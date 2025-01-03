Special Report

This WWII Battle Had the Most Casualties, and It’s Not Even Close

Siege+of+Leningrad | The Siege of Leningrad memorial (5)
wwhyte / Flickr
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

One way we can honor living World War II veterans by reflecting on the major battles they fought in. Their efforts during these battles undeniably shaped their lives and the world we live in today.

To identify the major World War II battles with the most casualties, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed WWII battles from World War 2 Facts, an online database of WWII battles. We ranked these battles based on the total military casualties, including killed, missing, captured, or wounded. We included supplementary information regarding total casualties on the Axis and Allied sides, as well as the troops and military assets present on both sides. We also included the start date on which these battles took place. Some supplementary information was obtained from various other military and historical sources.

Here is a look at the major World War II battles with the most casualties:

36. Battle of Savo Island

national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 1,135
  • Allied casualties: 1,077
  • Axis casualties: 58
  • Allied powers present: 6 heavy cruisers, 2 light cruisers, 15 destroyers
  • Axis powers present: 5 heavy cruisers, 2 light cruisers, 1 destroyer
  • Date: August 1942
  • Location: Savo Island

35. Operation Battleaxe

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total casualties: 1,647
  • Allied casualties: 969
  • Axis casualties: 678
  • Allied powers present: 20,000+ men, 220 tanks, 203 aircraft
  • Axis powers present: 13,200 men, 194 tanks, 214 aircraft
  • Date: June 1941
  • Location: Cyrenaica, Libya

34. Battle of the Coral Sea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total casualties: 1,656
  • Allied casualties: 656
  • Axis casualties: 1,000
  • Allied powers present: 2 fleet carriers, 9 cruisers, 13 destroyers, 128 carrier aircraft
  • Axis powers present: 2 fleet carriers, 1 light carrier, 9 cruisers, 15 destroyers, 127 carrier aircraft
  • Date: May 1942
  • Location: Coral Sea

33. Siege of Bastogne

falcon_33 / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 3000 (at least)
  • Allied casualties: 3,000
  • Axis casualties: Unknown
  • Allied powers present: 22,800 men, 101st Airborne division, CCB 10th armored division, 705th Tank Destroyer Battalion
  • Axis powers present: 54,000 men, 7 German Divisions
  • Date: December 1944
  • Location: Bastogne, Belgium

32. Battle of the Philippine Sea

eli_dark / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 3,096
  • Allied casualties: 109
  • Axis casualties: 2,987
  • Allied powers present: 7 fleet carriers, 8 light carriers, 7 battleships, 28 submarines, 956 aircraft, 99,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 5 fleet carriers, 4 light carriers, 5 battleships, 24 submarines, 450 carrier-based aircraft, 300 land-based aircraft
  • Date: September 1944
  • Location: Philippine Sea

31. Battle of Midway

national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 3,364
  • Allied casualties: 307
  • Axis casualties: 3,057
  • Allied powers present: 3 aircraft carriers, 25 support ships, 233 carrier aircraft, 127 land-based aircraft
  • Axis powers present: 4 aircraft carriers, 2 battleships, 15 support ships (cruisers and destroyers), 248 carrier aircraft
  • Date: June 1942
  • Location: Midway Atoll

30. Battle of Pearl Harbor

digidreamgrafix / Shutterstock.com
  • Total casualties: 3,714
  • Allied casualties: 3,649
  • Axis casualties: 65
  • Allied powers present: 8 battleships, 8 cruisers, 30 destroyers, 4 submarines, 390 aircraft
  • Axis powers present: 6 aircraft carriers, 2 battleships, 2 heavy cruisers, 1 light cruiser, 9 destroyers, 28 submarines, 414 aircraft
  • Date: December 1941
  • Location: Oahu, United States

29. Operation Torch

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total casualties: 4,542
  • Allied casualties: 1,199
  • Axis casualties: 3,343
  • Allied powers present: 107,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 60,000 men
  • Date: November 1942
  • Location: Northwest Africa

28. Battle of Britain

Matt_Gibson / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total casualties: 5,269
  • Allied casualties: 966
  • Axis casualties: 4,303
  • Allied powers present: 1,963 serviceable aircraft
  • Axis powers present: 2,550 serviceable aircraft
  • Date: July 1940
  • Location: English Channel

27. Battle of Wake Island

arcticwarrior / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 7,200
  • Allied casualties: 1,200
  • Axis casualties: 6,000
  • Allied powers present: 449 USMC personnel, 6 artillery, 12 aircraft, 68 Navy personnel, 5 Army personnel
  • Axis powers present: 3 light cruisers, 8 destroyers, 3 submarines, heavy cruisers, 2 aircraft carriers, 2,500 infantry
  • Date: December 1941
  • Location: Wake Island, U.S. territory

