Special Report

From Mexico City To Moscow: The Global Cities With The Most Billionaires

Metro railway among among glass skyscrapers in Dubai. Traffic on street in Dubai. Museum of the Future in Dubai. Cityscape skyline. Urban background.
George Trumpeter / Shutterstock.com
Evan Comen
Published:

Key Points

  • While more than half of all billionaires live in just three countries, the world’s ultra wealthy are less concentrated at the city level.

  • There are more than 50 cities with at least 10 billionaires, and nearly 800 cities with at least one billionaire.

  • Just two of the top 10 cities are in the United States.

  • While the road to one billion dollars is a long one, it can start with sound financial planning. Click here to get started.

According to the latest Forbes data, there are now over 3,000 billionaires on planet Earth. While more than half of all billionaires live in just three countries, the world’s ultra wealthy are less concentrated at the city level. 

There are more than 50 cities with at least 10 billionaires, and nearly 800 cities with at least one billionaire. While America’s 834 billionaires live in 287 different cities throughout the United States, India’s 191 billionaires are concentrated in just 28 cities. Similarly, 72 of Russia’s 95 billionaires live in Moscow, while all of Thailand’s 26 billionaires live in Bangkok. 

While the largest, wealthiest cities naturally produce the most billionaires, not all fortunes are created equally. In New York City, 27.4% of billionaire wealth comes from the finance and investments sector, while 32.5% of billionaire wealth in San Francisco comes from technology. Some 16.4% of billionaire money in Moscow is derived from metals and mining, while 19.5% of billionaire wealth in Hong Kong comes from real estate. A closer look at the data reveals where the cities where the most billionaires live, and how they got their money.

To determine the cities with the most billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the latest data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires List. Cities were ranked based on the total number of billionaires as of December 31, 2024 by country and city of residence. Supplemental data on total billionaire wealth is also aggregated from Forbes data.

40. Madrid, Spain

Royal Palace of Madrid viewed from a distance by Sheila1988
Royal Palace of Madrid viewed from a distance (BY-SA 4.0) by Sheila1988
  • Billionaire count: 14
  • Total billionaire wealth: $32.6 billion
  • Largest sector: Construction & Engineering (21.9% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Rafael Del Pino ($6.0B), Maria Del Pino ($3.3B), Alicia Koplowitz ($3.2B), Florentino Perez ($2.8B), Sol Daurella ($2.6B), Juan Abello ($2.5B), D. Leopoldo Del Pino ($2.2B), Alberto Palatchi ($2.1B), Juan Maria Riberas Mera ($1.4B), Francisco Jose Riberas Mera ($1.4B)

39. Mexico City, Mexico

MartinM303 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 14
  • Total billionaire wealth: $185.0 billion
  • Largest sector: Telecom (27.6% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Carlos Slim Helu & family ($102.0B), GermÃ¡n Larrea Mota Velasco & family ($27.9B), Ricardo Salinas Pliego & family ($13.4B), Alejandro Baillères Gual & family ($8.1B), Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala & family ($6.3B), Juan Domingo Beckmann Legorreta & family ($4.6B), Carlos Hank Rhon & family ($4.4B), Antonio Del Valle Ruiz & family ($3.5B), Rufino Vigil Gonzalez ($3.4B), Fernando Chico Pardo ($3.3B)

38. Houston, United States

File:Eastern portion of Downtown Houston View from Midtown Houston.JPG by Agsftw
File:Eastern portion of Downtown Houston View from Midtown Houston.JPG (BY-SA 3.0) by Agsftw
  • Billionaire count: 15
  • Total billionaire wealth: $91.3 billion
  • Largest sector: Energy (28.0% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Jeffery Hildebrand ($12.6B), Tilman Fertitta ($9.4B), Richard Kinder ($8.1B), Randa Duncan Williams ($7.7B), Milane Frantz ($7.6B), Scott Duncan ($7.6B), Dannine Avara ($7.6B), Dan Friedkin ($6.4B), Janice McNair ($5.6B), James Chao & family ($4.9B)

37. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

JandaliPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 15
  • Total billionaire wealth: $106.5 billion
  • Largest sector: Finance & Investments (16.5% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Changpeng Zhao ($33.0B), Vinod Adani ($23.0B), Pavel Durov ($15.5B), Hussain Sajwani ($5.1B), Renuka Jagtiani ($4.8B), Abdulla bin Ahmad Al Ghurair & family ($3.9B), Sunny Varkey ($3.3B), Ravi Pillai ($3.3B), Abdulla Al Futtaim & family ($3.3B), P.N.C. Menon ($2.8B)

36. Munich, Germany

Aerial image of the Ku00f6nigsplatz in Munich (view from the southeast) by Carsten Steger
Aerial image of the Ku00f6nigsplatz in Munich (view from the southeast) (BY-SA 4.0) by Carsten Steger
  • Billionaire count: 16
  • Total billionaire wealth: $47.7 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (12.5% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Nadia Thiele ($7.1B), Matthias Reimann-Andersen ($5.6B), Alexandra Schoerghuber & family ($5.0B), Georg Nemetschek & family ($4.7B), Hubert Burda ($3.8B), Christian Haub ($3.7B), Julia Thiele-Schuerhoff ($3.0B), Sebastian Glaser ($2.7B), Ulrike Baro ($2.6B), Konstantin Sixt ($1.7B)

35. Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne View over Yarra by Ryk Neethling
Melbourne View over Yarra (BY 2.0) by Ryk Neethling
  • Billionaire count: 16
  • Total billionaire wealth: $42.7 billion
  • Largest sector: Manufacturing (18.7% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Anthony Pratt ($10.6B), John Gandel ($3.6B), Lindsay Fox ($3.0B), John Wilson ($2.8B), Bruce Wilson ($2.8B), Alan Wilson ($2.8B), Solomon Lew ($2.4B), Fiona Geminder ($2.4B), Heloise Pratt ($1.9B), Anthony Hall ($1.9B)

34. Manila, Philippines

Metro Manila view from Manila Bay - Makati and Pasay (Fort San Felipe, Cavite City; 2017-04-03) by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads)
Metro Manila view from Manila Bay - Makati and Pasay (Fort San Felipe, Cavite City; 2017-04-03) (BY-SA 4.0) by Patrick Roque (talk) (Uploads)
  • Billionaire count: 16
  • Total billionaire wealth: $49.2 billion
  • Largest sector: Diversified (20.3% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Manuel Villar ($11.0B), Enrique Razon Jr. ($10.0B), Ramon Ang ($3.5B), Hans Sy ($2.6B), Lucio Tan ($2.5B), Herbert Sy ($2.5B), Henry Sy, Jr. ($2.5B), Harley Sy ($2.4B), Teresita Sy-Coson ($2.3B), Elizabeth Sy ($2.1B)

33. Ningbo, China

View on Ningbo from Howard Johnson Hotel, Ningbo, Zhejiang 120530 by DXR
View on Ningbo from Howard Johnson Hotel, Ningbo, Zhejiang 120530 (BY-SA 3.0) by DXR
  • Billionaire count: 17
  • Total billionaire wealth: $51.8 billion
  • Largest sector: Manufacturing (32.0% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Ma Jianrong ($6.3B), Ruan Xueping ($5.8B), Ruan Liping ($5.8B), Wu Jianshu ($5.2B), Luo Liguo & family ($5.0B), Yu Renrong ($4.2B), Zhang Hejun ($3.6B), Zheng Jianjiang & family ($2.7B), Wang Junshi & family ($2.3B), Zhang Jingzhang & family ($2.2B)

32. Atlanta, United States

Night skyline of Atlanta, Geor... by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
Night skyline of Atlanta, Geor... (CC BY 2.0) by Free Public Domain Illustrations by rawpixel
  • Billionaire count: 17
  • Total billionaire wealth: $85.6 billion
  • Largest sector: Food & Beverage (14.1% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Dan Cathy ($11.2B), Bubba Cathy ($11.2B), Bernard Marcus ($10.3B), Arthur Blank ($8.4B), John Brown ($7.7B), Gary Rollins ($6.4B), Jim Kennedy ($6.0B), Dan Kurzius ($5.3B), Ben Chestnut ($5.0B), Ted Turner ($2.5B)

