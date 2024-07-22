This Country Has a Military Force of Over 6 Million People

Countries all over the world pride themselves on their military strength, which is directly related to their power and ability to protect themselves. While some countries do not have any form of military, like Iceland and tiny island nations, others have a massive army. In terms of where the United States fits in this list, the U.S. ranks 9th, behind countries like Brazil, Vietnam, and Ukraine.

Of course, the size of a country’s military personnel does not define its strength as a whole. Assets like aircraft and naval vessels greatly improve the military capabilities of any given fighting force, but ultimately these assets must be piloted or driven by military personnel.

A military force is defined as the combination of all armed units, including air force, maritime units, and foot soldiers. Though common sense dictates that larger countries should have larger armies, this is not typically the case. Huge countries like Russia do not make the top five largest armies. Meanwhile, relatively small countries like Vietnam are high on the list.

A standing army is the strongest deterrent against invasion. If a country had no military force, then it would be at the mercy of hostile powers.