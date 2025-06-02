From Mexico City To Moscow: The Global Cities With The Most Billionaires George Trumpeter / Shutterstock.com

Key Points While more than half of all billionaires live in just three countries, the world’s ultra wealthy are less concentrated at the city level.

There are more than 50 cities with at least 10 billionaires, and nearly 800 cities with at least one billionaire.

Just two of the top 10 cities are in the United States.

According to the latest Forbes data, there are now over 3,000 billionaires on planet Earth. While more than half of all billionaires live in just three countries, the world’s ultra wealthy are less concentrated at the city level.

There are more than 50 cities with at least 10 billionaires, and nearly 800 cities with at least one billionaire. While America’s 834 billionaires live in 287 different cities throughout the United States, India’s 191 billionaires are concentrated in just 28 cities. Similarly, 72 of Russia’s 95 billionaires live in Moscow, while all of Thailand’s 26 billionaires live in Bangkok.

While the largest, wealthiest cities naturally produce the most billionaires, not all fortunes are created equally. In New York City, 27.4% of billionaire wealth comes from the finance and investments sector, while 32.5% of billionaire wealth in San Francisco comes from technology. Some 16.4% of billionaire money in Moscow is derived from metals and mining, while 19.5% of billionaire wealth in Hong Kong comes from real estate. A closer look at the data reveals where the cities where the most billionaires live, and how they got their money.

To determine the cities with the most billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Cities were ranked based on the total number of billionaires as of December 31, 2024 by country and city of residence. Supplemental data on total billionaire wealth is also aggregated from Forbes data.

40. Madrid, Spain

Billionaire count: 14

14 Total billionaire wealth: $32.6 billion

$32.6 billion Largest sector: Construction & Engineering (21.9% of billionaire wealth)

Construction & Engineering (21.9% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Rafael Del Pino ($6.0B), Maria Del Pino ($3.3B), Alicia Koplowitz ($3.2B), Florentino Perez ($2.8B), Sol Daurella ($2.6B), Juan Abello ($2.5B), D. Leopoldo Del Pino ($2.2B), Alberto Palatchi ($2.1B), Juan Maria Riberas Mera ($1.4B), Francisco Jose Riberas Mera ($1.4B)

39. Mexico City, Mexico

MartinM303 / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 14

14 Total billionaire wealth: $185.0 billion

$185.0 billion Largest sector: Telecom (27.6% of billionaire wealth)

Telecom (27.6% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Carlos Slim Helu & family ($102.0B), GermÃ¡n Larrea Mota Velasco & family ($27.9B), Ricardo Salinas Pliego & family ($13.4B), Alejandro Baillères Gual & family ($8.1B), Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala & family ($6.3B), Juan Domingo Beckmann Legorreta & family ($4.6B), Carlos Hank Rhon & family ($4.4B), Antonio Del Valle Ruiz & family ($3.5B), Rufino Vigil Gonzalez ($3.4B), Fernando Chico Pardo ($3.3B)

38. Houston, United States

Billionaire count: 15

15 Total billionaire wealth: $91.3 billion

$91.3 billion Largest sector: Energy (28.0% of billionaire wealth)

Energy (28.0% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Jeffery Hildebrand ($12.6B), Tilman Fertitta ($9.4B), Richard Kinder ($8.1B), Randa Duncan Williams ($7.7B), Milane Frantz ($7.6B), Scott Duncan ($7.6B), Dannine Avara ($7.6B), Dan Friedkin ($6.4B), Janice McNair ($5.6B), James Chao & family ($4.9B)

37. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

JandaliPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 15

15 Total billionaire wealth: $106.5 billion

$106.5 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (16.5% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (16.5% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Changpeng Zhao ($33.0B), Vinod Adani ($23.0B), Pavel Durov ($15.5B), Hussain Sajwani ($5.1B), Renuka Jagtiani ($4.8B), Abdulla bin Ahmad Al Ghurair & family ($3.9B), Sunny Varkey ($3.3B), Ravi Pillai ($3.3B), Abdulla Al Futtaim & family ($3.3B), P.N.C. Menon ($2.8B)

