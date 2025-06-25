You Won’t Believe the Calories in Your Favorite Fast Food Cheeseburgers Courtesy of Whataburger via Facebook

Fast-food is known for its convenience and addicting taste; it is certainly not known for its nutritional content. However, NBA star Ray Allen is seeking to change that. Alongside his wife, the athlete started an organic fast-food chain called Grown. Though originally launched in Miami, the restaurant is now expanding throughout the United States. The chain offers the same casual, drive-thru format Americans rely on for convenience, while offering healthier menu options. Grown’s website states, “we believe food should be delicious, organic and inspiring. It’s not made, it’s not manufactured, it’s grown.”

Excluding Allen’s newly introduced organic chain, fast-food is almost always packed with fat and excess calories. If you’re craving a cheeseburger, you are probably focused on taste over healthy caloric intake. Cheeseburgers are unhealthy almost by default; you won’t see a committed dieter ordering something called a Baconzilla. But just as with most popular fast foods, there can be a considerable gap between the highest-calorie and lowest-calorie examples.

To identify the cheeseburgers with the most and fewest calories at 19 of the biggest fast-food chains in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed nutritional information – including calories, fats, and sodium – on each chain’s official website. We selected the cheeseburgers with the highest and lowest number of calories offered by each chain. Only food items intended for consumption by one person were included, and computations cover only the burger and its garnishes, not a complete meal (for instance, with fries and a drink). Cheeseburgers on kids’ menus were excluded.

Before we go any further, it’s worth mentioning that when it comes to nutrition, calorie count isn’t the be-all-end-all. One slice of Kraft American cheese, for example, contains about 60 calories, while a cup of chopped spinach contains about 90. Spinach is obviously a healthier product than pasteurized process cheese food, though. So even if a plain Burger King cheeseburger has fewer calories than a Triple Whopper with Cheese, that doesn’t mean that it’s healthy. (Considering burgers and other menu items, these popular fast foods are the biggest calorie bombs.)

There are some pretty simple ways to tell if a cheeseburger is going to be absolutely loaded with calories. The first and most obvious one is the sheer size of the burger. Is it one small patty, topped with a single slice of cheese? Then it’s probably not going to set you back too many calories. Is it three patties topped with cheese, bacon, and fried onions? Then it should probably be a (very) occasional indulgence.

The cheeseburger is one of the most delicious foods on earth, and one bite seems to trigger all of the brain’s pleasure sensors. You might be surprised to learn that a straightforward fast-food cheeseburger isn’t actually all that caloric; a basic McDonald’s cheeseburger only contains 300 calories, about the same amount as a small, sweetened yogurt with some granola. But once you start adding on extra patties, more cheese, bacon, and other toppings, the calorie count can really go through the roof. Some burgers on this list pack in more than half of the 2,000 daily calories recommended by the FDA.

A&W Restaurants: Original Bacon Cheeseburger – Double

Calories: 650

Total fat: 36 g

Saturated fat: 13 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,160 mg

A&W Restaurants: Cheeseburger

Calories: 400

Total fat: 16 g

Saturated fat: 6 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

A&W Restaurants: Mushroom Onion Melt – Burger – Single

Calories: 400

Total fat: 17 g

Saturated fat: 6 g

Trans fat: 0 g

Sodium: 960 mg

Burger King: Triple Whopper with Cheese

Calories: 1,299

Total fat: 88 g

Saturated fat: 35 g

Trans fat: 0.8 g

Burger King: Texas Double Whopper

Calories: 1,150

Total fat: 76 g

Saturated fat: 30 g

Trans fat: 1.8 g

Burger King: Cheeseburger

Calories: 295

Total fat: 13 g

Saturated fat: 5.9 g

Trans fat: 0.2 g

Carl Jr.'s: Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Total fat: 54 g

Saturated fat: 23 g

Trans fat: 2 g

Sodium: 2,020 mg

Carl Jr.’s: The Really Big Carl

corsinet / Flickr

Calories: 1,180

Total fat: N/A

Saturated fat: N/A

Trans fat: N/A

Carl Jr.'s: Famous Star with Cheese

Calories: 670

Total fat: 37 g

Saturated fat: 13 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,270 mg

Checkers & Rally’s: Baconzilla!

Checkers & Rally's: Baconzilla!

Calories: 910

Total fat: 62 g

Saturated fat: 24 g

Trans fat: 3 g

Sodium: 1,670 mg

Checkers & Rally’s: Cheese Champ

Checkers & Rally's: Cheese Champ

Calories: 430

Total fat: 21 g

Saturated fat: 9 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,430 mg

Culver’s: The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe, Triple

Culver's: The Culver's Bacon Deluxe, Triple

Calories: 1,090

Total fat: 76 g

Saturated fat: 31 g

Trans fat: 2.1 g

Sodium: 1,430 mg

Culver’s: ButterBurger “The Original”, Single

Culver's: ButterBurger "The Original", Single

Calories: 390

Total fat: 17 g

Saturated fat: 7 g

Trans fat: 0.5 g

Sodium: 480 mg

Dairy Queen: Loaded A1 Steakhouse Burger (double)