26. Battle of Tarawa

Three Lions / Getty Images
  • Total casualties: 8,504
  • Allied casualties: 3,797
  • Axis casualties: 4,707
  • Allied powers present: 35,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 3,000 men
  • Date: November 1943
  • Location: Betio Island, Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands

25. Battle of the Kasserine Pass

MPI / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Total casualties: 12,000
  • Allied casualties: 10,000
  • Axis casualties: 2,000
  • Allied powers present: 30,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 22,000 men
  • Date: November 1943
  • Location: Kasserine, Tunisia

24. Battle of Leyte Gulf

national_museum_of_the_us_navy via Wikimedia Commons
  • Total casualties: 13,500
  • Allied casualties: 3,000
  • Axis casualties: 10,500
  • Allied powers present: 8 fleet carriers, 8 light carriers, 18 escort carriers, 12 battleships, 24 cruisers, 141 destroyers, 1,500 aircraft
  • Axis powers present: 1 fleet carrier, 3 light carriers, 9 battleships, 14 heavy cruisers, 6 light cruisers, 35 destroyers, 300 aircraft
  • Date: October 1944
  • Location: Leyte Gulf, Philippines

23. Battle of Corregidor

ajw1970 / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 14,900
  • Allied casualties: 12,800
  • Axis casualties: 2,100
  • Allied powers present: 13,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 75,000 men
  • Date: May 1942
  • Location: Corregidor island, Philippines

22. Battle of Peleliu

usnavy / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 20,701
  • Allied casualties: 9,804
  • Axis casualties: 10,897
  • Allied powers present: 28,484 men
  • Axis powers present: 11,000 men
  • Date: September 1944
  • Location: Peleliu, Palau Islands

21. Operation Market Garden

Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com
  • Total casualties: 30,500
  • Allied casualties: 17,200
  • Axis casualties: 13,300
  • Allied powers present: 41,628 airborne troops, 1 armored division, 2 infantry divisions, 1 armored brigade
  • Axis powers present: 110,000 men, 9th and 10th SS Panzer Divisions
  • Date: September 1944
  • Location: Eindhoven-Nijmegen-Arnhem corridor, Netherlands

20. Battle of Crete

archivesnz / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 30,528
  • Allied casualties: 23,830
  • Axis casualties: 6,698
  • Allied powers present: 40,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 31,700 men, 500 transports, 610 aircraft
  • Date: May 1941
  • Location: Crete, Greece

19. Battle of Saipan

usmcarchives / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 38,234
  • Allied casualties: 13,313
  • Axis casualties: 24,921
  • Allied powers present: 71,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 31,000 men
  • Date: June 1944
  • Location: Saipan, Mariana Islands

18. Guadalcanal Campaign

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total casualties: 39,100
  • Allied casualties: 7,100
  • Axis casualties: 32,000
  • Allied powers present: 60,000 men, 1 aircraft carrier, 2 battleships, 2 heavy cruisers, 3 light cruisers, 12 destroyers
  • Axis powers present: 36,200 men, 2 battleships, 6 heavy cruisers, 4 light cruisers, 16 destroyers
  • Date: August 1942
  • Location: Guadalcanal, British Solomon Islands

17. First Battle of El Alamein

ksr8s / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 44,102
  • Allied casualties: 13,560
  • Axis casualties: 30,542
  • Allied powers present: 195,000 men, 1,029 tanks, 730-750 aircraft, 892-908 artillery pieces
  • Axis powers present: 116,000 men, 547 tanks, 770-900 aircraft, 552 artillery pieces
  • Date: July 1942
  • Location: El Alamein, Egypt

16. Battle of Iwo Jima

Hulton Archive / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Total casualties: 48,091
  • Allied casualties: 26,031
  • Axis casualties: 22,060
  • Allied powers present: 70,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 22,060 men
  • Date: February 1945
  • Location: Iwo Jima, Japan

15. Siege of Tobruk

queenslandstatearchives / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 50,272
  • Allied casualties: 5,929
  • Axis casualties: 44,343
  • Allied powers present: 9th, 18th, 20th, 24th Australian Brigades; 2 Australian Imperial Force, 7th, Australian Division; British 70th Infantry Division; Polish Independent Carpathian Rifle Brigade
  • Axis powers present: Afrika Korps (German), Italian Army
  • Date: April 1941
  • Location: Tobruk, Libya

14. Warsaw Uprising

Picture Post / Stringer / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total casualties: 68,660
  • Allied casualties: 36,000
  • Axis casualties: 32,660
  • Allied powers present: 49,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 25,000 men
  • Date: August 1944
  • Location: Warsaw, Poland

13. Battle of Monte Cassino

Keystone / Getty Images
  • Total casualties: 75,000
  • Allied casualties: 55,000
  • Axis casualties: 20,000
  • Allied powers present: US 5th Army, British 8th Army, 1,900 tanks, 4,000 aircraft
  • Axis powers present: German 10th Army
  • Date: January 1944
  • Location: Monte Cassino, Italy

