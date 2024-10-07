Did Global Warming Make Helene Worse? Here’s Where Americans Are Most Worried About Climate Change iip-photo-archive / Flickr

Nationwide, 64.1% of Americans say they are very or somewhat worried about global warming.

In New York County, 81.0% of residents are worried about climate change, the most of any county nationwide.

In Grant County, WV, just 40.3% of residents are worried about climate change, the least of any county.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on September 26, traveling 600 miles inland up to Tennessee to become one of the most destructive hurricanes in U.S. history. And in what is becoming one of the most active hurricane seasons on record, much of the Gulf Coast is currently bracing for a Category 3 storm forecast to make landfall later today.

Climate change underpins many conversations surrounding the scale and intensity of recent natural disasters. While nationwide nearly three in four Americans believe the planet is warming, there is less consensus around the actual risks and consequences that will result from climate change.

Twice a year, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication conducts the most comprehensive survey on climate change knowledge and opinion in the United States. Out of 30 questions, one of the most contentious is about how worried participants are about global warming.

In their survey, Yale asked participants, “How worried are you about global warming?” with options ranging from “very worried” to “not at all worried”. While nationwide 64.1% of Americans say they are very or somewhat worried about global warming, large regional disparities persist throughout the country.

There are several factors correlated with climate change worry. In general, wealthier counties with high educational attainment are the most worried about climate change. Ironically, many of the counties where climate risk is highest – as measured by the FEMA National Risk Inde for natural hazards – are the least worried about climate change.

To determine the counties that are worried about climate change the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on climate change belief from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties were ranked based on the percentage of surveyed residents who answered that they are “somewhat” or “very worried” about global warming in 2023. Supplemental data on median household income and the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and is for 2022. Data on natural hazard risk rating is from FEMA.