31. Toronto, Canada

R.M. Nunes / iStock via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 17
  • Total billionaire wealth: $115.8 billion
  • Largest sector: Media & Entertainment (29.3% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: David Thomson & family ($67.8B), Tobi Lutke ($6.9B), Peter Gilgan ($5.5B), Carlo Fidani ($4.8B), Stephen Smith ($4.4B), Mark Leonard & family ($4.3B), Michael Latifi ($3.4B), Larry Tanenbaum ($2.5B), Stuart Hoegner ($2.5B), Jack Cockwell ($2.1B)

30. Bangalore, India

Bangalore airport by Joy Forever V1.0
Bangalore airport (BY-SA 2.0) by Joy Forever V1.0
  • Billionaire count: 19
  • Total billionaire wealth: $55.6 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (25.0% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Azim Premji ($12.0B), Nithin Kamath ($4.8B), N.R. Narayana Murthy ($4.7B), Senapathy Gopalakrishnan ($3.5B), Nandan Nilekani ($3.1B), Nikhil Kamath ($3.1B), G. M. Rao ($2.9B), Ranjan Pai ($2.8B), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw ($2.7B), K. Dinesh ($2.5B)

29. Chicago, United States

The St. Regis Chicago, viewed from Navy Pier by Masterpineapple421
The St. Regis Chicago, viewed from Navy Pier (BY-SA 4.0) by Masterpineapple421
  • Billionaire count: 19
  • Total billionaire wealth: $90.7 billion
  • Largest sector: Finance & Investments (19.6% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Lukas Walton ($28.0B), Thomas Pritzker ($6.7B), Joe Mansueto ($6.5B), Neil Bluhm ($6.3B), Mark Walter ($6.0B), Justin Ishbia ($5.1B), Steve Lavin & family ($3.9B), Joseph Grendys ($3.9B), Penny Pritzker ($3.7B), Michael Polsky ($3.3B)

28. Palo Alto, United States

Jennifer Muedder / iStock via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 19
  • Total billionaire wealth: $369.6 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (48.5% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Mark Zuckerberg ($177.0B), Larry Page ($114.0B), Andreas von Bechtolsheim & family ($14.8B), Laurene Powell Jobs & family ($12.8B), David Cheriton ($12.6B), Jeff Rothschild ($5.9B), Romesh T. Wadhwani ($5.1B), Tench Coxe ($4.3B), David Filo ($3.5B), Richard Peery ($3.1B)

27. Tel Aviv, Israel

File:PikiWiki Israel 12407 tel aviv view from jaffa.jpg by ד'ר אבישי טייכר / BY 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/)
  • Billionaire count: 21
  • Total billionaire wealth: $56.8 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (16.5% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Frank Lowy ($6.5B), Teddy Sagi ($6.4B), Stef Wertheimer & family ($6.3B), Shari Arison ($5.5B), Gil Shwed ($4.4B), Arnon Milchan ($3.4B), Michael Federmann & family ($3.4B), Shlomo Kramer ($2.4B), Shmuel Harlap ($2.4B), Liora Ofer ($1.9B)

26. Sao Paulo, Brazil

wsfurlan / Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 22
  • Total billionaire wealth: $75.0 billion
  • Largest sector: Finance & Investments (16.7% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Marcel Herrmann Telles & family ($10.9B), David Velez & family ($10.8B), Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles ($7.6B), Pedro Moreira Salles ($7.1B), Andre Esteves ($6.6B), Maurizio Billi ($3.6B), Wesley Batista ($3.3B), Joesley Batista ($3.3B), Luiz Frias ($2.2B), Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho ($2.1B)