12. Battle of Dunkirk

ajw1970 / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 81,774
  • Allied casualties: 61,774
  • Axis casualties: 20,000
  • Allied powers present: 338,226 men, 850 transports
  • Axis powers present: 800,000 men
  • Date: May 1940
  • Location: Dunkirk, France

11. Battle of Anzio

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total casualties: 83,000
  • Allied casualties: 43,000
  • Axis casualties: 40,000
  • Allied powers present: 150,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 135,000 men
  • Date: January 1944
  • Location: Anzio and Nettuno, Italy

10. Battle of Singapore

Close Up Single Re-enactor Dressed As German Wehrmacht Infantry Soldier In World War II Walking In Patrol Through Autumn Forest. WWII WW2 Times. Photo In Black And White Colors.
George Trumpeter / Shutterstock.com
  • Total casualties: 89,485
  • Allied casualties: 85,000
  • Axis casualties: 4,485
  • Allied powers present: 85,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 36,000 men
  • Date: February 1942
  • Location: Singapore

9. Battle of the Bulge

Bettmann / Getty Images
  • Total casualties: 158,100
  • Allied casualties: 90,900
  • Axis casualties: 67,200
  • Allied powers present: 840,000 men, 1,300 tanks, 394 artillery
  • Axis powers present: 500,000 men, 1,800 tanks, 1,900 artillery
  • Date: December 1944
  • Location: The Ardennes Forest (Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany)

8. Battle of Okinawa

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 167,000
  • Allied casualties: 50,000
  • Axis casualties: 117,000
  • Allied powers present: 183,000 men, 1,300 ships (including 40 aircraft carriers, battleships, cruisers, destroyers and submarines), 12,000 aircraft
  • Axis powers present: 120,000 men, 1,500 ships (including battleships, cruisers, destroyers and submarines), 2,000 aircraft
  • Date: April 1945
  • Location: Okinawa Island, Japan

7. Battle of Sicily

Archive Holdings Inc. / The Image Bank via Getty Images
  • Total casualties: 191,820
  • Allied casualties: 24,820
  • Axis casualties: 167,000
  • Allied powers present: 467,000 men, 600 tanks, 14,000 vehicles
  • Axis powers present: 290,000 men, 260 tanks, 1,400 aircraft
  • Date: July 1943
  • Location: Sicily, Italy

6. Battle of Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total casualties: 200,989
  • Allied casualties: 93,389
  • Axis casualties: 107,600
  • Allied powers present: 692,612 men, 120 tanks, 200-300 aircraft
  • Axis powers present: 1,245,000 men, 1363 tanks, 700 aircraft
  • Date: April 1941
  • Location: Greece

5. Battle of Normandy

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Total casualties: 409,000
  • Allied casualties: 209,000
  • Axis casualties: 200,000
  • Allied powers present: 1,332,000 men
  • Axis powers present: 380,000 men
  • Date: June 1944
  • Location: Normandy, France

4. Operation Overlord

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total casualties: 676,386
  • Allied casualties: 226,386
  • Axis casualties: 450,000
  • Allied powers present: 2,052,299 men
  • Axis powers present: 640,000 men
  • Date: June 1944
  • Location: Northern France

3. Battle of Berlin

FPG / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Total casualties: 1,161,367
  • Allied casualties: 361,367
  • Axis casualties: 800,000
  • Allied powers present: 2,500,000 men, 6,250 tanks, 7,500 aircraft, 41,600 artillery
  • Axis powers present: 766,750 men, 2,224 aircraft, 9,303 artillery
  • Date: April 1945
  • Location: Berlin, Germany

2. Battle of Stalingrad

Archive Photos / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Total casualties: 2,197,993
  • Allied casualties: 1,129,619
  • Axis casualties: 1,068,374
  • Allied powers present: 1,143,000 men, 13,451 artillery pieces, 894 tanks, 1,115 aircraft
  • Axis powers present: 600,000 men, 640 tanks, 732 aircraft
  • Date: August 1942
  • Location: Stalingrad, Soviet Union

1. Siege of Leningrad

wwhyte / Flickr
  • Total casualties: 3,936,066
  • Allied casualties: 3,436,066
  • Axis casualties: 500,000
  • Allied powers present: 930,000 men in initial force
  • Axis powers present: 725,000 men in initial force
  • Date: September 1941
  • Location: Leningrad, Soviet Union

The Average American Is Losing Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor)

If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4% today, and inflation is much higher. Checking accounts are even worse.

Every day you don’t move to a high-yield savings account that beats inflation, you lose more and more value.

But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying 9-10x this national average. That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe, and get paid at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other one time cash bonuses, and is FDIC insured.

Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes and your money could be working for you.

 
Read more: Special Report, aircraft, allies, axis, casualties, tank, troops, world war 2, World War II battle, wwii, Military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7