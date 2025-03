The Country With The Most Violence Against Civilians Is Not In The Middle East, Africa, Or Latin America Kalamazadkhan / Wikimedia Commons

While war deaths have declined since WWII, violence among non-state actors is on the rise.

In the past year, there were over 35,000 incidents of violence against civilians around the world.

A bulk of violent attacks are in conflict-torn regions in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Adjusted for population, however, many of the countries with the most violence against civilians are closer to the United States.

The world is getting more violent. While the number of war deaths around the world has declined since World War II, conflict and violence among non-state actors like political militias and criminal groups are on the rise, exacerbated by resource scarcity, political complexity, and rising geopolitical tensions.

One alarming global trend is the rise in violence against civilians. According to data collected by the independent nonprofit Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), there were over 35,000 incidents of violence against civilians around the world last year, resulting in over 40,000 fatalities. The bulk of violent attacks on civilians are perpetrated by ethnic militias and rebel groups in conflict-torn regions in Africa and the Middle East. Adjusted for population, however, several Caribbean nations rank as surprisingly common sites for civilian-targeted violence. A closer look at the data reveals the countries with the most violence against civilians.

To determine the countries with the most violence against civilians, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on violent conflicts from ACLED. Countries were ranked based on the number of incidents of violence against civilians per 100,000 residents from March 1, 2024 to March 19, 2025. ACLED defines violence against civilians as violent events where an organized armed group inflicts violence upon unarmed non-combatants. Supplemental data on fatalities due to violence against civilians is also from ACLED.

30. Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 0.6 per events 100,000 residents (157 total)

0.6 per events 100,000 residents (157 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 0.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (134 total)

0.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (134 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Concepcion on August 23 (3 fatalities), attack in Santa Rita on September 3 (3 fatalities), attack in Caracas – Libertador on September 8 (3 fatalities), attack in Ciudad Bolivar on April 27 (2 fatalities), attack in Charallave on May 5 (2 fatalities)

29. Israel

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 0.6 per events 100,000 residents (57 total)

0.6 per events 100,000 residents (57 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 0.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (34 total)

0.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (34 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Jaffa on October 1 (8 fatalities), attack in Holon on August 4 (3 fatalities), attack in Eilat on March 14 (3 fatalities), attack in Karmiel on July 3 (2 fatalities), attack in Beersheba on October 6 (2 fatalities)

28. Democratic Republic of Congo

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 0.6 per events 100,000 residents (683 total)

0.6 per events 100,000 residents (683 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 2.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (2,718 total)

2.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (2,718 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Manzia on February 11 (70 fatalities), attack in Makoko on January 15 (57 fatalities), attack in Djaiba on February 11 (56 fatalities), attack in Djaiba on February 10 (52 fatalities), attack in Mamove on July 24 (50 fatalities)

27. Iraq

serkansenturk / Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 0.7 per events 100,000 residents (324 total)

0.7 per events 100,000 residents (324 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 0.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (187 total)

0.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (187 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Qaryat Al Abbasiyah on August 21 (6 fatalities), attack in An Naddas on August 13 (4 fatalities), attack in Nahr Saad on March 5 (2 fatalities), attack in Baghdad – Karkh on March 6 (2 fatalities), attack in Nahr Saad on March 6 (2 fatalities)

26. Nigeria

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 1.0 per events 100,000 residents (2,171 total)

1.0 per events 100,000 residents (2,171 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 1.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (3,097 total)

1.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (3,097 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Marte on August 24 (69 fatalities), attack in Anka on May 9 (46 fatalities), attack in Baga on January 12 (40 fatalities), attack in Mafa on September 1 (34 fatalities), attack in Bakori on May 25 (29 fatalities)

25. Benin

peeterv / Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 1.0 per events 100,000 residents (145 total)

1.0 per events 100,000 residents (145 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 0.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (115 total)

0.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (115 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Mekrou on January 14 (11 fatalities), attack in Gorou Kambou on October 3 (8 fatalities), attack in Founougo on July 29 (4 fatalities), attack in Karimama on September 29 (4 fatalities), attack in Founougo on February 7 (4 fatalities)

24. Guatemala

Gfed / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 1.2 per events 100,000 residents (218 total)

1.2 per events 100,000 residents (218 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 1.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (268 total)

1.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (268 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Santa Marta on September 21 (8 fatalities), attack in Coatepeque on September 21 (6 fatalities), attack in Barcena on May 16 (5 fatalities), attack in Los Tres Reyes on August 24 (5 fatalities), attack in Boca del Monte on March 8 (5 fatalities)

23. Afghanistan

christophe_cerisier / E+ via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 1.2 per events 100,000 residents (508 total)

1.2 per events 100,000 residents (508 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 0.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (282 total)

0.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (282 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Pahlu Sang on September 12 (14 fatalities), attack in Nahreen on November 21 (12 fatalities), attack in Guzera on April 29 (7 fatalities), attack in Bamyan on May 17 (6 fatalities), attack in Baharak on September 19 (6 fatalities)

22. Libya

batuhanozdel / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 1.4 per events 100,000 residents (104 total)