25. Jakarta, Indonesia

View from our Jakarta apartmen... by Stefan Magdalinski
View from our Jakarta apartmen... (CC BY 2.0) by Stefan Magdalinski
  • Billionaire count: 22
  • Total billionaire wealth: $122.3 billion
  • Largest sector: Diversified (24.3% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Prajogo Pangestu ($43.4B), Low Tuck Kwong ($27.4B), Agoes Projosasmito ($5.9B), Chairul Tanjung ($5.5B), Tahir & family ($4.8B), Dewi Kam ($4.5B), Djoko Susanto ($4.1B), Lim Hariyanto Wijaya Sarwono ($4.0B), Theodore Rachmat ($3.2B), Alexander Ramlie ($2.8B)

24. Istanbul, Turkey

he Blue Mosque or Sultan Ahmet Mosque of Istanbul, colorful sunset view, Turkey by AlexAnton
he Blue Mosque or Sultan Ahmet Mosque of Istanbul, colorful sunset view, Turkey (Shutterstock.com) by AlexAnton
  • Billionaire count: 23
  • Total billionaire wealth: $47.3 billion
  • Largest sector: Diversified (21.5% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Murat Ulker ($5.1B), Saban Cemil Kazanci ($3.5B), Ipek Kirac ($3.1B), Semahat Sevim Arsel ($3.0B), Ibrahim Erdemoglu ($2.8B), Mustafa Rahmi Koc ($2.7B), Ali Erdemoglu ($2.5B), Ferit Faik Sahenk ($2.4B), Filiz Sahenk ($2.2B), Mustafa Kucuk ($2.0B)

23. Stockholm, Sweden

View of the old town, Stockholm, Sweden by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com)
View of the old town, Stockholm, Sweden (BY 2.0) by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com)
  • Billionaire count: 24
  • Total billionaire wealth: $94.6 billion
  • Largest sector: Diversified (21.4% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Stefan Persson ($16.6B), Antonia Ax:son Johnson & family ($10.2B), Fredrik Lundberg ($8.2B), Eric Douglas ($6.4B), Carl Douglas ($6.4B), Martin Lorentzon ($5.9B), MÃ¤rta SchÃ¶rling Andreen ($5.6B), Sofia HÃ¶gberg SchÃ¶rling ($5.6B), Daniel Ek ($4.2B), Lottie Tham & family ($2.5B)

22. Dallas, United States

Dallas view by Robert Hensley
Dallas view (BY 2.0) by Robert Hensley
  • Billionaire count: 24
  • Total billionaire wealth: $127.2 billion
  • Largest sector: Energy (10.6% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Elaine Marshall & family ($24.5B), Jerry Jones ($13.8B), Andrew Beal ($11.5B), Robert Rowling ($8.9B), Ken Fisher ($8.7B), Ray Lee Hunt ($7.2B), Kelcy Warren ($6.0B), Mark Cuban ($5.4B), Trevor Rees-Jones ($4.9B), Margot Birmingham Perot ($4.9B)

21. Palm Beach, United States

UWMadison / iStock via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 24
  • Total billionaire wealth: $126.7 billion
  • Largest sector: Finance & Investments (27.3% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Thomas Peterffy ($34.0B), David Tepper ($20.6B), Jude Reyes ($9.0B), Paul Tudor Jones, II. ($8.1B), Jeff Greene ($7.5B), Charles B. Johnson ($5.3B), Isaac Perlmutter ($4.4B), James Clark ($3.8B), Steve Wynn ($3.4B), Robert Johnson ($3.3B)

20. Guangzhou, China

yupiyan / E+ via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 25
  • Total billionaire wealth: $69.6 billion
  • Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (20.4% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Lu Xiangyang ($11.6B), Sky Xu ($11.2B), Ren Xiaoqing ($4.2B), Molly Miao ($4.2B), Maggie Gu ($4.2B), Yao Liangsong ($4.0B), Chen Kaixuan ($2.6B), Xue Hua ($2.3B), Ye Guofu ($2.2B), Liang Yunchao ($2.1B)

