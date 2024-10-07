Did Global Warming Make Helene Worse? Here’s Where Americans Are Most Worried About Climate Change

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Nationwide, 64.1% of Americans say they are very or somewhat worried about global warming.
- In New York County, 81.0% of residents are worried about climate change, the most of any county nationwide.
- In Grant County, WV, just 40.3% of residents are worried about climate change, the least of any county.
Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on September 26, traveling 600 miles inland up to Tennessee to become one of the most destructive hurricanes in U.S. history. And in what is becoming one of the most active hurricane seasons on record, much of the Gulf Coast is currently bracing for a Category 3 storm forecast to make landfall later today.
Climate change underpins many conversations surrounding the scale and intensity of recent natural disasters. While nationwide nearly three in four Americans believe the planet is warming, there is less consensus around the actual risks and consequences that will result from climate change.
Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how worried participants are about global warming.
In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How worried are you about global warming?” with options ranging from “very worried” to “not at all worried”. While nationwide 64.1% of Americans say they are very or somewhat worried about global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.
There are several factors correlated with climate change worry. In general, wealthier counties with high educational attainment are the most worried about climate change. Ironically, many of the counties where climate risk is highest – as measured by the FEMA National Risk Inde for natural hazards – are the least worried about climate change.
To determine the counties that are worried about climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they are “somewhat” or “very worried” about global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.
50. Hennepin County, MN
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%
- Median household income: $92,595
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Minneapolis
49. Marin County, CA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.1%
- Median household income: $142,019
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Rafael
48. Kings County, NY
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.4%
- Median household income: $74,692
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Brooklyn
47. Charlottesville City, VA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%
- Median household income: $67,177
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Charlottesville
46. Hood River County, OR
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%
- Median household income: $80,254
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Hood River
45. Johnson County, IA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.1%
- Median household income: $72,977
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Iowa City
44. Baltimore County, MD
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.2%
- Median household income: $88,157
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Towson
43. Santa Fe County, NM
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.2%
- Median household income: $70,522
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Santa Fe
42. Somerset County, NJ
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.3%
- Median household income: $131,948
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Somerville
41. Fairfax County, VA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.1%
- Median household income: $145,165
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Fairfax
40. Union County, NJ
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%
- Median household income: $95,000
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Elizabeth
39. Mercer County, NJ
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%
- Median household income: $92,697
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Trenton
38. Fairfax City, VA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%
- Median household income: $128,708
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Fairfax
37. Petersburg City, VA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%
- Median household income: $46,930
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Petersburg
36. Contra Costa County, CA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%
- Median household income: $120,020
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Martinez
35. Los Angeles County, CA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6%
- Median household income: $83,411
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Los Angeles
34. Travis County, TX
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%
- Median household income: $92,731
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Austin
33. Washtenaw County, MI
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%
- Median household income: $84,245
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Ann Arbor
32. Orleans Parish, LA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%
- Median household income: $51,116
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: New Orleans
31. Baltimore City, MD
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%
- Median household income: $58,349
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Baltimore
30. Norfolk County, MA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3%
- Median household income: $120,621
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Dedham
29. Camden County, NJ
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.3%
- Median household income: $82,005
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Camden
28. King County, WA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%
- Median household income: $116,340
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Seattle
27. Tompkins County, NY
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.5%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%
- Median household income: $69,995
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Ithaca
26. Santa Cruz County, CA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%
- Median household income: $104,409
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Santa Cruz
25. Middlesex County, MA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.5%
- Median household income: $121,304
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Lowell
24. Richmond City, VA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%
- Median household income: $59,606
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Richmond
23. Ramsey County, MN
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.7%
- Median household income: $78,108
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Saint Paul
22. Dekalb County, GA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%
- Median household income: $76,044
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Decatur
21. Duval County, TX
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%
- Median household income: $50,697
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: San Diego
20. Western Connecticut Planning Region, CT
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
- Median household income: $118,930
- FEMA disaster risk level: N/A
- County seat: N/A
19. Mora County, NM
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%
- Median household income: $40,231
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low
- County seat: Mora
18. Santa Clara County, CA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%
- Median household income: $153,792
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: San Jose
17. Arlington County, VA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%
- Median household income: $137,387
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Arlington
16. Essex County, NJ
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%
- Median household income: $73,785
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Newark
15. Denver County, CO
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.1%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%
- Median household income: $85,853
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Denver
14. Bergen County, NJ
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.7%
- Median household income: $118,714
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Hackensack
13. Hudson County, NJ
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%
- Median household income: $86,854
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Jersey City
12. Alexandria City, VA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%
- Median household income: $113,179
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low
- County seat: Alexandria
11. District of Columbia, DC
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%
- Median household income: $101,722
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Washington
10. Montgomery County, MD
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.9%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%
- Median household income: $125,583
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Rockville
9. Bronx County, NY
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 77.7%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%
- Median household income: $47,036
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Bronx
8. Multnomah County, OR
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 77.8%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%
- Median household income: $83,668
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Portland
7. San Mateo County, CA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 78.3%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%
- Median household income: $149,907
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Redwood City
6. Suffolk County, MA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 78.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%
- Median household income: $87,669
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate
- County seat: Boston
5. Queens County, NY
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 78.4%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%
- Median household income: $82,431
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Queens
4. Philadelphia County, PA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 78.6%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%
- Median household income: $57,537
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Philadelphia
3. Alameda County, CA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 79.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%
- Median household income: $122,488
- FEMA disaster risk level: Very High
- County seat: Oakland
2. San Francisco County, CA
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 80.2%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%
- Median household income: $136,689
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: San Francisco City and County
1. New York County, NY
- Residents who are worried about climate change: 81.0%
- Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%
- Median household income: $99,880
- FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High
- County seat: Manhattan