36. Munich, Germany

Billionaire count: 16

16 Total billionaire wealth: $47.7 billion

$47.7 billion Largest sector: Technology (12.5% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (12.5% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Nadia Thiele ($7.1B), Matthias Reimann-Andersen ($5.6B), Alexandra Schoerghuber & family ($5.0B), Georg Nemetschek & family ($4.7B), Hubert Burda ($3.8B), Christian Haub ($3.7B), Julia Thiele-Schuerhoff ($3.0B), Sebastian Glaser ($2.7B), Ulrike Baro ($2.6B), Konstantin Sixt ($1.7B)

35. Melbourne, Australia

Billionaire count: 16

16 Total billionaire wealth: $42.7 billion

$42.7 billion Largest sector: Manufacturing (18.7% of billionaire wealth)

Manufacturing (18.7% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Anthony Pratt ($10.6B), John Gandel ($3.6B), Lindsay Fox ($3.0B), John Wilson ($2.8B), Bruce Wilson ($2.8B), Alan Wilson ($2.8B), Solomon Lew ($2.4B), Fiona Geminder ($2.4B), Heloise Pratt ($1.9B), Anthony Hall ($1.9B)

34. Manila, Philippines

Billionaire count: 16

16 Total billionaire wealth: $49.2 billion

$49.2 billion Largest sector: Diversified (20.3% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (20.3% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Manuel Villar ($11.0B), Enrique Razon Jr. ($10.0B), Ramon Ang ($3.5B), Hans Sy ($2.6B), Lucio Tan ($2.5B), Herbert Sy ($2.5B), Henry Sy, Jr. ($2.5B), Harley Sy ($2.4B), Teresita Sy-Coson ($2.3B), Elizabeth Sy ($2.1B)

33. Ningbo, China

Billionaire count: 17

17 Total billionaire wealth: $51.8 billion

$51.8 billion Largest sector: Manufacturing (32.0% of billionaire wealth)

Manufacturing (32.0% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Ma Jianrong ($6.3B), Ruan Xueping ($5.8B), Ruan Liping ($5.8B), Wu Jianshu ($5.2B), Luo Liguo & family ($5.0B), Yu Renrong ($4.2B), Zhang Hejun ($3.6B), Zheng Jianjiang & family ($2.7B), Wang Junshi & family ($2.3B), Zhang Jingzhang & family ($2.2B)

32. Atlanta, United States

Billionaire count: 17

17 Total billionaire wealth: $85.6 billion

$85.6 billion Largest sector: Food & Beverage (14.1% of billionaire wealth)

Food & Beverage (14.1% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Dan Cathy ($11.2B), Bubba Cathy ($11.2B), Bernard Marcus ($10.3B), Arthur Blank ($8.4B), John Brown ($7.7B), Gary Rollins ($6.4B), Jim Kennedy ($6.0B), Dan Kurzius ($5.3B), Ben Chestnut ($5.0B), Ted Turner ($2.5B)

31. Toronto, Canada

R.M. Nunes / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 17

17 Total billionaire wealth: $115.8 billion

$115.8 billion Largest sector: Media & Entertainment (29.3% of billionaire wealth)

Media & Entertainment (29.3% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: David Thomson & family ($67.8B), Tobi Lutke ($6.9B), Peter Gilgan ($5.5B), Carlo Fidani ($4.8B), Stephen Smith ($4.4B), Mark Leonard & family ($4.3B), Michael Latifi ($3.4B), Larry Tanenbaum ($2.5B), Stuart Hoegner ($2.5B), Jack Cockwell ($2.1B)

30. Bangalore, India

Billionaire count: 19

19 Total billionaire wealth: $55.6 billion

$55.6 billion Largest sector: Technology (25.0% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (25.0% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Azim Premji ($12.0B), Nithin Kamath ($4.8B), N.R. Narayana Murthy ($4.7B), Senapathy Gopalakrishnan ($3.5B), Nandan Nilekani ($3.1B), Nikhil Kamath ($3.1B), G. M. Rao ($2.9B), Ranjan Pai ($2.8B), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw ($2.7B), K. Dinesh ($2.5B)

