In This Secretive Country, More Than 1 In 10 Adults Is In The Military

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- In the United States, the armed forces constitutes 0.8% of the total labor force.
- In some countries, the proportion is much, much higher.
- The most militarized countries are a mix of small, authoritarian regimes with strict conscription policies and larger countries engaged in conflict.
- Also: Discover the next Nvidia
In the United States – home to one of the largest, most powerful militaries in the world – armed forces personnel constitute just 0.8% of the total labor force. While the military is just a fraction of the population in most of the developed world, in some countries the proportion is much higher.
Many smaller countries maintain relatively large armies, due to in some cases to ongoing conflict, strict conscription policies, or the influence of authoritarian governments that prioritize defense over other economic sectors. In North Korea, for example, all men are required to serve up to 10 years in the combat forces and up to 13 years in specialized combat forces. The heavy militarization in North Korea has resulted in an army that constitutes 8.6% of the national labor force. In the most militarized country – a secretive country whose policy of indefinite national service has provoked significant international criticism for its impact on human rights and economic development – more than one in 10 adults is the military. A closer look at the data reveals the countries where the most residents are in the military.
To determine the countries where the most residents are in the military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on armed forces counts from the World Bank. Countries were ranked based on the number of armed forces personnel as a percentage of the total labor force. Supplemental data on military expenditure and population are also from the World Bank. All data is for the most recent period available.
40. Namibia
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.6%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 16,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.7%
- Military expenditure, total: $338.2 million
- Total population: 3.0 million
39. Turkey
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.6%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 512,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.5%
- Military expenditure, total: $15.8 billion
- Total population: 85.3 million
38. Colombia
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.7%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 428,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.9%
- Military expenditure, total: $10.7 billion
- Total population: 52.3 million
37. Singapore
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.7%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 59,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.7%
- Military expenditure, total: $13.2 billion
- Total population: 5.9 million
36. Cyprus
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.8%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 13,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.8%
- Military expenditure, total: $566.9 million
- Total population: 1.3 million
35. Afghanistan
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.8%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 165,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.8%
- Military expenditure, total: $278.3 million
- Total population: 41.5 million
34. Saudi Arabia
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.9%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 282,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 7.1%
- Military expenditure, total: $75.8 billion
- Total population: 33.3 million
33. Myanmar
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.9%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 463,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 3.8%
- Military expenditure, total: $2.5 billion
- Total population: 54.1 million
32. Russia
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.0%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 1,454,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 5.9%
- Military expenditure, total: $109.5 billion
- Total population: 143.8 million
31. North Macedonia
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.0%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 16,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.7%
- Military expenditure, total: $266.6 million
- Total population: 1.8 million
30. Mauritania
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.0%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 21,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.5%
- Military expenditure, total: $277.2 million
- Total population: 5.0 million
29. South Korea
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.0%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 569,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.8%
- Military expenditure, total: $47.9 billion
- Total population: 51.7 million
28. Cambodia
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.0%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 191,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.1%
- Military expenditure, total: $668.0 million
- Total population: 17.4 million
27. Morocco
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.1%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 246,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 3.6%
- Military expenditure, total: $5.2 billion
- Total population: 37.7 million
26. Oman
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.1%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 47,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 5.4%
- Military expenditure, total: $5.9 billion
- Total population: 5.0 million
25. Bahrain
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.3%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 19,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 3.1%
- Military expenditure, total: $1.4 billion
- Total population: 1.6 million
24. Bhutan
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.3%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 6,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: N/A
- Military expenditure, total: N/A
- Total population: 786,385
23. Iran
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.4%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 650,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.1%
- Military expenditure, total: $10.3 billion
- Total population: 90.6 million
22. Lithuania
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.5%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 37,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.7%
- Military expenditure, total: $2.2 billion
- Total population: 2.9 million
21. Turkmenistan
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.6%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 57,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.9%
- Military expenditure, total: $111.9 million
- Total population: 7.4 million
20. Algeria
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.7%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 326,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 8.2%
- Military expenditure, total: $18.3 billion
- Total population: 46.2 million
19. Egypt
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.8%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 836,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 0.9%
- Military expenditure, total: $3.2 billion
- Total population: 114.5 million
18. Belarus
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.2%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 158,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.8%
- Military expenditure, total: $1.4 billion
- Total population: 9.2 million
17. Armenia
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.2%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 47,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 5.5%
- Military expenditure, total: $1.3 billion
- Total population: 3.0 million
16. Greece
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.2%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 147,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 3.2%
- Military expenditure, total: $7.7 billion
- Total population: 10.4 million
15. Venezuela
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.2%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 343,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 0.5%
- Military expenditure, total: $3.9 million
- Total population: 28.3 million
14. Brunei Darussalam
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.6%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 8,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 3.0%
- Military expenditure, total: $448.9 million
- Total population: 458,949
13. Sri Lanka
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.7%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 317,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.6%
- Military expenditure, total: $1.2 billion
- Total population: 22.0 million
12. Jordan
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.0%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 116,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 4.9%
- Military expenditure, total: $2.5 billion
- Total population: 11.4 million
11. Laos
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.1%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 129,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 0.2%
- Military expenditure, total: $22.7 million
- Total population: 7.7 million
10. Israel
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.2%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 178,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 5.3%
- Military expenditure, total: $27.5 billion
- Total population: 9.8 million
9. Lebanon
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.3%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 80,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 8.9%
- Military expenditure, total: $241.3 million
- Total population: 5.8 million
8. Iraq
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.5%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 459,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.1%
- Military expenditure, total: $5.1 billion
- Total population: 45.1 million
7. Montenegro
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.7%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 12,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.6%
- Military expenditure, total: $114.5 million
- Total population: 616,177
6. Sao Tome and Principe
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 5.1%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 1,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: N/A
- Military expenditure, total: N/A
- Total population: 230,871
5. Syria
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 5.2%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 269,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 4.1%
- Military expenditure, total: $2.5 billion
- Total population: 23.6 million
4. Maldives
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 5.4%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 5,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: N/A
- Military expenditure, total: N/A
- Total population: 525,994
3. Djibouti
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 5.5%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 13,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.6%
- Military expenditure, total: $36.3 million
- Total population: 1.2 million
2. North Korea
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 8.6%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 1,469,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: N/A
- Military expenditure, total: $1.6 billion
- Total population: 26.4 million
1. Eritrea
- Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 13.4%
- Armed forces personnel, total: 202,000
- Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 20.9%
- Military expenditure, total: $181.6 million
- Total population: 3.5 million
Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor)
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.