1.4 per events 100,000 residents (104 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 0.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (63 total)

0.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (63 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Az Zawiyah on May 17 (5 fatalities), attack in Az Zawiyah on June 19 (3 fatalities), attack in Ajaylat on July 21 (3 fatalities), attack in Bani Walid on October 1 (3 fatalities), attack in Az Zawiyah on March 5 (2 fatalities)

21. Lebanon

ramzihachicho / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 1.5 per events 100,000 residents (86 total)

1.5 per events 100,000 residents (86 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 0.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (33 total)

0.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (33 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Aitaroun on January 26 (6 fatalities), attack in Markaba on January 26 (4 fatalities), attack in Kfar Kila on January 26 (4 fatalities), attack in Houla on January 26 (3 fatalities), attack in Mays el Jabal on January 26 (2 fatalities)

20. Burkina Faso

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 1.6 per events 100,000 residents (362 total)

1.6 per events 100,000 residents (362 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 7.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,777 total)

7.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,777 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Gayeri on May 6 (100 fatalities), attack in Gatougou on May 8 (84 fatalities), attack in Kankanfogou on May 8 (79 fatalities), attack in Dasse on June 6 (63 fatalities), attack in Gorouol-Kadje on April 20 (50 fatalities)

19. Burundi

guenterguni / Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 1.7 per events 100,000 residents (228 total)

1.7 per events 100,000 residents (228 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 0.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (103 total)

0.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (103 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Ruhagarika on July 16 (3 fatalities), attack in Nyamitanga on January 19 (3 fatalities), attack in Kaburantwa on February 26 (3 fatalities), attack in Kinyangona River on March 5 (2 fatalities), attack in Kagunuzi on July 12 (2 fatalities)

18. Yemen

jackmalipan / Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 2.0 per events 100,000 residents (771 total)

2.0 per events 100,000 residents (771 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 0.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (268 total)

0.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (268 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Sanaa – Central Security Camp on November 1 (7 fatalities), attack in Usaylan on May 19 (3 fatalities), attack in Al Hawban on August 5 (3 fatalities), attack in Sanaa on September 18 (3 fatalities), attack in Radaa on February 17 (3 fatalities)

17. Somalia

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 2.1 per events 100,000 residents (377 total)

2.1 per events 100,000 residents (377 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 1.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (304 total)

1.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (304 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Ceel Baraf on December 26 (7 fatalities), attack in Jamaame on July 13 (5 fatalities), attack in Ilbeete on March 1 (4 fatalities), attack in Kurtunwaarey on June 8 (4 fatalities), attack in Ceerigaabo on August 30 (4 fatalities)

16. Brazil

lakshmiprasad S / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 2.1 per events 100,000 residents (4,529 total)

2.1 per events 100,000 residents (4,529 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 1.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (4,050 total)

1.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (4,050 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Vicosa do Ceara on June 20 (8 fatalities), attack in Recife on January 12 (7 fatalities), attack in Rio de Janeiro – West Zone on April 15 (6 fatalities), attack in Porto Velho on January 15 (6 fatalities), attack in Abreu e Lima on February 18 (6 fatalities)

15. Colombia

Starcevic / E+ via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 2.4 per events 100,000 residents (1,277 total)

2.4 per events 100,000 residents (1,277 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 2.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,145 total)

2.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,145 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Agua Fria on July 21 (5 fatalities), attack in Puerto Rico on August 25 (5 fatalities), attack in Argelia on December 9 (5 fatalities), attack in Ocana on March 9 (5 fatalities), attack in Corinto on April 26 (4 fatalities)

14. Mali

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 2.6 per events 100,000 residents (623 total)

2.6 per events 100,000 residents (623 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 6.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,435 total)

6.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,435 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Abeibara on July 3 (60 fatalities), attack in Tessalit on February 17 (40 fatalities), attack in Kingolola on March 8 (30 fatalities), attack in Amassine on May 19 (29 fatalities), attack in Diallassagou on May 25 (19 fatalities)

13. Sudan

ferozeea / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 3.4 per events 100,000 residents (1,692 total)

3.4 per events 100,000 residents (1,692 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 7.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (3,483 total)

7.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (3,483 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Um Shuka on October 20 (120 fatalities), attack in Al Khalwat on February 17 (94 fatalities), attack in Wad Medani on January 12 (62 fatalities), attack in Wad Medani on January 13 (61 fatalities), attack in Al Laota Al Hujjaj on November 14 (53 fatalities)

12. Myanmar

Soft_Light / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 3.4 per events 100,000 residents (1,858 total)

3.4 per events 100,000 residents (1,858 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 2.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,292 total)

2.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,292 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Sexual violence in Sittwe on May 29 (76 fatalities), attack in Let Htoke Taw on May 11 (30 fatalities), attack in Si Son Kone on January 16 (10 fatalities), attack in Myay Sun on March 4 (10 fatalities), attack in Myay Sun Taw on March 3 (9 fatalities)

11. Honduras

Manuel Chinchilla / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 3.7 per events 100,000 residents (397 total)

