Special Report

Best Cities For Greek Revival Architecture In America

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Evan Comen
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Greek Revival architecture was a way for architects to emphasize American ideas of classical democracy
  • Greek Revival homes are most prevalent in older cities with nice, well-preserved housing.
  • 11 of the top 25 cities are in Massachusetts.
  • In 15 of the 25 top cities, the median value for homes built in 1939 or earlier is greater than the median value for all homes.
  • Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

 

In the early 19th century, new archaeological findings and accompanying photo books gave American architects a detailed look at Classical Greek architecture for the first time. To a young nation still finding its cultural identity, the civic and political virtues associated with Greek architecture became a way to embody ideals of classical democracy in America. Beginning in the mansions and public buildings of Washington D.C., Greek Revival architecture spread rapidly throughout the country.

Today, there are over 5,000 listings categorized as Greek Revival in the National Register of Historic Properties. And while thousands more Greek Revival buildings exist throughout the country without formal historic status, a look at NRHP listings by address reveal the best cities for seeing Greek Revival architecture.

To determine the best cities for Greek Revival architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Greek Revival architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. Brookline, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 14 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 98 properties
  • Median home age: 84 years
  • City incorporated: 1705
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Pill Hill Historic District, Brookline Town Green Historic District, Ginery Twitchell House, House at 9 Linden Street, House at 83 Penniman Place

24. Fall River, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 14 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 110 properties
  • Median home age: 80 years
  • City incorporated: 1854
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Osborn House, Cataract Engine Company No. 3, James D. Hathaway House, John Mace Smith House, Nathan Read House

23. Aberdeen, MS

Aerial of barge on Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Vibe Images / Shutterstock.com
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 30 properties
  • Median home age: 53 years
  • City incorporated: 1837
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Reuben Davis House, Monroe County Courthouse, Adams-French House, William A. Dunklin House, John Holliday House

22. Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Bridge and Missippi ... by Michael Gaylard
Vicksburg Bridge and Missippi ... (CC BY 2.0) by Michael Gaylard
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 75 properties
  • Median home age: 58 years
  • City incorporated: 1839
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Old Courthouse, Warren County, Pemberton’s Headquarters, Planters Hall, Cedar Grove, Bobb House

21. Stoneham, MA

Stoneham, Massachusetts by Doug Kerr
Stoneham, Massachusetts (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 68 properties
  • Median home age: 61 years
  • City incorporated: 1725
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: T.U. Lyon House, Franklin B. Jenkins House, House at 269 Green Street, Padilla Beard House, Benjamin Hibbard Residence

20. Middletown, DE

Near Middletown, Delaware Crossing Chesapeake and Delaware Canal by Ken Lund
Near Middletown, Delaware Crossing Chesapeake and Delaware Canal (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 28 properties
  • Median home age: 19 years
  • City incorporated: 1861
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Hedgelawn, Cochran Grange, The Maples, Rumsey Farm, B. F. Hanson House

19. Taunton, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 15 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 96 properties
  • Median home age: 62 years
  • City incorporated: 1864
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Bristol County Courthouse Complex, Tisdale-Morse House, Sarah A. Haskins House, Lloyd Dean House, Stone House

18. Rochester, NY

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 17 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 156 properties
  • Median home age: 85 years
  • City incorporated: 1817
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Jonathan Child House & Brewster-Burke House Historic District, Campbell-Whittlesey House, Hervey Ely House, Third Ward Historic District, St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and Rectory

17. Arlington, MA

AB1358 / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 18 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 63 properties
  • Median home age: 78 years
  • City incorporated: 1807
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Calvary Methodist Church, Pleasant Street Congregational Church, Whittemore House, Stephen Symmes Jr. House, Ella Mahalla Cutter House

16. Richmond, KY

Atlanta Skyline, Kennesaw Moun... by Ken Lund
Atlanta Skyline, Kennesaw Moun... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 19 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 51 properties
  • Median home age: 30 years
  • City incorporated: 1809
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Madison County Courthouse, Judge Daniel Breck House, William M. Miller House, Duncannon, William Holloway House

15. Mobile, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 19 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 128 properties
  • Median home age: 51 years
  • City incorporated: 1814
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Mobile City Hall, Barton Academy, Raphael Semmes House, Mobile City Hospital, Church Street East Historic District