50. Hennepin County, MN

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.8%

72.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.1%

81.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.6%

52.6% Median household income: $92,595

$92,595 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Minneapolis

49. Marin County, CA

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.8%

72.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.5%

82.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.1%

61.1% Median household income: $142,019

$142,019 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Rafael

48. Kings County, NY

divampo / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.9%

72.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 73.7%

73.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.4%

40.4% Median household income: $74,692

$74,692 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Brooklyn

47. Charlottesville City, VA

Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.9%

72.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.9%

58.9% Median household income: $67,177

$67,177 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Charlottesville

46. Hood River County, OR

vitpho / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.9%

72.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.6%

80.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $80,254

$80,254 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Hood River

45. Johnson County, IA

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 72.9%

72.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.3%

79.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.1%

54.1% Median household income: $72,977

$72,977 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Iowa City

44. Baltimore County, MD

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.0%

73.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.8%

79.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.2%

41.2% Median household income: $88,157

$88,157 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Towson

43. Santa Fe County, NM

MargaretW / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.2%

73.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.9%

78.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.2%

42.2% Median household income: $70,522

$70,522 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Santa Fe

42. Somerset County, NJ

DougSchneiderPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.3%

73.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.3%

57.3% Median household income: $131,948

$131,948 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Somerville

41. Fairfax County, VA

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.3%

73.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%

79.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.1%

64.1% Median household income: $145,165

$145,165 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Fairfax

40. Union County, NJ

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.5%

73.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.8%

78.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3%

38.3% Median household income: $95,000

$95,000 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Elizabeth

39. Mercer County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.5%

73.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.0%

80.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.2%

44.2% Median household income: $92,697

$92,697 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Trenton

38. Fairfax City, VA

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.5%

73.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.1%

60.1% Median household income: $128,708

$128,708 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Fairfax

37. Petersburg City, VA

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.6%

73.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $46,930

$46,930 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Petersburg

36. Contra Costa County, CA

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.6%

73.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.0%

81.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.5%

44.5% Median household income: $120,020

$120,020 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Martinez

35. Los Angeles County, CA

Xavier Arnau / Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.7%

73.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 76.6%

76.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6%

34.6% Median household income: $83,411

$83,411 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Los Angeles

34. Travis County, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.9%

73.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.8%

53.8% Median household income: $92,731

$92,731 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Austin

33. Washtenaw County, MI

TracieMichelle / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 73.9%

73.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4%

57.4% Median household income: $84,245

$84,245 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Ann Arbor

32. Orleans Parish, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.2%

74.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.8%

82.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7%

40.7% Median household income: $51,116

$51,116 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: New Orleans

31. Baltimore City, MD

zodebala / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.2%

74.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.7%

81.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9%

34.9% Median household income: $58,349

$58,349 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Baltimore

30. Norfolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.3%

74.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.2%

80.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3%

56.3% Median household income: $120,621

$120,621 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Dedham

29. Camden County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.3%

74.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.1%

79.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.3%

34.3% Median household income: $82,005

$82,005 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Camden

28. King County, WA

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.5%

74.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8%

54.8% Median household income: $116,340

$116,340 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Seattle

27. Tompkins County, NY

BenjaminSullivan / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.5%

74.5% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5%

57.5% Median household income: $69,995

$69,995 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Ithaca

26. Santa Cruz County, CA

benedek / Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.7%

74.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.5%

83.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.5%

42.5% Median household income: $104,409

$104,409 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Santa Cruz

25. Middlesex County, MA

stresstensor / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.7%

74.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.6%

79.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.5%

58.5% Median household income: $121,304

$121,304 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Lowell

24. Richmond City, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.8%

74.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.1%

83.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.1%

44.1% Median household income: $59,606

$59,606 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Richmond

23. Ramsey County, MN

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 74.8%

74.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.7%

44.7% Median household income: $78,108

$78,108 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Saint Paul

22. Dekalb County, GA

Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.3%

75.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.7%

84.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $76,044

$76,044 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Decatur

21. Duval County, TX

formulanone / Flickr

Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.4%

75.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 78.1%

78.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%

7.8% Median household income: $50,697

$50,697 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: San Diego

20. Western Connecticut Planning Region, CT

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.7%

75.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.6%

81.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $118,930

$118,930 FEMA disaster risk level: N/A

N/A County seat: N/A

19. Mora County, NM

JannHuizenga / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.9%

75.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $40,231

$40,231 FEMA disaster risk level: Very Low

Very Low County seat: Mora

18. Santa Clara County, CA

NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.9%

75.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.4%

83.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3%

55.3% Median household income: $153,792

$153,792 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: San Jose

17. Arlington County, VA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 75.9%

75.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.9%

83.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76.8%

76.8% Median household income: $137,387

$137,387 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Arlington

16. Essex County, NJ

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.0%

76.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.2%

79.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4%

37.4% Median household income: $73,785

$73,785 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Newark

15. Denver County, CO

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.1%

76.1% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.2%

83.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2%

54.2% Median household income: $85,853

$85,853 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Denver

14. Bergen County, NJ

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.2%

76.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.7%

51.7% Median household income: $118,714

$118,714 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Hackensack

13. Hudson County, NJ

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.3%

76.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 81.2%

81.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6%

46.6% Median household income: $86,854

$86,854 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Jersey City

12. Alexandria City, VA

alchemist_x / Flickr

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.4%

76.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 85.6%

85.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.0%

66.0% Median household income: $113,179

$113,179 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Low

Relatively Low County seat: Alexandria

11. District of Columbia, DC

Matt Anderson / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.8%

76.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.7%

86.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.6%

62.6% Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Washington

10. Montgomery County, MD

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 76.9%

76.9% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.2%

84.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0%

60.0% Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Rockville

9. Bronx County, NY

dhdezvalle / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 77.7%

77.7% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 79.5%

79.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2%

21.2% Median household income: $47,036

$47,036 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Bronx

8. Multnomah County, OR

JPLDesigns / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 77.8%

77.8% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 83.0%

83.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.7%

47.7% Median household income: $83,668

$83,668 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Portland

7. San Mateo County, CA

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 78.3%

78.3% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9%

52.9% Median household income: $149,907

$149,907 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Redwood City

6. Suffolk County, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 78.4%

78.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.3%

82.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2%

49.2% Median household income: $87,669

$87,669 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively Moderate

Relatively Moderate County seat: Boston

5. Queens County, NY

Boogich / E+ via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 78.4%

78.4% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 82.4%

82.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.8%

34.8% Median household income: $82,431

$82,431 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Queens

4. Philadelphia County, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 78.6%

78.6% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 80.3%

80.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.6%

33.6% Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Philadelphia

3. Alameda County, CA

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 79.0%

79.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 86.1%

86.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9%

50.9% Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 FEMA disaster risk level: Very High

Very High County seat: Oakland

2. San Francisco County, CA

Nicolas McComber / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 80.2%

80.2% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 87.1%

87.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.8%

59.8% Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: San Francisco City and County

1. New York County, NY

gregobagel / iStock via Getty Images

Residents who are worried about climate change: 81.0%

81.0% Residents who believe that global warming is happening: 84.8%

84.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.8%

62.8% Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 FEMA disaster risk level: Relatively High

Relatively High County seat: Manhattan