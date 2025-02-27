These Industrial Economies Have the Worst Air Pollution trekandshoot / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the United States, there are 14.2 deaths due to air pollution per 100,000 Americans each year.

In some developed countries, however, there are nearly three times as many deaths due to air pollution.

Most of the developed countries with the highest air pollution mortality are in Eastern Europe.

Air pollution is one of the deadliest environmental threats in the world, leading to millions of premature deaths each year. While air pollution is worst in developing, rapidly industrializing nations, many advanced economies also struggle to curb harmful emissions and contain pollutants like fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxide.

In the United States, the decline in air pollution was one of the great public health achievements of the 20th century, aided by the passage of the Clean Air Act in 1963 and other wide-reaching environmental regulations. But while there are currently 14.2 annual deaths due to air pollution per 100,000 Americans, in some developed countries the mortality rate due to air pollution is nearly three times that. No amount of particulate matter is safe to breathe, and pollution from transportation, industry, and wildfires can lead to significant health burdens and premature death. A closer look at the data reveals the developed countries where air pollution kills the most people.

To determine the developed countries where air pollution kills the most people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on mortality due to air pollution from the World Bank. Countries designated as advanced economies by the International Monetary Fund were ranked based on the annual mortality rate attributed to household and ambient air pollution. Mortality rates are age-standardized, and include respiratory infections estimated for all ages, cerebrovascular diseases in adults, ischaemic heart diseases in adults, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in adults, and lung cancer in adults. Supplemental data on the mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution, the percentage of the population exposed to PM2.5 levels exceeding WHO guidelines, and GNI per capita are also from the World Bank. All data is for the most recent period available.

34. Finland

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 7.4 deaths per 100,000 residents

7.4 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 4.9 micrograms per cubic meter

4.9 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 0.0%

0.0% Gross national income: $61,910 per capita

33. Norway

cookelma / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 7.9 deaths per 100,000 residents

7.9 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 6.1 micrograms per cubic meter

6.1 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 2.0%

2.0% Gross national income: $105,340 per capita

32. Sweden

nantonov / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 8.1 deaths per 100,000 residents

8.1 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 5.6 micrograms per cubic meter

5.6 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 3.6%

3.6% Gross national income: $69,500 per capita

31. Canada

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 8.1 deaths per 100,000 residents

8.1 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 6.6 micrograms per cubic meter

6.6 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 0.0%

0.0% Gross national income: $62,540 per capita

30. Iceland

aiaikawa / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 8.2 deaths per 100,000 residents

8.2 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 5.1 micrograms per cubic meter

5.1 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 10.3%

10.3% Gross national income: $77,490 per capita

29. Australia

zetter / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 9.8 deaths per 100,000 residents

9.8 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 8.3 micrograms per cubic meter

8.3 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 24.9%

24.9% Gross national income: $67,310 per capita

28. Portugal

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 10.0 deaths per 100,000 residents

10.0 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 8.5 micrograms per cubic meter

8.5 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 16.0%

16.0% Gross national income: $46,010 per capita

27. France

bunhill / E+ via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 10.0 deaths per 100,000 residents

10.0 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 9.6 micrograms per cubic meter

9.6 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 78.2%

78.2% Gross national income: $58,920 per capita

26. Spain

Gatsi / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents

10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 9.6 micrograms per cubic meter

9.6 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 41.1%

41.1% Gross national income: $52,660 per capita

25. Switzerland

extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 10.4 deaths per 100,000 residents

10.4 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 9.1 micrograms per cubic meter

9.1 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 49.3%

49.3% Gross national income: $86,820 per capita

24. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 11.8 deaths per 100,000 residents

11.8 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 12.8 micrograms per cubic meter

12.8 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 76.8%

76.8% Gross national income: $52,840 per capita

23. New Zealand

Robert CHG / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents

12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 6.5 micrograms per cubic meter

6.5 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 0.0%

0.0% Gross national income: $51,780 per capita

22. Luxembourg

Xantana / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 12.5 deaths per 100,000 residents

12.5 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 8.7 micrograms per cubic meter

8.7 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 68.8%

68.8% Gross national income: $90,540 per capita

21. Ireland

miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 12.8 deaths per 100,000 residents