14. Waltham, MA

alohadave / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 20 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 109 properties
  • Median home age: 63 years
  • City incorporated: 1884
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: William Gibbs House, Daniel French School, Benjamin F. Clough House, Marshall Smith House, John M. Peck House

13. Harrodsburg, KY

JerryGrugin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 21 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 57 properties
  • Median home age: 53 years
  • City incorporated: 1836
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Shawnee Springs, Doricham, Clay Hill, Sutfield-Thompson House, Cardwellton

12. Danville, KY

Boyle County Courthouse, Danville, KY by SeeMidTN.com (aka Brent)
Boyle County Courthouse, Danville, KY (BY 2.0) by SeeMidTN.com (aka Brent)
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 21 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 69 properties
  • Median home age: 48 years
  • City incorporated: 1836
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Old Centre, Centre College, McClure-Barbee House, Todd-Montgomery Houses, Spring Hill (Thomas Lillard House), Elijah Harlan House

11. Georgetown, KY

Georgetown, Kentucky | Homes by a lake
alexeys / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 21 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 69 properties
  • Median home age: 24 years
  • City incorporated: 1847
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Giddings Hall, Georgetown College, Showalter House, Ward Hall, Allenhurst, Osburn House

10. Nicholasville, KY

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 22 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 50 properties
  • Median home age: 34 years
  • City incorporated: 1837
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: McClure-Shelby House, Roberts Chapel, Providence Church, Joseph Chrisman House, Butler’s Tavern

9. Worcester, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 23 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 289 properties
  • Median home age: 73 years
  • City incorporated: 1848
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Salisbury House, Oxford-Crown Historic District, Leonard Sturtevant House, Alexander Marsh House, Gov. Levi Lincoln House

8. Columbus, GA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 23 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 136 properties
  • Median home age: 46 years
  • City incorporated: 1828
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Joseph House, Wells-Bagley House, Columbus Historic District, Peabody-Warner House, St. Elmo

7. New Orleans, LA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 23 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 204 properties
  • Median home age: 66 years
  • City incorporated: 1805
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, Merieult House, Lower Garden District, U.S. Mint New Orleans Branch, Turpin-Kofler-Buja House

6. Newton, MA

Devasahayam Chandra Dhas / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 26 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 187 properties
  • Median home age: 83 years
  • City incorporated: 1873
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Nathaniel Topliff Allen Homestead, Farlow and Kendrick Parks Historic District, Joshua Jennison House, Henry Bigelow House, H. P. Page House

5. Boston, MA

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 27 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 318 properties
  • Median home age: 79 years
  • City incorporated: 1822
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: St. Paul’s Church, Alvah Kittredge House, South End District, Boston National Historical Park, Edward Everett Hale House

4. Davenport, IA

Davenport sunset by Elizabeth Pector
Davenport sunset (CC BY 2.0) by Elizabeth Pector
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 36 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 256 properties
  • Median home age: 58 years
  • City incorporated: 1881
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Hiller Building, Clifton, Philip Worley House, Lambert Tevoet House, George B. Swan House

3. Cambridge, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 49 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 212 properties
  • Median home age: 78 years
  • City incorporated: 1846
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Oliver Hastings House, Hiram Sands House, Maria Baldwin House, John Aborn House, Upper Magazine Street Historic District

2. Natchez, MS

StevenGaertner / iStock via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 50 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 119 properties
  • Median home age: 61 years
  • City incorporated: 1803
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: D’Evereux, Dunleith, Monmouth, Commercial Bank and Banker’s House, Melrose

1. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images
  • NRHP listings in Greek Revival style: 59 properties
  • All listings in NRHP: 809 properties
  • Median home age: 73 years
  • City incorporated: 1652
  • Notable Greek Revival listings: Sailors’ Snug Harbor National Register District, St. James Church, The Block House, First National City Bank, South Street Seaport

 
Read more: Special Report

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

These Counties Just Had Their Hottest Summers Ever

Amid One of the Most Extreme Weather Years on Record, These Places Are Not...

Did Global Warming Make Helene Worse? Here’s Where Americans Are Most Worried...

Remote Workers Are Flocking to These WFH Hotspots