19. Milan, Italy

Milan View from Torre Branca 016 3477 by Ludvig14
Milan View from Torre Branca 016 3477 (BY-SA 4.0) by Ludvig14
  • Billionaire count: 26
  • Total billionaire wealth: $85.0 billion
  • Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (29.3% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Giorgio Armani ($11.3B), Miuccia Prada ($6.4B), Patrizio Bertelli ($6.4B), Gianfelice Rocca ($5.6B), Luca Del Vecchio ($4.7B), Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio ($4.7B), Clemente Del Vecchio ($4.7B), Shaul Shani ($4.3B), Luca Garavoglia ($4.3B), Alessandra Garavoglia ($3.7B)

18. Bangkok, Thailand

4Y1A1150 Bangkok (33536339665)... by Ninara from Helsinki, Finland
4Y1A1150 Bangkok (33536339665)... (CC BY 2.0) by Ninara from Helsinki, Finland
  • Billionaire count: 26
  • Total billionaire wealth: $84.7 billion
  • Largest sector: Diversified (21.1% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Dhanin Chearavanont ($12.5B), Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi ($11.3B), Sarath Ratanavadi ($10.7B), Sumet Jiaravanon ($5.5B), Jaran Chiaravanont ($5.4B), Vanich Chaiyawan ($3.8B), Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth ($3.7B), Somurai Jaruphnit ($3.1B), Prayudh Mahagitsiri ($2.2B), Wichai Thongtang ($2.1B)

17. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo view by Il conte di Luna
Tokyo view (BY-SA 2.0) by Il conte di Luna
  • Billionaire count: 27
  • Total billionaire wealth: $132.9 billion
  • Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (23.1% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Tadashi Yanai & family ($42.8B), Masayoshi Son ($32.7B), Takahisa Takahara ($6.4B), Yasumitsu Shigeta ($4.6B), Masahiro Noda ($3.8B), Hiroshi Mikitani ($3.8B), Masahiro Miki ($3.8B), Akira Mori & family ($3.7B), Yuji Otsuka ($3.4B), Kentaro Ogawa ($2.7B)

16. Paris, France

10. //60g/1k/1011/41.f - Winter in Paris / view from the Arc du Triomphe 1996 by EuroAsia Vizion
10. //60g/1k/1011/41.f - Winter in Paris / view from the Arc du Triomphe 1996 (BY 2.0) by EuroAsia Vizion
  • Billionaire count: 28
  • Total billionaire wealth: $462.6 billion
  • Largest sector: Fashion & Retail (39.6% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Bernard Arnault & family ($233.0B), Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family ($99.5B), François Pinault & family ($31.6B), Vincent Bolloré & family ($10.0B), Xavier Niel ($9.9B), Marie-Hélène Habert-Dassault ($9.4B), Thierry Dassault ($9.4B), Laurent Dassault ($9.4B), Alexei Kuzmichev ($6.6B), Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere ($4.3B)

15. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul City skyline and downtown and skyscraper at night is The best view and beautiful of South Korea at Namhansanseong mountain. by PKphotograph
Seoul City skyline and downtown and skyscraper at night is The best view and beautiful of South Korea at Namhansanseong mountain. (Shutterstock.com) by PKphotograph
  • Billionaire count: 31
  • Total billionaire wealth: $93.8 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (21.1% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Jay Y. Lee ($11.5B), Michael Kim ($9.7B), Seo Jung-jin ($7.3B), Cho Jung-ho ($6.3B), Mong-Koo Chung ($4.9B), Kim Beom-su ($4.6B), Hong Ra-hee ($4.3B), Lee Boo-jin ($4.0B), Euisun Chung ($3.7B), Lee Seo-hyun ($3.6B)

14. Hangzhou, China

Hangzhou, View of West Lake from Shangri-La Hotel by pondhawk
Hangzhou, View of West Lake from Shangri-La Hotel (BY 2.0) by pondhawk
  • Billionaire count: 31
  • Total billionaire wealth: $195.9 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (17.8% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Zhong Shanshan ($62.3B), William Ding ($33.5B), Jack Ma ($24.5B), Eric Li ($16.8B), Li Shuirong & family ($10.5B), Lin Jianhua ($4.7B), Yi Zheng ($3.9B), Fu Liquan & family ($3.7B), Qiu Jianping & family ($2.9B), Lu Weiding ($2.8B)