12.8 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 8.2 micrograms per cubic meter

8.2 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 0.3%

0.3% Gross national income: $94,860 per capita

20. Estonia

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 12.8 deaths per 100,000 residents

12.8 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 6.1 micrograms per cubic meter

6.1 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 0.0%

0.0% Gross national income: $45,270 per capita

19. Denmark

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 12.9 deaths per 100,000 residents

12.9 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 9.1 micrograms per cubic meter

9.1 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 56.9%

56.9% Gross national income: $75,640 per capita

18. Netherlands

Olena_Znak / Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 13.1 deaths per 100,000 residents

13.1 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 10.9 micrograms per cubic meter

10.9 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 99.6%

99.6% Gross national income: $77,450 per capita

17. United Kingdom

ZoltanGabor / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 13.4 deaths per 100,000 residents

13.4 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 9.9 micrograms per cubic meter

9.9 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 66.5%

66.5% Gross national income: $56,820 per capita

16. United States

Allkindza / E+ via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 14.2 deaths per 100,000 residents

14.2 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 7.8 micrograms per cubic meter

7.8 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 3.3%

3.3% Gross national income: $82,340 per capita

15. Germany

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents

14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 10.3 micrograms per cubic meter

10.3 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 89.2%

89.2% Gross national income: $70,710 per capita

14. Italy

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents

15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 14.7 micrograms per cubic meter

14.7 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 94.8%

94.8% Gross national income: $56,400 per capita

13. Israel

alexsl / Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 15.1 deaths per 100,000 residents

15.1 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 18.6 micrograms per cubic meter

18.6 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 100.0%

100.0% Gross national income: $53,400 per capita

12. Belgium

agustavop / E+ via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents

15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 11.2 micrograms per cubic meter

11.2 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 91.9%

91.9% Gross national income: $69,270 per capita

11. Cyprus

nejdetduzen / Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 15.8 deaths per 100,000 residents

15.8 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 13.5 micrograms per cubic meter

13.5 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 100.0%

100.0% Gross national income: $51,610 per capita

10. Austria

Patryk_Kosmider / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 17.5 deaths per 100,000 residents

17.5 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 10.9 micrograms per cubic meter

10.9 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 85.1%

85.1% Gross national income: $70,080 per capita

9. Slovenia

RossHelen / Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents

18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 14.3 micrograms per cubic meter

14.3 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 99.5%

99.5% Gross national income: $53,080 per capita

8. South Korea

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents

18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 25.9 micrograms per cubic meter

25.9 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 100.0%

100.0% Gross national income: $52,680 per capita

7. Malta

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 20.9 deaths per 100,000 residents

20.9 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 11.7 micrograms per cubic meter

11.7 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 100.0%

100.0% Gross national income: $54,820 per capita

6. Greece

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 23.0 deaths per 100,000 residents

23.0 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 14.4 micrograms per cubic meter

14.4 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 100.0%

100.0% Gross national income: $40,260 per capita

5. Slovak Republic

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 30.3 deaths per 100,000 residents

30.3 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 15.4 micrograms per cubic meter

15.4 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 100.0%

100.0% Gross national income: $42,350 per capita

4. Croatia

rusm / Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 31.3 deaths per 100,000 residents

31.3 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 16.1 micrograms per cubic meter

16.1 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 99.8%

99.8% Gross national income: $45,330 per capita

3. Czechia

DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 32.5 deaths per 100,000 residents

32.5 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 14.1 micrograms per cubic meter

14.1 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 99.7%

99.7% Gross national income: $49,160 per capita

2. Lithuania

Roman Babakin / Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 38.8 deaths per 100,000 residents

38.8 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 9.2 micrograms per cubic meter

9.2 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 96.0%

96.0% Gross national income: $48,850 per capita

1. Latvia

KavalenkavaVolha / Getty Images

Mortality rate attributed to air pollution: 40.1 deaths per 100,000 residents

40.1 deaths per 100,000 residents Mean annual exposure to PM2.5 air pollution: 11.6 micrograms per cubic meter

11.6 micrograms per cubic meter Population exposed to PM2.5 air pollution levels exceeding WHO guidelines: 89.0%

89.0% Gross national income: $42,830 per capita

