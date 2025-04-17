These Countries Are Running Out Of People Diego Galtieri / Shutterstock.com

Faced with aging populations, declining fertility rates, and outbound migration, several countries are projected to lose more than half of their populations by century’s end.

30 countries experienced population decline from 2000 to 2025.

59 countries are forecast to experience population decline from 2025 to 2050.

The fastest-shrinking parts of the world include countries in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, as well as small Pacific island nations.

While most of the world is worried about explosive growth and overpopulation, a number of fast-shrinking countries are fretting about population decline. Aging populations, low fertility rates, and outbound migration flows are contributing to population decline in countries throughout the developed and developing world, with some nations forecast to lose more than half of their populations by century’s end.

Worldwide, 30 countries experienced population decline from 2000 to 2025. Some 59 countries are forecast to experience population decline from 2025 to 2050, while 90 countries are projected to shrink from 2025 to 2100. Many of the fastest-shrinking countries are in Eastern Europe, where outbound migration is rising and birth rates are falling. Many small island nations, such as Cook Islands, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and Micronesia, are also losing population at an unsustainable pace. Some Asian nations that experienced rapid population growth in the late 20th century, such as Japan and South Korea, are shrinking too. A closer look at the data reveals the countries running out of people.

To determine the countries running out of people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau’s International Database. Countries were ranked based on projected population change from 2025 to 2050. Only countries with fertility rates below the 2.1-births-per-female average replacement for developed nations were included.

25. China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -8.7% (-4.3 million people)

-8.7% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 1,407,181,209

1,407,181,209 Population forecast, 2050: 1,284,485,617

1,284,485,617 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.2 births per female

24. Greece

Population projection, 2025-2050: -8.8% (-4.3 million people)

-8.8% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 10,424,536

10,424,536 Population forecast, 2050: 9,504,172

9,504,172 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

23. Hungary

AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -9.1% (-4.3 million people)

-9.1% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 9,827,455

9,827,455 Population forecast, 2050: 8,932,065

8,932,065 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.6 births per female

22. Belarus

bruev / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -10.7% (-4.3 million people)

-10.7% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 9,460,972

9,460,972 Population forecast, 2050: 8,448,423

8,448,423 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

21. Russia

Leonid Eremeychuk / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -10.8% (-4.3 million people)

-10.8% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 140,134,279

140,134,279 Population forecast, 2050: 124,975,435

124,975,435 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

20. Dominica

NANCY PAUWELS / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -11.0% (-4.3 million people)

-11.0% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 74,642

74,642 Population forecast, 2050: 66,443

66,443 Fertility rate, 2025: 2.0 births per female

19. South Korea

Giulio Di Sturco / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -11.3% (-4.3 million people)

-11.3% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 51,486,343

51,486,343 Population forecast, 2050: 45,651,732

45,651,732 Fertility rate, 2025: 0.7 births per female

18. Estonia

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -11.7% (-4.3 million people)

-11.7% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 1,340,478

1,340,478 Population forecast, 2050: 1,183,708

1,183,708 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

17. Japan

tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -13.5% (-4.3 million people)

-13.5% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 122,664,433

122,664,433 Population forecast, 2050: 106,156,887

106,156,887 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

16. Romania

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -13.5% (-4.3 million people)

-13.5% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 17,985,252

17,985,252 Population forecast, 2050: 15,560,475

15,560,475 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.6 births per female

15. Serbia

SStajic / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -13.9% (-4.3 million people)

-13.9% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 6,612,318

6,612,318 Population forecast, 2050: 5,692,788

5,692,788 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

14. Poland

ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.2% (-4.3 million people)

-14.2% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 38,364,679

38,364,679 Population forecast, 2050: 32,900,075

32,900,075 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.3 births per female

13. Bulgaria

sfabisuk / Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.8% (-4.3 million people)

-14.8% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 6,737,997

6,737,997 Population forecast, 2050: 5,740,967

5,740,967 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

12. Moldova

Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.8% (-4.3 million people)

-14.8% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 3,578,930

3,578,930 Population forecast, 2050: 3,049,227

3,049,227 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.3 births per female

11. Armenia

Population projection, 2025-2050: -14.9% (-4.3 million people)

-14.9% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 2,963,837

2,963,837 Population forecast, 2050: 2,521,147

2,521,147 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.7 births per female

10. Ukraine

pvachier / E+ via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -15.3% (-4.3 million people)

-15.3% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 36,529,111

36,529,111 Population forecast, 2050: 30,945,857

30,945,857 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.2 births per female

9. Croatia

rusm / Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -16.0% (-4.3 million people)

-16.0% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 4,071,208

4,071,208 Population forecast, 2050: 3,419,647

3,419,647 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.4 births per female

8. Montenegro

emicristea / iStock via Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -17.2% (-4.3 million people)

-17.2% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 597,174

597,174 Population forecast, 2050: 494,545

494,545 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.8 births per female

7. Cuba

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -20.5% (-4.3 million people)

-20.5% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 10,059,519

10,059,519 Population forecast, 2050: 7,993,197

7,993,197 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.5 births per female

6. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Population projection, 2025-2050: -21.4% (-4.3 million people)

-21.4% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 3,653,499

3,653,499 Population forecast, 2050: 2,872,618

2,872,618 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.1 births per female

5. Lithuania

Roman Babakin / Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -23.8% (-4.3 million people)

-23.8% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 2,815,687

2,815,687 Population forecast, 2050: 2,146,198

2,146,198 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.2 births per female

4. Albania

Population projection, 2025-2050: -23.9% (-4.3 million people)

-23.9% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 2,551,837

2,551,837 Population forecast, 2050: 1,940,867

1,940,867 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.1 births per female

3. Latvia

KavalenkavaVolha / Getty Images

Population projection, 2025-2050: -24.5% (-4.3 million people)

-24.5% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 1,888,439

1,888,439 Population forecast, 2050: 1,425,536

1,425,536 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.3 births per female

2. Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Population projection, 2025-2050: -27.3% (-4.3 million people)

-27.3% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 5,070

5,070 Population forecast, 2050: 3,685

3,685 Fertility rate, 2025: 1.6 births per female

1. Cook Islands

Population projection, 2025-2050: -29.0% (-4.3 million people)

-29.0% (-4.3 million people) Current population, 2025: 7,592

7,592 Population forecast, 2050: 5,392

5,392 Fertility rate, 2025: 2.0 births per female