3.7 per events 100,000 residents (397 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 4.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (457 total)

4.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (457 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Tegucigalpa on June 25 (5 fatalities), attack in Trujillo on January 30 (4 fatalities), attack in Catacamas on February 14 (4 fatalities), attack in Tegucigalpa on March 3 (4 fatalities), attack in Limon on May 13 (3 fatalities)

10. Central African Republic

ANDREYGUDKOV / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 4.2 per events 100,000 residents (216 total)

4.2 per events 100,000 residents (216 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 11.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (584 total)

11.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (584 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Kouki on March 9 (60 fatalities), attack in Bozoum on February 16 (60 fatalities), attack in Beltoum on February 15 (50 fatalities), attack in Dembia on October 6 (20 fatalities), attack in Kaga-Bandoro on May 22 (18 fatalities)

9. South Sudan

Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 4.4 per events 100,000 residents (506 total)

4.4 per events 100,000 residents (506 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 6.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (782 total)

6.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (782 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Paliang on August 16 (33 fatalities), attack in Kuron on April 23 (32 fatalities), attack in Cueibet on July 15 (30 fatalities), attack in Wonduruba on October 9 (27 fatalities), attack in Toch on March 16 (17 fatalities)

8. Haiti

La_Corivo / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 4.5 per events 100,000 residents (522 total)

4.5 per events 100,000 residents (522 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 10.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,206 total)

10.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (1,206 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Pont Sonde on October 3 (115 fatalities), attack in Cite Soleil – Waaf Jeremie on December 7 (70 fatalities), attack in Petite Riviere de l’Artibonite on December 10 (70 fatalities), attack in Cite Soleil – Waaf Jeremie on December 6 (60 fatalities), attack in Cite Soleil – Waaf Jeremie on December 8 (57 fatalities)

7. Mexico

stockcam / E+ via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 4.7 per events 100,000 residents (6,156 total)

4.7 per events 100,000 residents (6,156 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 5.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7,004 total)

5.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7,004 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Pesqueria on March 20 (13 fatalities), attack in Leon de los Aldama on September 28 (12 fatalities), attack in Chilpancingo de los Bravo on November 6 (11 fatalities), attack in Chihuahua on April 20 (10 fatalities), attack in Ciudad Nicolas Romero on April 22 (10 fatalities)

6. Cameroon

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 5.5 per events 100,000 residents (1,562 total)

5.5 per events 100,000 residents (1,562 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 2.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (598 total)

2.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (598 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Mokolo on November 12 (11 fatalities), attack in Ballin on March 31 (9 fatalities), attack in Fabe on July 24 (9 fatalities), attack in Buea on October 10 (7 fatalities), attack in Bova on October 11 (7 fatalities)

5. Jamaica

Oli Eva / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 7.1 per events 100,000 residents (202 total)

7.1 per events 100,000 residents (202 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 7.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (216 total)

7.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (216 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Four Paths on August 11 (8 fatalities), attack in Kingston on November 25 (5 fatalities), attack in Central Village on March 12 (4 fatalities), attack in Bethel Town on September 30 (4 fatalities), attack in Grange Hill on March 9 (3 fatalities)

4. Belize

Kevin Wells / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 9.0 per events 100,000 residents (37 total)

9.0 per events 100,000 residents (37 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 4.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (20 total)

4.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (20 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Belize City on May 14 (2 fatalities), attack in Hattieville on December 12 (2 fatalities), attack in Belize City on March 3 (1 fatality), attack in Santa Marta on March 14 (1 fatality), attack in Santa Elena on June 1 (1 fatality)

3. Syria

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 10.3 per events 100,000 residents (2,429 total)

10.3 per events 100,000 residents (2,429 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2,762 total)

11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2,762 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Banyas on March 9 (94 fatalities), attack in As-Senoubar on March 8 (80 fatalities), attack in Al Mukhtaria on March 9 (74 fatalities), attack in Hama on March 10 (71 fatalities), attack in Banyas on March 11 (62 fatalities)

2. Palestine

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 22.8 per events 100,000 residents (1,270 total)

22.8 per events 100,000 residents (1,270 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 6.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (335 total)

6.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (335 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Gaza – Az Zaytun on March 19 (23 fatalities), attack in Gaza – Az Zaytun on March 23 (19 fatalities), attack in Al Maghazi on February 26 (15 fatalities), attack in As Salam on February 22 (14 fatalities), attack in Brazil Camp on February 22 (13 fatalities)

1. Trinidad and Tobago

jaysunlp / iStock via Getty Images

Incidence of violence against civilians last year: 24.5 per events 100,000 residents (335 total)

24.5 per events 100,000 residents (335 total) Fatalities from violence against civilians last year: 18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (259 total)

18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (259 total) Deadliest conflicts of last year: Attack in Port of Spain on March 16 (5 fatalities), attack in Mayaro on March 11 (4 fatalities), attack in Cocorite on May 4 (4 fatalities), attack in Black Rock on July 8 (4 fatalities), attack in Port of Spain on July 12 (4 fatalities)