13. Taipei, Taiwan

Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 34
  • Total billionaire wealth: $106.1 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (17.3% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Barry Lam ($11.0B), Terry Gou ($7.5B), Jason Chang ($6.6B), Pierre Chen ($5.9B), Lin Shu-hong ($5.7B), Daniel Tsai ($5.3B), Richard Tsai ($5.2B), Andre Koo, Sr. ($5.2B), Samuel Yin ($4.2B), Tsai Hong-tu ($4.0B)

12. Los Angeles, United States

Los Angeles - View from City Hall by roger4336
Los Angeles - View from City Hall (BY-SA 2.0) by roger4336
  • Billionaire count: 35
  • Total billionaire wealth: $135.0 billion
  • Largest sector: Finance & Investments (16.6% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Antony Ressler ($10.5B), Marijke Mars ($9.6B), Peter Thiel ($7.5B), Edward Roski, Jr. ($7.1B), Edythe Broad & family ($7.0B), Michael Milken ($6.5B), Patrick Soon-Shiong ($6.2B), Lynda Resnick ($5.6B), Rick Caruso ($5.3B), Jean (Gigi) Pritzker ($5.1B)

11. Shenzhen, China

gjp311 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 37
  • Total billionaire wealth: $173.5 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (20.5% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Ma Huateng ($30.2B), Li Xiting ($15.1B), Wang Chuanfu ($14.2B), Wang Wei ($13.8B), Xu Hang ($9.5B), Zhang Zhidong ($9.4B), Wang Laisheng ($6.8B), Lin Muqin & family ($6.8B), Wang Laichun ($6.6B), Lin Li ($5.5B)

10. Delhi, India

Naresh Sharma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 43
  • Total billionaire wealth: $166.2 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (11.9% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Shiv Nadar ($36.9B), Ravi Jaipuria ($16.2B), Sunil Mittal ($9.2B), Vikram Lal & family ($6.7B), Rakesh Mittal ($6.0B), Rajan Mittal ($6.0B), Rahul Bhatia ($5.6B), Vinod Rai Gupta ($5.0B), Vivek Chaand Sehgal ($4.9B), Vivek Jain ($4.0B)

9. San Francisco, United States

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 50
  • Total billionaire wealth: $184.8 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (32.5% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Dustin Moskovitz ($18.3B), Brian Armstrong ($11.2B), Brian Chesky ($11.0B), Nathan Blecharczyk ($10.6B), Marc Benioff ($10.6B), Patrick Collison ($7.2B), John Collison ($7.2B), Michael Moritz ($5.6B), Dagmar Dolby & family ($5.1B), Garrett Camp ($5.1B)

8. Singapore, Singapore

Singapore Singapore viewed from Marina Bay Sands 4 by Zairon
Singapore Singapore viewed from Marina Bay Sands 4 (BY-SA 4.0) by Zairon
  • Billionaire count: 53
  • Total billionaire wealth: $198.9 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (19.8% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Zhang Yiming ($43.4B), Eduardo Saverin ($28.0B), Goh Cheng Liang ($12.7B), Philip Ng ($7.2B), Robert Ng ($7.1B), Leo Koguan ($6.0B), Zhang Yong ($4.9B), Takao Yasuda ($4.1B), Forrest Li ($3.6B), Martua Sitorus ($3.4B)

7. Shanghai, China

ASKA / E+ via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 54
  • Total billionaire wealth: $167.2 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (17.8% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Colin Huang ($38.9B), Yu Yong ($10.3B), Liu Yongxing ($10.0B), Zhong Huijuan ($7.7B), Qi Shi & family ($6.3B), Tsai Eng-meng ($5.8B), Li Ge ($5.6B), Lai Meisong ($4.5B), Jason Jiang ($3.7B), Haoyu Cai ($3.2B)

