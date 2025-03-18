Special Report

In This Secretive Country, More Than 1 In 10 Adults Is In The Military

Eritrea+air+force | Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker Eritrean Air Force, Eritrea, 2010
Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker Eritrean Air Force, Eritrea, 2010 by pinkyy90 / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)
Evan Comen
Published:

  • In the United States, the armed forces constitutes 0.8% of the total labor force.
  • In some countries, the proportion is much, much higher.
  • The most militarized countries are a mix of small, authoritarian regimes with strict conscription policies and larger countries engaged in conflict.
In the United States – home to one of the largest, most powerful militaries in the world – armed forces personnel constitute just 0.8% of the total labor force. While the military is just a fraction of the population in most of the developed world, in some countries the proportion is much higher.

Many smaller countries maintain relatively large armies, due to in some cases to ongoing conflict, strict conscription policies, or the influence of authoritarian governments that prioritize defense over other economic sectors. In North Korea, for example, all men are required to serve up to 10 years in the combat forces and up to 13 years in specialized combat forces. The heavy militarization in North Korea has resulted in an army that constitutes 8.6% of the national labor force. In the most militarized country – a secretive country whose policy of indefinite national service has provoked significant international criticism for its impact on human rights and economic development – more than one in 10 adults is the military. A closer look at the data reveals the countries where the most residents are in the military.

To determine the countries where the most residents are in the military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on armed forces counts from the World Bank. Countries were ranked based on the number of armed forces personnel as a percentage of the total labor force. Supplemental data on military expenditure and population are also from the World Bank. All data is for the most recent period available.

40. Namibia

Tiago_Fernandez / Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.6%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 16,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.7%
  • Military expenditure, total: $338.2 million
  • Total population: 3.0 million

39. Turkey

Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.6%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 512,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.5%
  • Military expenditure, total: $15.8 billion
  • Total population: 85.3 million

38. Colombia

Starcevic / E+ via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.7%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 428,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.9%
  • Military expenditure, total: $10.7 billion
  • Total population: 52.3 million

37. Singapore

guvendemir / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.7%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 59,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.7%
  • Military expenditure, total: $13.2 billion
  • Total population: 5.9 million

36. Cyprus

nejdetduzen / Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.8%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 13,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.8%
  • Military expenditure, total: $566.9 million
  • Total population: 1.3 million

35. Afghanistan

christophe_cerisier / E+ via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.8%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 165,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.8%
  • Military expenditure, total: $278.3 million
  • Total population: 41.5 million

34. Saudi Arabia

MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.9%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 282,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 7.1%
  • Military expenditure, total: $75.8 billion
  • Total population: 33.3 million

33. Myanmar

Soft_Light / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 1.9%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 463,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 3.8%
  • Military expenditure, total: $2.5 billion
  • Total population: 54.1 million

32. Russia

Leonid Eremeychuk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.0%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 1,454,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 5.9%
  • Military expenditure, total: $109.5 billion
  • Total population: 143.8 million

31. North Macedonia

Great Basilica at Heraclea Lyncestis ancient ruins near Bitola, North Macedonia
Matyas Rehak / Shutterstock.com

  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.0%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 16,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.7%
  • Military expenditure, total: $266.6 million
  • Total population: 1.8 million

30. Mauritania

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.0%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 21,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.5%
  • Military expenditure, total: $277.2 million
  • Total population: 5.0 million

29. South Korea

Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.0%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 569,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.8%
  • Military expenditure, total: $47.9 billion
  • Total population: 51.7 million

28. Cambodia

urf / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.0%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 191,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.1%
  • Military expenditure, total: $668.0 million
  • Total population: 17.4 million

27. Morocco

casablanca: mosque Hassan II by flequi
casablanca: mosque Hassan II (BY 2.0) by flequi
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.1%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 246,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 3.6%
  • Military expenditure, total: $5.2 billion
  • Total population: 37.7 million

26. Oman

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.1%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 47,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 5.4%
  • Military expenditure, total: $5.9 billion
  • Total population: 5.0 million

