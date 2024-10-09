Best Cities For Greek Revival Architecture In America

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Greek Revival architecture was a way for architects to emphasize American ideas of classical democracy
- Greek Revival homes are most prevalent in older cities with nice, well-preserved housing.
- 11 of the top 25 cities are in Massachusetts.
- In 15 of the 25 top cities, the median value for homes built in 1939 or earlier is greater than the median value for all homes.
In the early 19th century, new archaeological findings and accompanying photo books gave American architects a detailed look at Classical Greek architecture for the first time. To a young nation still finding its cultural identity, the civic and political virtues associated with Greek architecture became a way to embody ideals of classical democracy in America. Beginning in the mansions and public buildings of Washington D.C., Greek Revival architecture spread rapidly throughout the country.
Today, there are over 5,000 listings categorized as Greek Revival in the National Register of Historic Properties. And while thousands more Greek Revival buildings exist throughout the country without formal historic status, a look at NRHP listings by address reveal the best cities for seeing Greek Revival architecture.
To determine the best cities for Greek Revival architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Greek Revival architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.
25. Brookline, MA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 14 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 98 properties
- Median home age: 84 years
- City incorporated: 1705
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Pill Hill Historic District, Brookline Town Green Historic District, Ginery Twitchell House, House at 9 Linden Street, House at 83 Penniman Place
24. Fall River, MA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 14 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 110 properties
- Median home age: 80 years
- City incorporated: 1854
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Osborn House, Cataract Engine Company No. 3, James D. Hathaway House, John Mace Smith House, Nathan Read House
23. Aberdeen, MS
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 30 properties
- Median home age: 53 years
- City incorporated: 1837
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Reuben Davis House, Monroe County Courthouse, Adams-French House, William A. Dunklin House, John Holliday House
22. Vicksburg, MS
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 75 properties
- Median home age: 58 years
- City incorporated: 1839
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Old Courthouse, Warren County, Pemberton’s Headquarters, Planters Hall, Cedar Grove, Bobb House
21. Stoneham, MA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 68 properties
- Median home age: 61 years
- City incorporated: 1725
- Notable Greek Revival listings: T.U. Lyon House, Franklin B. Jenkins House, House at 269 Green Street, Padilla Beard House, Benjamin Hibbard Residence
20. Middletown, DE
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 28 properties
- Median home age: 19 years
- City incorporated: 1861
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Hedgelawn, Cochran Grange, The Maples, Rumsey Farm, B. F. Hanson House
19. Taunton, MA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 96 properties
- Median home age: 62 years
- City incorporated: 1864
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Bristol County Courthouse Complex, Tisdale-Morse House, Sarah A. Haskins House, Lloyd Dean House, Stone House
18. Rochester, NY
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 17 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 156 properties
- Median home age: 85 years
- City incorporated: 1817
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Jonathan Child House & Brewster-Burke House Historic District, Campbell-Whittlesey House, Hervey Ely House, Third Ward Historic District, St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and Rectory
17. Arlington, MA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 18 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 63 properties
- Median home age: 78 years
- City incorporated: 1807
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Calvary Methodist Church, Pleasant Street Congregational Church, Whittemore House, Stephen Symmes Jr. House, Ella Mahalla Cutter House
16. Richmond, KY
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 19 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 51 properties
- Median home age: 30 years
- City incorporated: 1809
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Madison County Courthouse, Judge Daniel Breck House, William M. Miller House, Duncannon, William Holloway House
15. Mobile, AL
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 19 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 128 properties
- Median home age: 51 years
- City incorporated: 1814
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Mobile City Hall, Barton Academy, Raphael Semmes House, Mobile City Hospital, Church Street East Historic District
14. Waltham, MA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 20 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 109 properties
- Median home age: 63 years
- City incorporated: 1884
- Notable Greek Revival listings: William Gibbs House, Daniel French School, Benjamin F. Clough House, Marshall Smith House, John M. Peck House
13. Harrodsburg, KY
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 21 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 57 properties
- Median home age: 53 years
- City incorporated: 1836
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Shawnee Springs, Doricham, Clay Hill, Sutfield-Thompson House, Cardwellton
12. Danville, KY
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 21 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 69 properties
- Median home age: 48 years
- City incorporated: 1836
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Old Centre, Centre College, McClure-Barbee House, Todd-Montgomery Houses, Spring Hill (Thomas Lillard House), Elijah Harlan House
11. Georgetown, KY
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 21 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 69 properties
- Median home age: 24 years
- City incorporated: 1847
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Giddings Hall, Georgetown College, Showalter House, Ward Hall, Allenhurst, Osburn House
10. Nicholasville, KY
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 22 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 50 properties
- Median home age: 34 years
- City incorporated: 1837
- Notable Greek Revival listings: McClure-Shelby House, Roberts Chapel, Providence Church, Joseph Chrisman House, Butler’s Tavern
9. Worcester, MA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 23 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 289 properties
- Median home age: 73 years
- City incorporated: 1848
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Salisbury House, Oxford-Crown Historic District, Leonard Sturtevant House, Alexander Marsh House, Gov. Levi Lincoln House
8. Columbus, GA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 23 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 136 properties
- Median home age: 46 years
- City incorporated: 1828
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Joseph House, Wells-Bagley House, Columbus Historic District, Peabody-Warner House, St. Elmo
7. New Orleans, LA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 23 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 204 properties
- Median home age: 66 years
- City incorporated: 1805
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, Merieult House, Lower Garden District, U.S. Mint New Orleans Branch, Turpin-Kofler-Buja House
6. Newton, MA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 26 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 187 properties
- Median home age: 83 years
- City incorporated: 1873
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Nathaniel Topliff Allen Homestead, Farlow and Kendrick Parks Historic District, Joshua Jennison House, Henry Bigelow House, H. P. Page House
5. Boston, MA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 27 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 318 properties
- Median home age: 79 years
- City incorporated: 1822
- Notable Greek Revival listings: St. Paul’s Church, Alvah Kittredge House, South End District, Boston National Historical Park, Edward Everett Hale House
4. Davenport, IA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 36 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 256 properties
- Median home age: 58 years
- City incorporated: 1881
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Hiller Building, Clifton, Philip Worley House, Lambert Tevoet House, George B. Swan House
3. Cambridge, MA
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 49 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 212 properties
- Median home age: 78 years
- City incorporated: 1846
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Oliver Hastings House, Hiram Sands House, Maria Baldwin House, John Aborn House, Upper Magazine Street Historic District
2. Natchez, MS
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 50 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 119 properties
- Median home age: 61 years
- City incorporated: 1803
- Notable Greek Revival listings: D’Evereux, Dunleith, Monmouth, Commercial Bank and Banker’s House, Melrose
1. New York, NY
- NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 59 properties
- All listings in NRHP: 809 properties
- Median home age: 73 years
- City incorporated: 1652
- Notable Greek Revival listings: Sailors’ Snug Harbor National Register District, St. James Church, The Block House, First National City Bank, South Street Seaport
