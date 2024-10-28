Must-Visit Cities for Fans of Modern Architecture warrenlemay / Flickr

There are over 900 buildings and sites classified as Modern Movement architecture in the National Register of Historic Places.

Many of the Modern Movement capitals are in the West with cities like Tucson, Phoenix, and Los Angeles home to the highest concentrations of NRHP-listed buildings in the style.

New Canaan, Connecticut also stands out as a haven of Modern architecture, home to iconic structures like the Philip Johnson Glass House, the Noyes House, and the Landis Gores House.

Following from the principle “form follows function,” Modern architecture emerged in America in the early 20th century, breaking from traditional architectural forms to emphasize clean lines, open floor plans, and lack of ornamentation. New materials like steel, glass, and concrete allowed for bold innovation in design, yielding stylistic hallmarks like flat roofs and large, curved windows.

While the Modern Movement continues to influence architecture in the fields of sustainable design and green building today, there are over 900 buildings and sites classified as Modern Movement in the National Register of Historic Places.

Many of the Modern architecture capitals are in the Southwest. In Tucson, buildings like the original American Automobile Association office along Miracle Mile, the former Sambo’s Pancake House on Sunshine Mile, and the Kelly Building memorialize the area’s Modern legacy. On the East Coast, the small town of New Canaan in Connecticut stands out as a one of the highest concentrations of Modern buildings nationwide. A one-time residence to each member of the Harvard Five — the collection of Modern architects that included John M. Johansen, Marcel Breuer, Landis Gores, Philip Johnson and Eliot Noyes — New Canaan is home to iconic NRHP-listed Modern Movement buildings such as the Landis Gores House, the Richard and Geraldine Hodgson House, the Philip Johnson Glass House, and the Noyes House.

To determine the best cities for Modern Movement architecture, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historic properties from the National Register of Historic Places of the U.S. National Park Service. Cities, towns, and villages were ranked based on the number of listings in the NRHP that are designated as Modern Movement architecture style as of October 2024. Supplemental data on median home age is from the 2022 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau.

25. St. Louis, MO

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 74 properties

74 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1809

1809 Notable Modern Movement listings: Plaza Square Apartments Historic District, Bel Air Motel, S. Pfeiffer Manufacturing Company Headquarters, Thurman Station, Sancta Maria in Ripa

24. Minneapolis, MN

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 152 properties

152 properties Median home age: 74 years

74 years City incorporated: 1866

1866 Notable Modern Movement listings: Frieda and Henry J. Neils House, Cedar Square West, Abbott Hospital, Peavey Plaza, Northstar Center

23. Chicago, IL

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 411 properties

411 properties Median home age: 72 years

72 years City incorporated: 1835

1835 Notable Modern Movement listings: Bryn Mawr Avenue Historic District, Raymond M. Hilliard Center Historic District, West Argyle Street Historic District, Central Manufacturing District-Pershing Road Development Historic District, Central Manufacturing District-Original East Historic Distr

22. New York, NY

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 5 properties

5 properties All listings in NRHP: 809 properties

809 properties Median home age: 73 years

73 years City incorporated: 1652

1652 Notable Modern Movement listings: Central Park West Historic District, R.C. Williams Warehouse, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Bayard Rustin Residence, Manhattanville Houses

21. Alexandria, LA

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 41 properties

41 properties Median home age: 54 years

54 years City incorporated: 1818

1818 Notable Modern Movement listings: Rugg Elementary School, Guaranty Bank, Park Avenue Branch, Alexandria Post-War Suburbs Historic District, Gemiluth Chassodim Synagogue, First United Methodist Church

20. Hartford, CT

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 150 properties

150 properties Median home age: 72 years

72 years City incorporated: 1784

1784 Notable Modern Movement listings: Cedar Hill Cemetery, Phoenix Life Insurance Company Building, Hotel America, Hartford National Bank and Trust, Aetna Diner

19. Durham, NC

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 75 properties

75 properties Median home age: 31 years

31 years City incorporated: 1866

1866 Notable Modern Movement listings: John C. Carr and Binford House, Scott and Roberts Dry Cleaning Plant, Wright’s Automatic Machinery Company, Mary Duke Biddle Estate, Foster and West Geer Streets Historic District

18. Omaha, NE

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 6 properties

6 properties All listings in NRHP: 187 properties

187 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1857

1857 Notable Modern Movement listings: Federal Office Building, Northwestern Bell Telephone Company Regional Headquarters, Twin Towers, St. Richard’s Catholic School and Rectory, Danish Brotherhood in America National Headquarters Building

17. Buffalo, NY

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 7 properties

7 properties All listings in NRHP: 193 properties

193 properties Median home age: 85 years

85 years City incorporated: 1813

1813 Notable Modern Movement listings: Robert T. Coles House and Studio, Buffalo Meter Company Building, Buffalo Club, Buffalo Public School #32-PS 32, Buffalo Public School #92-PS 92

16. New Orleans, LA

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 7 properties

7 properties All listings in NRHP: 204 properties

204 properties Median home age: 66 years

66 years City incorporated: 1805

1805 Notable Modern Movement listings: Plaza Tower, Building at 225 Baronne Street, U.S. Naval Station Algiers Historic District, Nathaniel C. Curtis Jr. & Frances House, The Rault Center