29. Chicago, United States

Billionaire count: 19

19 Total billionaire wealth: $90.7 billion

$90.7 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (19.6% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (19.6% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Lukas Walton ($28.0B), Thomas Pritzker ($6.7B), Joe Mansueto ($6.5B), Neil Bluhm ($6.3B), Mark Walter ($6.0B), Justin Ishbia ($5.1B), Steve Lavin & family ($3.9B), Joseph Grendys ($3.9B), Penny Pritzker ($3.7B), Michael Polsky ($3.3B)

28. Palo Alto, United States

Jennifer Muedder / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 19

19 Total billionaire wealth: $369.6 billion

$369.6 billion Largest sector: Technology (48.5% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (48.5% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Mark Zuckerberg ($177.0B), Larry Page ($114.0B), Andreas von Bechtolsheim & family ($14.8B), Laurene Powell Jobs & family ($12.8B), David Cheriton ($12.6B), Jeff Rothschild ($5.9B), Romesh T. Wadhwani ($5.1B), Tench Coxe ($4.3B), David Filo ($3.5B), Richard Peery ($3.1B)

27. Tel Aviv, Israel

File:PikiWiki Israel 12407 tel aviv view from jaffa.jpg by ד'ר אבישי טייכר / BY 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/)

Billionaire count: 21

21 Total billionaire wealth: $56.8 billion

$56.8 billion Largest sector: Technology (16.5% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (16.5% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Frank Lowy ($6.5B), Teddy Sagi ($6.4B), Stef Wertheimer & family ($6.3B), Shari Arison ($5.5B), Gil Shwed ($4.4B), Arnon Milchan ($3.4B), Michael Federmann & family ($3.4B), Shlomo Kramer ($2.4B), Shmuel Harlap ($2.4B), Liora Ofer ($1.9B)

26. Sao Paulo, Brazil

wsfurlan / Getty Images

Billionaire count: 22

22 Total billionaire wealth: $75.0 billion

$75.0 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (16.7% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (16.7% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Marcel Herrmann Telles & family ($10.9B), David Velez & family ($10.8B), Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles ($7.6B), Pedro Moreira Salles ($7.1B), Andre Esteves ($6.6B), Maurizio Billi ($3.6B), Wesley Batista ($3.3B), Joesley Batista ($3.3B), Luiz Frias ($2.2B), Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho ($2.1B)

25. Jakarta, Indonesia

Billionaire count: 22

22 Total billionaire wealth: $122.3 billion

$122.3 billion Largest sector: Diversified (24.3% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (24.3% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Prajogo Pangestu ($43.4B), Low Tuck Kwong ($27.4B), Agoes Projosasmito ($5.9B), Chairul Tanjung ($5.5B), Tahir & family ($4.8B), Dewi Kam ($4.5B), Djoko Susanto ($4.1B), Lim Hariyanto Wijaya Sarwono ($4.0B), Theodore Rachmat ($3.2B), Alexander Ramlie ($2.8B)

24. Istanbul, Turkey

Billionaire count: 23

23 Total billionaire wealth: $47.3 billion

$47.3 billion Largest sector: Diversified (21.5% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (21.5% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Murat Ulker ($5.1B), Saban Cemil Kazanci ($3.5B), Ipek Kirac ($3.1B), Semahat Sevim Arsel ($3.0B), Ibrahim Erdemoglu ($2.8B), Mustafa Rahmi Koc ($2.7B), Ali Erdemoglu ($2.5B), Ferit Faik Sahenk ($2.4B), Filiz Sahenk ($2.2B), Mustafa Kucuk ($2.0B)

23. Stockholm, Sweden

Billionaire count: 24

24 Total billionaire wealth: $94.6 billion

$94.6 billion Largest sector: Diversified (21.4% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (21.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Stefan Persson ($16.6B), Antonia Ax:son Johnson & family ($10.2B), Fredrik Lundberg ($8.2B), Eric Douglas ($6.4B), Carl Douglas ($6.4B), Martin Lorentzon ($5.9B), MÃ¤rta SchÃ¶rling Andreen ($5.6B), Sofia HÃ¶gberg SchÃ¶rling ($5.6B), Daniel Ek ($4.2B), Lottie Tham & family ($2.5B)

