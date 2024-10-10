Best Cities for Italianate Architecture in America chapin31 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Italianate architecture gained prominence in the mid-19th century.

There are over 4,000 listings categorized as Italianate in the National Register of Historic Properties.

Today, 10 of the top 25 cities for Italianate architecture are in Massachusetts.

Italianate capitals tend to be older, with the populations of 14 of the top 25 cities peaking in the 20th century.

Italian architectural influence spread to America in the mid-19th century by way of English builders and pattern books. What became known as the Italianate style largely consists of boxlike two- to three-story houses with wide roof eaves supported by large brackets. As cast-iron became more popular in the 1860s, Italianate houses also began to use cast-iron moldings for ornamental tracery in porches, balconies, railings, and fences. Many Italianate houses feature cupolas to serve as observatories or widow’s walks in seaside downs.

Today, there are over 4,000 listings categorized as Italianate in the National Register of Historic Properties. And while thousands more Italianate buildings exist throughout the country without formal historic status, a look at NRHP listings by address reveal the best cities for seeing Italianate architecture in America.

To determine the best cities for Italianate architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Italianate architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. Lancaster, KY

Robin Zeigler / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 53 properties

53 properties Median home age: 53 years

53 years City incorporated: 1837

1837 Notable Italianate listings: Garrard County Jail, Peacock-Miller House, J. C. Hemphill House, Petrie House, Lancaster Commercial Historic District

24. Atlanta, GA

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 11 properties

11 properties All listings in NRHP: 241 properties

241 properties Median home age: 39 years

39 years City incorporated: 1845

1845 Notable Italianate listings: Emory University District, Atlanta and West Point Railroad Freight Depot, Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta University Center District, Fox Theatre Historic District

23. Covington, KY

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 51 properties

51 properties Median home age: 77 years

77 years City incorporated: 1834

1834 Notable Italianate listings: Licking Riverside Historic District, Seminary Square Historic District, West Side-Main Strasse Historic District, West Fifteenth Street Historic District, Helentown Historic District

22. Brookline, MA

APCortizasJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 98 properties

98 properties Median home age: 84 years

84 years City incorporated: 1705

1705 Notable Italianate listings: Brookline Town Green Historic District, Ginery Twitchell House, William F. Tuckerman House, James H. Standish House, House at 9 Linden Street

21. Somerville, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 81 properties

81 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1872

1872 Notable Italianate listings: George Wyatt House, F. G. Williams House, Charles Williams Jr. House, Charles Williams House, Charles Schuebeler House

20. Mount Pleasant, IA

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 22 properties

22 properties Median home age: 55 years

55 years City incorporated: 1856

1856 Notable Italianate listings: Harlan-Lincoln House, Brazelton House, Harlan House Hotel, Zuhn Building, Union Block

19. Vicksburg, MS

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 75 properties

75 properties Median home age: 58 years

58 years City incorporated: 1839

1839 Notable Italianate listings: Bobb House, Beck House, Main Street Historic District, Grove Street Houses, Walnut Hills

18. Reading, MA

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 90 properties

90 properties Median home age: 66 years

66 years City incorporated: 1644

1644 Notable Italianate listings: Walnut Street School, Rowhouses at 256-274 Haven Street, House at 42 Salem Street, House at 322 Haven Street, House at 26 Center Avenue

17. Denver, CO

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 13 properties

13 properties All listings in NRHP: 321 properties

321 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1861

1861 Notable Italianate listings: Tivoli Brewery Company, Westside Neighborhood, Enterprise Hill Historic District, Guerrieri-Decunto House, John Elsner House

16. Wilmington, DE

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 132 properties

132 properties Median home age: 80 years

80 years City incorporated: 1832

1832 Notable Italianate listings: Lobdell Estate, Minquadale Home, Delaware Avenue Historic District, Old Asbury Methodist Church, Quaker Hill Historic District, Logan House

15. St. Joseph, MO

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 57 properties

57 properties Median home age: 63 years

63 years City incorporated: 1845

1845 Notable Italianate listings: Wholesale Row, Hall Street Historic District, Miller-Porter-Lacy House, Vosteen-Hauck House, Robidoux Hill Historic District

