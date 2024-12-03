This WWII Battle Had the Most Casualties, and It’s Not Even Close

One way we can honor living World War II veterans by reflecting on the major battles they fought in. Their efforts during these battles undeniably shaped their lives and the world we live in today.

To identify the major World War II battles with the most casualties, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed WWII battles from World War 2 Facts, an online database of WWII battles. We ranked these battles based on the total military casualties, including killed, missing, captured, or wounded. We included supplementary information regarding total casualties on the Axis and Allied sides, as well as the troops and military assets present on both sides. We also included the start date on which these battles took place. Some supplementary information was obtained from various other military and historical sources.