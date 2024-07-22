This Country Has a Military Force of Over 6 Million People

Countries all over the world pride themselves on their military strength, which is directly related to their power and ability to protect themselves. While some countries do not have any form of military, like Iceland and tiny island nations, others have a massive army. In terms of where the United States fits in this list, the U.S. ranks 9th, behind countries like Brazil, Vietnam, and Ukraine.
Of course, the size of a country’s military personnel does not define its strength as a whole. Assets like aircraft and naval vessels greatly improve the military capabilities of any given fighting force, but ultimately these assets must be piloted or driven by military personnel.
A military force is defined as the combination of all armed units, including air force, maritime units, and foot soldiers. Though common sense dictates that larger countries should have larger armies, this is not typically the case. Huge countries like Russia do not make the top five largest armies. Meanwhile, relatively small countries like Vietnam are high on the list.
A standing army is the strongest deterrent against invasion. If a country had no military force, then it would be at the mercy of hostile powers.
To identify the countries with the most military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.
Although the United States is considered to have the most powerful military on the planet, it by no means has the largest. Its military personnel ranks in the top 10 in the world by size, but much of its military strength is through its Air Force and Navy, which are heavily stocked with some of the most technologically advanced aircraft and warships.
China and India are constantly vying for the title of the most populous nation with over one billion people each. However, neither of these countries have the most military personnel.
Why We Are Talking About This
A nation’s military is its primary line of defense. These armed forces make citizens feel safe and protected from potential attacks. Currently, America is instrumental in several overseas conflicts, giving aid to Ukraine and backing Israel against Hamas. During these times, our nation’s military is a special point of pride for U.S. citizens. Though America does not have the biggest military in terms of numbers of men and women, we remain the strongest power worldwide.
Here are the countries with the most military personnel:
30. Azerbaijan
- Total military personnel: 441,400
- Active personnel: 126,400
- Reserves: 300,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 10,420,515
- Fit-for-service: 3,824,329
- Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145
29. Colombia
- Total military personnel: 478,200
- Active personnel: 293,200
- Reserves: 35,000
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 49,336,454
- Fit-for-service: 19,093,208
- Military strength score: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145
28. Peru
- Total military personnel: 565,000
- Active personnel: 120,000
- Reserves: 385,000
- Paramilitary forces: 60,000
- Total population: 32,440,172
- Fit-for-service: 12,619,227
- Military strength score: 0.8475 – #53 out of 145
27. Thailand
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Active personnel: 360,850
- Reserves: 200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 69,794,997
- Fit-for-service: 27,917,999
- Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145
26. Poland
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 37,991,766
- Fit-for-service: 15,272,690
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
25. Algeria
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Active personnel: 325,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 44,758,398
- Fit-for-service: 18,261,426
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
24. Serbia
- Total military personnel: 627,000
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 2,000
- Paramilitary forces: 600,000
- Total population: 6,693,375
- Fit-for-service: 2,590,336
- Military strength score: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145
23. Tajikistan
- Total military personnel: 629,500
- Active personnel: 9,500
- Reserves: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total population: 9,245,937
- Fit-for-service: 3,356,275
- Military strength score: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145
22. Mexico
- Total military personnel: 630,655
- Active personnel: 412,000
- Reserves: 98,655
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total population: 129,875,529
- Fit-for-service: 49,482,577
- Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145
21. Israel
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 465,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 9,043,387
- Fit-for-service: 3,156,142
- Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
20. Turkey
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 83,593,483
- Fit-for-service: 3,561,604
- Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
19. Brazil
- Total military personnel: 900,000
- Active personnel: 360,000
- Reserves: 340,000
- Paramilitary forces: 200,000
- Total population: 218,689,757
- Fit-for-service: 88,131,972
- Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145
18. Finland
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 870,000
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Total population: 5,614,571
- Fit-for-service: 1,908,954
- Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145
17. Indonesia
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Active personnel: 400,000
- Reserves: 400,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 279,476,346
- Fit-for-service: 113,746,873
- Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
16. United Kingdom
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Active personnel: 184,860
- Reserves: 924,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 68,138,484
- Fit-for-service: 25,074,962
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
15. Iran
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Total population: 87,590,873
- Fit-for-service: 41,167,710
- Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
14. Egypt
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Active personnel: 440,000
- Reserves: 480,000
- Paramilitary forces: 300,000
- Total population: 109,546,720
- Fit-for-service: 37,684,072
- Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
13. Cuba
- Total military personnel: 1,230,500
- Active personnel: 45,500
- Reserves: 40,000
- Paramilitary forces: 1,145,000
- Total population: 10,985,974
- Fit-for-service: 4,745,941
- Military strength score: 1.1869 – #68 out of 145
12. Philippines
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 116,434,200
- Fit-for-service: 41,101,273
- Military strength score: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145
11. Pakistan
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Active personnel: 654,000
- Reserves: 550,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500,000
- Total population: 247,653,551
- Fit-for-service: 84,202,207
- Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
10. North Korea
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 560,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 26,072,217
- Fit-for-service: 5,266,588
- Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
9. United States
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Active personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserves: 799,500
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 339,665,118
- Fit-for-service: 123,977,768
- Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145
8. Ukraine
- Total military personnel: 2,200,000
- Active personnel: 900,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 43,306,477
- Fit-for-service: 15,460,412
- Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
7. Taiwan
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Active personnel: 215,000
- Reserves: 2,310,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 23,588,613
- Fit-for-service: 1,061,488
- Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145
6. China
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserves: 510,000
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Total population: 1,413,142,846
- Fit-for-service: 626,022,281
- Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
5. Russia
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 141,698,923
- Fit-for-service: 46,477,247
- Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
4. South Korea
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total population: 51,966,948
- Fit-for-service: 21,306,449
- Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
3. India
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserves: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Total population: 1,399,179,585
- Fit-for-service: 519,095,626
- Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
2. Vietnam
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 5,000,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 104,799,174
- Fit-for-service: 44,644,448
- Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145
1. Bangladesh
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Active personnel: 163,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000
- Total population: 167,184,465
- Fit-for-service: 65,536,310
- Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.