22. Dallas, United States

Billionaire count: 24

24 Total billionaire wealth: $127.2 billion

$127.2 billion Largest sector: Energy (10.6% of billionaire wealth)

Energy (10.6% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Elaine Marshall & family ($24.5B), Jerry Jones ($13.8B), Andrew Beal ($11.5B), Robert Rowling ($8.9B), Ken Fisher ($8.7B), Ray Lee Hunt ($7.2B), Kelcy Warren ($6.0B), Mark Cuban ($5.4B), Trevor Rees-Jones ($4.9B), Margot Birmingham Perot ($4.9B)

21. Palm Beach, United States

UWMadison / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 24

24 Total billionaire wealth: $126.7 billion

$126.7 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (27.3% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (27.3% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Thomas Peterffy ($34.0B), David Tepper ($20.6B), Jude Reyes ($9.0B), Paul Tudor Jones, II. ($8.1B), Jeff Greene ($7.5B), Charles B. Johnson ($5.3B), Isaac Perlmutter ($4.4B), James Clark ($3.8B), Steve Wynn ($3.4B), Robert Johnson ($3.3B)

20. Guangzhou, China

yupiyan / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 25

25 Total billionaire wealth: $69.6 billion

$69.6 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (20.4% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (20.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Lu Xiangyang ($11.6B), Sky Xu ($11.2B), Ren Xiaoqing ($4.2B), Molly Miao ($4.2B), Maggie Gu ($4.2B), Yao Liangsong ($4.0B), Chen Kaixuan ($2.6B), Xue Hua ($2.3B), Ye Guofu ($2.2B), Liang Yunchao ($2.1B)

19. Milan, Italy

Billionaire count: 26

26 Total billionaire wealth: $85.0 billion

$85.0 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (29.3% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (29.3% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Giorgio Armani ($11.3B), Miuccia Prada ($6.4B), Patrizio Bertelli ($6.4B), Gianfelice Rocca ($5.6B), Luca Del Vecchio ($4.7B), Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio ($4.7B), Clemente Del Vecchio ($4.7B), Shaul Shani ($4.3B), Luca Garavoglia ($4.3B), Alessandra Garavoglia ($3.7B)

18. Bangkok, Thailand

Billionaire count: 26

26 Total billionaire wealth: $84.7 billion

$84.7 billion Largest sector: Diversified (21.1% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (21.1% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Dhanin Chearavanont ($12.5B), Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi ($11.3B), Sarath Ratanavadi ($10.7B), Sumet Jiaravanon ($5.5B), Jaran Chiaravanont ($5.4B), Vanich Chaiyawan ($3.8B), Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth ($3.7B), Somurai Jaruphnit ($3.1B), Prayudh Mahagitsiri ($2.2B), Wichai Thongtang ($2.1B)

17. Tokyo, Japan

Billionaire count: 27

27 Total billionaire wealth: $132.9 billion

$132.9 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (23.1% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (23.1% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Tadashi Yanai & family ($42.8B), Masayoshi Son ($32.7B), Takahisa Takahara ($6.4B), Yasumitsu Shigeta ($4.6B), Masahiro Noda ($3.8B), Hiroshi Mikitani ($3.8B), Masahiro Miki ($3.8B), Akira Mori & family ($3.7B), Yuji Otsuka ($3.4B), Kentaro Ogawa ($2.7B)

16. Paris, France

Billionaire count: 28

28 Total billionaire wealth: $462.6 billion

$462.6 billion Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (39.6% of billionaire wealth)

Fashion & Retail (39.6% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Bernard Arnault & family ($233.0B), Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family ($99.5B), François Pinault & family ($31.6B), Vincent Bolloré & family ($10.0B), Xavier Niel ($9.9B), Marie-Hélène Habert-Dassault ($9.4B), Thierry Dassault ($9.4B), Laurent Dassault ($9.4B), Alexei Kuzmichev ($6.6B), Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere ($4.3B)