15. Tempe, AZ

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 51 properties

51 properties Median home age: 41 years

41 years City incorporated: 1894

1894 Notable Modern Movement listings: C.P. Mullen House, Harrington-Birchett House, Selleh House, University Park Historic District, Roosevelt Addition Historic District

14. Glendale, AZ

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 23 properties

23 properties Median home age: 39 years

39 years City incorporated: 1910

1910 Notable Modern Movement listings: Glendale Townsite-Catlin Court Historic District, Glendale Tract Historic District, Glendale High School Auditorium, Northfield Historic District, Thunderbird Estates and The McDonald Addition Historic District

13. Wichita, KS

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 136 properties

136 properties Median home age: 51 years

51 years City incorporated: 1871

1871 Notable Modern Movement listings: Nokomis and Navarre Apartment Buildings, Ellis-Singleton Building, Elizabeth McLean House, Woodburn House, J. Arch Butts Packard Building

12. Raleigh, NC

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 142 properties

142 properties Median home age: 29 years

29 years City incorporated: 1792

1792 Notable Modern Movement listings: Fadum House, Paul and Ellen Welles House, Harwell Hamilton and Jean Bangs Harris House and Office, Battery Heights Historic District, Capitol Heights Historic District

11. Detroit, MI

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 8 properties

8 properties All listings in NRHP: 291 properties

291 properties Median home age: 77 years

77 years City incorporated: 1802

1802 Notable Modern Movement listings: Women’s City Club, Griswold Building, Detroit-Columbia Central Office Building, Garden Bowl, First Federal Building

10. Midland, MI

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 9 properties

9 properties All listings in NRHP: 24 properties

24 properties Median home age: 53 years

53 years City incorporated: 1869

1869 Notable Modern Movement listings: F.W. Lewis House, Parents’ and Children’s Schoolhouse, Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Reinke House, Charles and Mary Kempf Penhaligen House, Donald and Louise Clark Irish House

9. Pasadena, CA

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 10 properties

10 properties All listings in NRHP: 130 properties

130 properties Median home age: 64 years

64 years City incorporated: 1886

1886 Notable Modern Movement listings: Stuart Company Plant and Office Building, John Norton House, Robert and Barbara Pike House, Clarence and Mary Mello House, Richard and Mary Alice Frank House

8. Denver, CO

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 12 properties

12 properties All listings in NRHP: 321 properties

321 properties Median home age: 52 years

52 years City incorporated: 1861

1861 Notable Modern Movement listings: Cole Neighborhood Historic District, Capitol Life Insurance Building, Helene Apartment Building, Motor Coach Division Building-Denver Tramway Company, Temple Emanuel

7. New Canaan, CT

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 25 properties

25 properties Median home age: 57 years

57 years City incorporated: 1801

1801 Notable Modern Movement listings: Philip Johnson Glass House, Durisol House, Beaven W. Mills House, Isaac Davis and Marion Dalton Hall, James Swallen House

6. Palm Springs, CA

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 14 properties

14 properties All listings in NRHP: 33 properties

33 properties Median home age: 47 years

47 years City incorporated: 1938

1938 Notable Modern Movement listings: Sieroty House, Frey House II, Fire Station No. 1, Carey House, Tramway Gas Station

5. Washington, D.C.

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 15 properties

15 properties All listings in NRHP: 663 properties

663 properties Median home age: 68 years

68 years City incorporated: N/A

N/A Notable Modern Movement listings: Sheridan-Kalorama Historic District, Lisner Auditorium, Fourteenth Street Historic District, Watergate, Uline Ice Company Plant and Arena Complex

4. Kansas City, MO

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 18 properties

18 properties All listings in NRHP: 361 properties

361 properties Median home age: 56 years

56 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Modern Movement listings: R.O. Stenzel and Company Warehouse, TWA Administrative Offices Building, Armour Boulevard Post-World War II Apartment Building Historic District, Dierks Building, Mercantile Bank & Trust Building

3. Los Angeles, CA

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 20 properties

20 properties All listings in NRHP: 252 properties

252 properties Median home age: 60 years

60 years City incorporated: 1850

1850 Notable Modern Movement listings: Storer House, Samuel Freeman House, Ennis House, Alvarado Terrace Historic District, Angelus Temple

2. Phoenix, AZ

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 21 properties

21 properties All listings in NRHP: 245 properties

245 properties Median home age: 40 years

40 years City incorporated: 1881

1881 Notable Modern Movement listings: Encanto-Palmcroft Historic District, Country Club Park Historic Subdivision, North Encanto Historic District, Phoenix Towers, L. Ron Hubbard House

1. Tucson, AZ

NRHP listings in Modern Movement style: 26 properties

26 properties All listings in NRHP: 189 properties

189 properties Median home age: 45 years

45 years City incorporated: 1877

1877 Notable Modern Movement listings: Binghampton Rural Historic Landscape, Ramada House, Catalina American Baptist Church, Aldea Linda Residential Historic District, Gist Residence