14. Taunton, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 16 properties

16 properties All listings in NRHP: 96 properties

96 properties Median home age: 62 years

62 years City incorporated: 1864

1864 Notable Italianate listings: Old Colony Railroad Station, H.B. Lothrop Store, Sarah A. Haskins House, George Dean House, Samuel Colby House

13. Stoneham, MA

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 17 properties

17 properties All listings in NRHP: 68 properties

68 properties Median home age: 61 years

61 years City incorporated: 1725

1725 Notable Italianate listings: R.P. Turnbull House, John Steele House, John Jones House, Walter K. Foster House, Amasa Farrier Boardinghouse

12. Waltham, MA

alohadave / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 17 properties

17 properties All listings in NRHP: 109 properties

109 properties Median home age: 63 years

63 years City incorporated: 1884

1884 Notable Italianate listings: Leonard W. Stanley House, Joseph Andrews House, Potter-O’Brian House, Edwin C. Johnson House, Henry C. Hall House

11. Newton, MA

Devasahayam Chandra Dhas / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 17 properties

17 properties All listings in NRHP: 187 properties

187 properties Median home age: 83 years

83 years City incorporated: 1873

1873 Notable Italianate listings: House at 68 Maple Street, House at 60 William Street, House at 15 Davis Avenue, House at 3 Davis Avenue, Seth Adams House

10. Cambridge, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 18 properties

18 properties All listings in NRHP: 212 properties

212 properties Median home age: 78 years

78 years City incorporated: 1846

1846 Notable Italianate listings: Hiram Sands House, John Aborn House, Norfolk Street Historic District, Ash Street Historic District, Wyeth Brickyard Superintendent’s House

9. Chicago, IL

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 18 properties

18 properties All listings in NRHP: 411 properties

411 properties Median home age: 72 years

72 years City incorporated: 1835

1835 Notable Italianate listings: Delaware Building, Gold Coast Historic District, West Jackson Boulevard District, Wicker Park Historic District, Story-Camp Rowhouses

8. Hartford, CT

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 19 properties

19 properties All listings in NRHP: 150 properties

150 properties Median home age: 72 years

72 years City incorporated: 1784

1784 Notable Italianate listings: Armsmear, Congress Street, Lewis Street Block, Buckingham Square District, Hyde-St. John House

7. Boston, MA

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 23 properties

23 properties All listings in NRHP: 318 properties

318 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1822

1822 Notable Italianate listings: South End District, Eliot Burying Ground, Washington Street Theatre District, Liberty Tree District, Moreland Street Historic District

6. Worcester, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 24 properties

24 properties All listings in NRHP: 289 properties

289 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1848

1848 Notable Italianate listings: Horatio Tower House, Old State Mutual Building, Mission Chapel, Marcus Hobbs House, Castle Street Row

5. San Francisco, CA

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 25 properties

25 properties All listings in NRHP: 201 properties

201 properties Median home age: 79 years

79 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Italianate listings: Golden Gate Park Conservatory, Jackson Square Historic District, House at 1249-1251 Scott Street, Building at 45-57 Beideman Place, Building at 33-35 Beideman Place

4. New Orleans, LA

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 27 properties

27 properties All listings in NRHP: 204 properties

204 properties Median home age: 66 years

66 years City incorporated: 1805

1805 Notable Italianate listings: Gallier House, Faubourg Marigny, Irish Channel Area Architectural District, Greenville Hall, Algiers Point

3. Washington, D.C.

f11photo / Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 29 properties

29 properties All listings in NRHP: 663 properties

663 properties Median home age: 68 years

68 years City incorporated: N/A

N/A Notable Italianate listings: Eastern Market, Main Gate, Washington Navy Yard, Eight Hundred Block of F St. NW, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Old Engine Company No. 6

2. Davenport, IA

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 33 properties

33 properties All listings in NRHP: 256 properties

256 properties Median home age: 58 years

58 years City incorporated: 1881

1881 Notable Italianate listings: Frick’s Tavern, Clifton, J. W. Stewart House, Henry H. Smith/J.H. Murphy House, Alvord I. Smith House

1. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

NRHP listings in Italianate style: 53 properties

53 properties All listings in NRHP: 809 properties

809 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1652

1652 Notable Italianate listings: 75 Murray Street Building, Gen. Winfield Scott House, St. Mark’s Historic District, Stuyvesant Heights Historic District, Cobble Hill Historic District