Total fat: 52 g

Saturated fat: 20 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 1,750 mg

Dairy Queen: Cheese Grillburger

Dairy Queen: Cheese Grillburger

Calories: 540

Total fat: 29 g

Saturated fat: 11 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 960 mg

Del Taco: Bacon Double Del Cheeseburger

Del Taco: Bacon Double Del Cheeseburger

Calories: 760

Total fat: 51 g

Saturated fat: 20 g

Trans fat: 2 g

Sodium: 1,840 mg

Del Taco Del Cheeseburger

Del Taco Del Cheeseburger

Calories: 470

Total fat: 28 g

Saturated fat: 10 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,000 mg

Five Guys: Bacon Cheeseburger

Five Guys: Bacon Cheeseburger

Calories: 1,060

Total fat: 62 g

Saturated fat: N/A

Trans fat: N/A

Five Guys: Little Cheeseburger

Calories: 610

Total fat: 32 g

Saturated fat: N/A

Trans fat: N/A

Sodium: 690 mg

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Triple Jalapeno Pepper Jack Steakburger

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Calories: 1,070

Total fat: 70 g

Saturated fat: 31 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 1,660 mg

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: California Style Steakburger w/o cheese or sauce

Wil C. Fry / Flickr

Calories: 410

Total fat: 19 g

Saturated fat: 7 g

Trans fat: 0.5 g

Sodium: 430 mg

Hardee’s: The Really Big Hardee

Hardee's: The Really Big Hardee

Calories: 1,170

Total fat: N/A

Saturated fat: N/A

Trans fat: N/A

Sodium: N/A

Hardee’s: Small Cheeseburger

Hardee's: Small Cheeseburger

Calories: 300

Total fat: 11 g

Saturated fat: 4 g

Trans fat: 0 g

In-N-Out Burger: Double-Double w/Onion

Calories: 670

Total fat: 41 g

Saturated fat: 18 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,440 mg

In-N-Out Burger: Cheeseburger w/ Onion Protein Style (Bun replaced with Lettuce)

GDMatt66 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Calories: 330

Total fat: 25 g

Saturated fat: 9 g

Trans fat: 0 g

Sodium: 720 mg

Jack in the Box: Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger

Jack in the Box: Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger

Calories: 930

Total fat: 65 g

Saturated fat: 25 g

Trans fat: 3 g

Sodium: 1,590 mg

Jack in the Box: Cheeseburger

rojer / Flickr

Calories: 380

Total fat: 21 g

Saturated fat: 8 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 780 mg

McDonalds: Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

jjbers / Flickr

Calories: 740

Total fat: 42 g

Saturated fat: 20 g

Trans fat: 2.5 g

McDonalds: Cheeseburger

Calories: 300

Total fat: 13 g

Saturated fat: 6 g

Trans fat: 0.5 g

Sodium: 720 mg

Shake Shack: Shack Stack

Shake Shack: Shack Stack

Calories: 770

Total fat: 45 g

Saturated fat: 18 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 1,700 mg

Shake Shack: Cheeseburger

Shake Shack: Cheeseburger

Calories: 440

Total fat: 24 g

Saturated fat: 11 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,200 mg

Sonic Drive-In: SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Calories: 1,030

Total fat: 65 g

Saturated fat: 23 g

Trans fat: 2 g

Sodium: 1,880 mg

Sonic Drive-In: Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger

Sonic Drive-In: Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger

Calories: 560

Total fat: 35 g

Saturated fat: 12 g

Trans fat: 0 g

Steak 'n Shake: 7 X 7

Calories: 1,660

Total fat: 128 g

Saturated fat: 62 g

Trans fat: 6 g

Sodium: 3,800 mg

Steak ‘n Shake: Bacon ‘n Cheese Triple

elizabeth_albert / Flickr

Calories: 1,030

Total fat: 74 g

Saturated fat: 30 g

Trans fat: 2.5 g

Sodium: 1,920 mg

Steak ‘n Shake: Bacon ‘n Cheese Single

Steak 'n Shake: Bacon 'n Cheese Single

Calories: 460

Total fat: 26 g

Saturated fat: 11 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,060 mg

Wendy’s: Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Triple

Wendy's: Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Triple

Calories: 1,420

Total fat: 102 g

Saturated fat: 42 g

Trans fat: 5 g

Sodium: 2,110 mg

Wendy’s: Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger Triple

jetcityimages / iStock

Calories: 1,280

Total fat: 86 g

Saturated fat: 36 g

Trans fat: 4.5 g

Wendy's: Bacon Double Stack

Calories: 440

Total fat: 26 g

Saturated fat: 11 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 820 mg

Whataburger: Mushroom Swiss Burger

magicrobot / Flickr

Calories: 1,110

Total fat: 70 g

Saturated fat: 23 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 1,890 mg

Whataburger: Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger

Whataburger: Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger

Calories: 1,080

Total fat: 62 g

Saturated fat: 23 g

Trans fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 2,310 mg

Whataburger: Whataburger

Whataburger: Whataburger

Calories: 590

Total fat: 25 g

Saturated fat: 8 g

Trans fat: 1 g

Sodium: 1,220 mg

White Castle: Panko Surf & Turf w/Jalapeno Cheese

columbuscameraop / Flickr

Calories: 560

Total fat: 37 g

Saturated fat: 12 g

Trans fat: 1 g

White Castle: The Original Slider

Calories: 140

Total fat: 7 g

Saturated fat: 3.5 g

Trans fat: 0 g

Sodium: 380 mg