15. Seoul, South Korea

Billionaire count: 31

31 Total billionaire wealth: $93.8 billion

$93.8 billion Largest sector: Technology (21.1% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (21.1% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Jay Y. Lee ($11.5B), Michael Kim ($9.7B), Seo Jung-jin ($7.3B), Cho Jung-ho ($6.3B), Mong-Koo Chung ($4.9B), Kim Beom-su ($4.6B), Hong Ra-hee ($4.3B), Lee Boo-jin ($4.0B), Euisun Chung ($3.7B), Lee Seo-hyun ($3.6B)

14. Hangzhou, China

Billionaire count: 31

31 Total billionaire wealth: $195.9 billion

$195.9 billion Largest sector: Technology (17.8% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (17.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Zhong Shanshan ($62.3B), William Ding ($33.5B), Jack Ma ($24.5B), Eric Li ($16.8B), Li Shuirong & family ($10.5B), Lin Jianhua ($4.7B), Yi Zheng ($3.9B), Fu Liquan & family ($3.7B), Qiu Jianping & family ($2.9B), Lu Weiding ($2.8B)

13. Taipei, Taiwan

Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 34

34 Total billionaire wealth: $106.1 billion

$106.1 billion Largest sector: Technology (17.3% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (17.3% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Barry Lam ($11.0B), Terry Gou ($7.5B), Jason Chang ($6.6B), Pierre Chen ($5.9B), Lin Shu-hong ($5.7B), Daniel Tsai ($5.3B), Richard Tsai ($5.2B), Andre Koo, Sr. ($5.2B), Samuel Yin ($4.2B), Tsai Hong-tu ($4.0B)

12. Los Angeles, United States

Billionaire count: 35

35 Total billionaire wealth: $135.0 billion

$135.0 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (16.6% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (16.6% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Antony Ressler ($10.5B), Marijke Mars ($9.6B), Peter Thiel ($7.5B), Edward Roski, Jr. ($7.1B), Edythe Broad & family ($7.0B), Michael Milken ($6.5B), Patrick Soon-Shiong ($6.2B), Lynda Resnick ($5.6B), Rick Caruso ($5.3B), Jean (Gigi) Pritzker ($5.1B)

11. Shenzhen, China

gjp311 / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 37

37 Total billionaire wealth: $173.5 billion

$173.5 billion Largest sector: Technology (20.5% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (20.5% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Ma Huateng ($30.2B), Li Xiting ($15.1B), Wang Chuanfu ($14.2B), Wang Wei ($13.8B), Xu Hang ($9.5B), Zhang Zhidong ($9.4B), Wang Laisheng ($6.8B), Lin Muqin & family ($6.8B), Wang Laichun ($6.6B), Lin Li ($5.5B)

10. Delhi, India

Naresh Sharma / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 43

43 Total billionaire wealth: $166.2 billion

$166.2 billion Largest sector: Technology (11.9% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (11.9% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Shiv Nadar ($36.9B), Ravi Jaipuria ($16.2B), Sunil Mittal ($9.2B), Vikram Lal & family ($6.7B), Rakesh Mittal ($6.0B), Rajan Mittal ($6.0B), Rahul Bhatia ($5.6B), Vinod Rai Gupta ($5.0B), Vivek Chaand Sehgal ($4.9B), Vivek Jain ($4.0B)

9. San Francisco, United States

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 50

50 Total billionaire wealth: $184.8 billion

$184.8 billion Largest sector: Technology (32.5% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (32.5% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Dustin Moskovitz ($18.3B), Brian Armstrong ($11.2B), Brian Chesky ($11.0B), Nathan Blecharczyk ($10.6B), Marc Benioff ($10.6B), Patrick Collison ($7.2B), John Collison ($7.2B), Michael Moritz ($5.6B), Dagmar Dolby & family ($5.1B), Garrett Camp ($5.1B)

8. Singapore, Singapore

Billionaire count: 53

53 Total billionaire wealth: $198.9 billion

$198.9 billion Largest sector: Technology (19.8% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (19.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Zhang Yiming ($43.4B), Eduardo Saverin ($28.0B), Goh Cheng Liang ($12.7B), Philip Ng ($7.2B), Robert Ng ($7.1B), Leo Koguan ($6.0B), Zhang Yong ($4.9B), Takao Yasuda ($4.1B), Forrest Li ($3.6B), Martua Sitorus ($3.4B)

