for Berman Law Group, located in Boca Raton, Florida. He was hired in 2018. The business often uses his relationship with Joe Biden as a selling point to attract new clients and deals. One might wonder what other expertise Frank brings to a high-profile firm when he has no law experience.

#11 His Work Causes Conflict of Interest Concerns

Frank’s business with the law firm has drawn significant attention because of their clients and lawsuits filed while Biden is in the White House. While President Biden downplays the involvement and contact he has with his brother, the law firm Frank works for has made large announcements and purchased large ads that brag about their connection to the president. This has given them significant sway and power in the legal world.

#12 President Biden Said He Will Not Tolerate Conflicts of Interest

At the beginning of his presidency, President Biden made it clear that conflicts of interest involving his brothers would not be tolerated. Even though the brothers remain extremely close, especially during times of hardship, the president has said that they will not and do not discuss White House business. According to sources, the White House said that there is a process that brings in the White House Counsel when there are any questions about potential conflicts of interest between the brothers. President Biden promised that his family, especially his brothers, would not have a say in federal decision-making processes.

According to White House Spokesperson, Michael Gwin, “President Biden has set and maintained the highest ethical standards for himself, his administration, and those around him, and he has pledged an ‘absolute wall’ with any family member’s private business interests. Any implication to the contrary is flatly untrue and unsupported by the facts,”

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.