25. Bahrain

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.3%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 19,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 3.1%
  • Military expenditure, total: $1.4 billion
  • Total population: 1.6 million

24. Bhutan

narvikk / Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.3%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 6,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: N/A
  • Military expenditure, total: N/A
  • Total population: 786,385

23. Iran

Lukas Bischoff / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.4%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 650,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.1%
  • Military expenditure, total: $10.3 billion
  • Total population: 90.6 million

22. Lithuania

Roman Babakin / Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.5%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 37,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.7%
  • Military expenditure, total: $2.2 billion
  • Total population: 2.9 million

21. Turkmenistan

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.6%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 57,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.9%
  • Military expenditure, total: $111.9 million
  • Total population: 7.4 million

20. Algeria

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.7%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 326,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 8.2%
  • Military expenditure, total: $18.3 billion
  • Total population: 46.2 million

19. Egypt

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 2.8%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 836,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 0.9%
  • Military expenditure, total: $3.2 billion
  • Total population: 114.5 million

18. Belarus

bruev / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.2%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 158,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.8%
  • Military expenditure, total: $1.4 billion
  • Total population: 9.2 million

17. Armenia

Jonj7490 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.2%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 47,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 5.5%
  • Military expenditure, total: $1.3 billion
  • Total population: 3.0 million

16. Greece

Santorini Greece 2023 by Harold Litwiler
Santorini Greece 2023 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Harold Litwiler
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.2%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 147,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 3.2%
  • Military expenditure, total: $7.7 billion
  • Total population: 10.4 million

15. Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.2%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 343,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 0.5%
  • Military expenditure, total: $3.9 million
  • Total population: 28.3 million

14. Brunei Darussalam

jikgoe / Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.6%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 8,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 3.0%
  • Military expenditure, total: $448.9 million
  • Total population: 458,949

13. Sri Lanka

The Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic [Kandy] by Jorge Lascar
The Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic [Kandy] (BY 2.0) by Jorge Lascar
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 3.7%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 317,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.6%
  • Military expenditure, total: $1.2 billion
  • Total population: 22.0 million

12. Jordan

PocholoCalapre / Getty Images

  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.0%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 116,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 4.9%
  • Military expenditure, total: $2.5 billion
  • Total population: 11.4 million

11. Laos

fbxx / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.1%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 129,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 0.2%
  • Military expenditure, total: $22.7 million
  • Total population: 7.7 million

10. Israel

alexsl / Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.2%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 178,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 5.3%
  • Military expenditure, total: $27.5 billion
  • Total population: 9.8 million

9. Lebanon

ramzihachicho / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.3%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 80,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 8.9%
  • Military expenditure, total: $241.3 million
  • Total population: 5.8 million

8. Iraq

serkansenturk / Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.5%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 459,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.1%
  • Military expenditure, total: $5.1 billion
  • Total population: 45.1 million

7. Montenegro

emicristea / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 4.7%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 12,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 1.6%
  • Military expenditure, total: $114.5 million
  • Total population: 616,177

6. Sao Tome and Principe

Rui T Guedes / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 5.1%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 1,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: N/A
  • Military expenditure, total: N/A
  • Total population: 230,871

5. Syria

Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 5.2%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 269,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 4.1%
  • Military expenditure, total: $2.5 billion
  • Total population: 23.6 million

4. Maldives

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 5.4%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 5,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: N/A
  • Military expenditure, total: N/A
  • Total population: 525,994

3. Djibouti

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 5.5%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 13,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 2.6%
  • Military expenditure, total: $36.3 million
  • Total population: 1.2 million

2. North Korea

Omer Serkan Bakir / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 8.6%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 1,469,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: N/A
  • Military expenditure, total: $1.6 billion
  • Total population: 26.4 million

1. Eritrea

Three Tanks by David Stanley
Three Tanks (CC BY 2.0) by David Stanley
  • Armed forces as percentage of total labor force: 13.4%
  • Armed forces personnel, total: 202,000
  • Military expenditure as percentage of GDP: 20.9%
  • Military expenditure, total: $181.6 million
  • Total population: 3.5 million