7. Shanghai, China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 54

54 Total billionaire wealth: $167.2 billion

$167.2 billion Largest sector: Technology (17.8% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (17.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Colin Huang ($38.9B), Yu Yong ($10.3B), Liu Yongxing ($10.0B), Zhong Huijuan ($7.7B), Qi Shi & family ($6.3B), Tsai Eng-meng ($5.8B), Li Ge ($5.6B), Lai Meisong ($4.5B), Jason Jiang ($3.7B), Haoyu Cai ($3.2B)

6. London, United Kingdom

Billionaire count: 60

60 Total billionaire wealth: $323.4 billion

$323.4 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (10.8% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (10.8% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Len Blavatnik ($32.1B), Kushal Pal Singh ($20.9B), John Fredriksen ($16.9B), James Ratcliffe ($16.5B), Lakshmi Mittal ($16.4B), Idan Ofer ($15.8B), Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken & family ($14.1B), Alexander Gerko ($10.4B), David Reuben ($9.6B), Carrie Perrodo & family ($9.6B)

5. Beijing, China

Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 62

62 Total billionaire wealth: $167.8 billion

$167.8 billion Largest sector: Technology (19.0% of billionaire wealth)

Technology (19.0% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Lei Jun ($10.9B), Wang Xing ($8.8B), Li Xiang ($8.4B), Wang Jianlin ($6.3B), Robin Li ($5.9B), Wu Yajun ($5.8B), Shen Guojun ($5.7B), Richard Liu ($4.8B), Lin Bin ($4.7B), Chan Laiwa & family ($4.7B)

4. Mumbai, India

Billionaire count: 69

69 Total billionaire wealth: $379.2 billion

$379.2 billion Largest sector: Diversified (25.4% of billionaire wealth)

Diversified (25.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Mukesh Ambani ($116.0B), Dilip Shanghvi ($26.7B), Kumar Birla ($19.7B), Radhakishan Damani ($17.6B), Uday Kotak ($13.3B), Mangal Prabhat Lodha ($10.4B), Shapoor Mistry ($9.9B), Rekha Jhunjhunwala ($8.5B), Gopikishan Damani ($7.0B), Mahendra Choksi & family ($5.5B)

3. Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Billionaire count: 71

71 Total billionaire wealth: $318.3 billion

$318.3 billion Largest sector: Real Estate (19.5% of billionaire wealth)

Real Estate (19.5% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Li Ka-shing ($37.3B), Lee Shau Kee ($27.7B), Peter Woo ($15.1B), Joseph Lau ($13.1B), Kwong Siu-hing ($12.0B), Robert Kuok ($11.4B), Lui Che Woo ($11.2B), Gong Hongjia & family ($10.2B), Joseph Tsai ($8.5B), Francis Choi ($8.2B)

2. Moscow, Russia

Mordolff / E+ via Getty Images

Billionaire count: 72

72 Total billionaire wealth: $348.4 billion

$348.4 billion Largest sector: Metals & Mining (16.4% of billionaire wealth)

Metals & Mining (16.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Vagit Alekperov ($28.6B), Leonid Mikhelson & family ($27.4B), Vladimir Lisin ($26.6B), Alexey Mordashov & family ($25.5B), Vladimir Potanin ($23.7B), Gennady Timchenko ($23.4B), Suleiman Kerimov & family ($10.7B), Roman Abramovich & family ($9.7B), Andrei Guryev & family ($9.3B), German Khan ($8.5B)

1. New York, United States

Billionaire count: 109

109 Total billionaire wealth: $693.3 billion

$693.3 billion Largest sector: Finance & Investments (27.4% of billionaire wealth)

Finance & Investments (27.4% of billionaire wealth) Wealthiest billionaires: Michael Bloomberg ($106.0B), Julia Koch & family ($64.3B), Stephen Schwarzman ($38.8B), Gerard Wertheimer ($36.8B), Alain Wertheimer ($36.8B), Rupert Murdoch & family ($19.5B), Leonard Lauder ($15.1B), Leon Black ($14.0B), Israel Englander ($12.4B), Henry Kravis ($11.7B)