6. London, United Kingdom

London View by Alastair Rae
London View (BY-SA 2.0) by Alastair Rae
  • Billionaire count: 60
  • Total billionaire wealth: $323.4 billion
  • Largest sector: Finance & Investments (10.8% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Len Blavatnik ($32.1B), Kushal Pal Singh ($20.9B), John Fredriksen ($16.9B), James Ratcliffe ($16.5B), Lakshmi Mittal ($16.4B), Idan Ofer ($15.8B), Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken & family ($14.1B), Alexander Gerko ($10.4B), David Reuben ($9.6B), Carrie Perrodo & family ($9.6B)

5. Beijing, China

Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 62
  • Total billionaire wealth: $167.8 billion
  • Largest sector: Technology (19.0% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Lei Jun ($10.9B), Wang Xing ($8.8B), Li Xiang ($8.4B), Wang Jianlin ($6.3B), Robin Li ($5.9B), Wu Yajun ($5.8B), Shen Guojun ($5.7B), Richard Liu ($4.8B), Lin Bin ($4.7B), Chan Laiwa & family ($4.7B)

4. Mumbai, India

Mumbai/ view from the hotel by macchi
Mumbai/ view from the hotel (BY-SA 2.0) by macchi
  • Billionaire count: 69
  • Total billionaire wealth: $379.2 billion
  • Largest sector: Diversified (25.4% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Mukesh Ambani ($116.0B), Dilip Shanghvi ($26.7B), Kumar Birla ($19.7B), Radhakishan Damani ($17.6B), Uday Kotak ($13.3B), Mangal Prabhat Lodha ($10.4B), Shapoor Mistry ($9.9B), Rekha Jhunjhunwala ($8.5B), Gopikishan Damani ($7.0B), Mahendra Choksi & family ($5.5B)

3. Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, view to Kowloon Park from the hotel room by Tatters u273e
Hong Kong, view to Kowloon Park from the hotel room (BY-SA 2.0) by Tatters u273e
  • Billionaire count: 71
  • Total billionaire wealth: $318.3 billion
  • Largest sector: Real Estate (19.5% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Li Ka-shing ($37.3B), Lee Shau Kee ($27.7B), Peter Woo ($15.1B), Joseph Lau ($13.1B), Kwong Siu-hing ($12.0B), Robert Kuok ($11.4B), Lui Che Woo ($11.2B), Gong Hongjia & family ($10.2B), Joseph Tsai ($8.5B), Francis Choi ($8.2B)

2. Moscow, Russia

Mordolff / E+ via Getty Images
  • Billionaire count: 72
  • Total billionaire wealth: $348.4 billion
  • Largest sector: Metals & Mining (16.4% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Vagit Alekperov ($28.6B), Leonid Mikhelson & family ($27.4B), Vladimir Lisin ($26.6B), Alexey Mordashov & family ($25.5B), Vladimir Potanin ($23.7B), Gennady Timchenko ($23.4B), Suleiman Kerimov & family ($10.7B), Roman Abramovich & family ($9.7B), Andrei Guryev & family ($9.3B), German Khan ($8.5B)

1. New York, United States

New York - View of Long Island City by Sgt Garcia F
New York - View of Long Island City (BY 2.0) by Sgt Garcia F
  • Billionaire count: 109
  • Total billionaire wealth: $693.3 billion
  • Largest sector: Finance & Investments (27.4% of billionaire wealth)
  • Wealthiest billionaires: Michael Bloomberg ($106.0B), Julia Koch & family ($64.3B), Stephen Schwarzman ($38.8B), Gerard Wertheimer ($36.8B), Alain Wertheimer ($36.8B), Rupert Murdoch & family ($19.5B), Leonard Lauder ($15.1B), Leon Black ($14.0B), Israel Englander ($12.4B), Henry Kravis ($11.7B)

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.

Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!

Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)
Read more: Special Report

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Groceries Are Eating Up Your Paycheck -- But How Much Depends on Where You Live

Climate Skepticism Endures in the Fastest-Warming Parts of America

Frugal Failures: 19 Ways Being Cheap Can Backfire
Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice