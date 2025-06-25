Special Report

You Won’t Believe the Calories in Your Favorite Fast Food Cheeseburgers

Courtesy of Whataburger via Facebook
Jordan Litchfield
Fast-food is known for its convenience and addicting taste; it is certainly not known for its nutritional content. However, NBA star Ray Allen is seeking to change that. Alongside his wife, the athlete started an organic fast-food chain called Grown. Though originally launched in Miami, the restaurant is now expanding throughout the United States. The chain offers the same casual, drive-thru format Americans rely on for convenience, while offering healthier menu options. Grown’s website states, “we believe food should be delicious, organic and inspiring. It’s not made, it’s not manufactured, it’s grown.”

Excluding Allen’s newly introduced organic chain, fast-food is almost always packed with fat and excess calories. If you’re craving a cheeseburger, you are probably focused on taste over healthy caloric intake. Cheeseburgers are unhealthy almost by default; you won’t see a committed dieter ordering something called a Baconzilla. But just as with most popular fast foods, there can be a considerable gap between the highest-calorie and lowest-calorie examples.

To identify the cheeseburgers with the most and fewest calories at 19 of the biggest fast-food chains in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed nutritional information – including calories, fats, and sodium – on each chain’s official website. We selected the cheeseburgers with the highest and lowest number of calories offered by each chain. Only food items intended for consumption by one person were included, and computations cover only the burger and its garnishes, not a complete meal (for instance, with fries and a drink). Cheeseburgers on kids’ menus were excluded. 

Before we go any further, it’s worth mentioning that when it comes to nutrition, calorie count isn’t the be-all-end-all. One slice of Kraft American cheese, for example, contains about 60 calories, while a cup of chopped spinach contains about 90. Spinach is obviously a healthier product than pasteurized process cheese food, though. So even if a plain Burger King cheeseburger has fewer calories than a Triple Whopper with Cheese, that doesn’t mean that it’s healthy. (Considering burgers and other menu items, these popular fast foods are the biggest calorie bombs.) 

There are some pretty simple ways to tell if a cheeseburger is going to be absolutely loaded with calories. The first and most obvious one is the sheer size of the burger. Is it one small patty, topped with a single slice of cheese? Then it’s probably not going to set you back too many calories. Is it three patties topped with cheese, bacon, and fried onions? Then it should probably be a (very) occasional indulgence.

The cheeseburger is one of the most delicious foods on earth, and one bite seems to trigger all of the brain’s pleasure sensors. You might be surprised to learn that a straightforward fast-food cheeseburger isn’t actually all that caloric; a basic McDonald’s cheeseburger only contains 300 calories, about the same amount as a small, sweetened yogurt with some granola. But once you start adding on extra patties, more cheese, bacon, and other toppings, the calorie count can really go through the roof. Some burgers on this list pack in more than half of the 2,000 daily calories recommended by the FDA.  

This post was updated on June 25, 2025 to include news of Grown expanding throughout the U.S.

A&W Restaurants: Original Bacon Cheeseburger – Double

PaulMcKinnon / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 650
  • Total fat: 36 g
  • Saturated fat: 13 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 1,160 mg

A&W Restaurants: Cheeseburger

Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 400
  • Total fat: 16 g
  • Saturated fat: 6 g
  • Trans fat: 1.5 g
  • Sodium: 890 mg

A&W Restaurants: Mushroom Onion Melt – Burger – Single

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 400
  • Total fat: 17 g
  • Saturated fat: 6 g
  • Trans fat: 0 g
  • Sodium: 960 mg

Burger King: Triple Whopper with Cheese

Bangkok, TH - DECEMBER 21, 2017: American Burger King&#039;s branch are franchised in the base ground floor in the Siam Paragon, the most luxury shopping mall in Bangkok.
icosha / Shutterstock.com

  • Calories: 1,299
  • Total fat: 88 g
  • Saturated fat: 35 g
  • Trans fat: 0.8 g
  • Sodium: 1,829 mg

Burger King: Texas Double Whopper

Burger+King | Burger King
Burger King by JeepersMedia / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Calories: 1,150
  • Total fat: 76 g
  • Saturated fat: 30 g
  • Trans fat: 1.8 g
  • Sodium: 2,380 mg

Burger King: Cheeseburger

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 295
  • Total fat: 13 g
  • Saturated fat: 5.9 g
  • Trans fat: 0.2 g
  • Sodium: 770 mg

Carl Jr.’s: Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger

xurble / Flickr

  • Calories: 1,020
  • Total fat: 54 g
  • Saturated fat: 23 g
  • Trans fat: 2 g
  • Sodium: 2,020 mg

Carl Jr.’s: The Really Big Carl

corsinet / Flickr

  • Calories: 1,180
  • Total fat: N/A
  • Saturated fat: N/A
  • Trans fat: N/A
  • Sodium: N/A

Carl Jr.’s: Famous Star with Cheese

Isriya Paireepairit / Flickr

  • Calories: 670
  • Total fat: 37 g
  • Saturated fat: 13 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 1,270 mg

Checkers & Rally’s: Baconzilla!

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 910
  • Total fat: 62 g
  • Saturated fat: 24 g
  • Trans fat: 3 g
  • Sodium: 1,670 mg

Checkers & Rally’s: Cheese Champ

Checkers and Rally's / Facebook

  • Calories: 430
  • Total fat: 21 g
  • Saturated fat: 9 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 1,430 mg

Culver’s: The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe, Triple

Culver&#039;s in St. George, Utah
Masohpotato / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Calories: 1,090
  • Total fat: 76 g
  • Saturated fat: 31 g
  • Trans fat: 2.1 g
  • Sodium: 1,430 mg

Culver’s: ButterBurger “The Original”, Single

A car at the drive-thru order speaker at a Culver&#039;s restaurant in Shakopee, Minnesota
Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

  • Calories: 390
  • Total fat: 17 g
  • Saturated fat: 7 g
  • Trans fat: 0.5 g
  • Sodium: 480 mg

Dairy Queen: Loaded A1 Steakhouse Burger (double)

jeepersmedia / Flickr

  • Calories: 850
  • Total fat: 52 g
  • Saturated fat: 20 g
  • Trans fat: 1.5 g
  • Sodium: 1,750 mg

Dairy Queen: Cheese Grillburger

Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 540
  • Total fat: 29 g
  • Saturated fat: 11 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 960 mg

Del Taco: Bacon Double Del Cheeseburger

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 760
  • Total fat: 51 g
  • Saturated fat: 20 g
  • Trans fat: 2 g
  • Sodium: 1,840 mg

Del Taco Del Cheeseburger

MattGush / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 470
  • Total fat: 28 g
  • Saturated fat: 10 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 1,000 mg

Five Guys: Bacon Cheeseburger

Five Guys
JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA / Wikimedia Commons

  • Calories: 1,060
  • Total fat: 62 g
  • Saturated fat: N/A
  • Trans fat: N/A
  • Sodium: 1,310 mg

Five Guys: Little Cheeseburger

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 610
  • Total fat: 32 g
  • Saturated fat: N/A
  • Trans fat: N/A
  • Sodium: 690 mg

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Triple Jalapeno Pepper Jack Steakburger

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 1,070
  • Total fat: 70 g
  • Saturated fat: 31 g
  • Trans fat: 1.5 g
  • Sodium: 1,660 mg

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: California Style Steakburger w/o cheese or sauce

Wil C. Fry / Flickr

  • Calories: 410
  • Total fat: 19 g
  • Saturated fat: 7 g
  • Trans fat: 0.5 g
  • Sodium: 430 mg

Hardee’s: The Really Big Hardee

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 1,170
  • Total fat: N/A
  • Saturated fat: N/A
  • Trans fat: N/A
  • Sodium: N/A

Hardee’s: Small Cheeseburger

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 300
  • Total fat: 11 g
  • Saturated fat: 4 g
  • Trans fat: 0 g
  • Sodium: 790 mg

In-N-Out Burger: Double-Double w/Onion

wallslide / Flickr

  • Calories: 670
  • Total fat: 41 g
  • Saturated fat: 18 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 1,440 mg

In-N-Out Burger: Cheeseburger w/ Onion Protein Style (Bun replaced with Lettuce)

GDMatt66 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 330
  • Total fat: 25 g
  • Saturated fat: 9 g
  • Trans fat: 0 g
  • Sodium: 720 mg

Jack in the Box: Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger

Jack+in+the+Box | Cool Jack in the Box (48316243441)
Cool Jack in the Box (48316243441) by George / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • Calories: 930
  • Total fat: 65 g
  • Saturated fat: 25 g
  • Trans fat: 3 g
  • Sodium: 1,590 mg

Jack in the Box: Cheeseburger

rojer / Flickr

  • Calories: 380
  • Total fat: 21 g
  • Saturated fat: 8 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 780 mg

McDonalds: Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

jjbers / Flickr

  • Calories: 740
  • Total fat: 42 g
  • Saturated fat: 20 g
  • Trans fat: 2.5 g
  •  Sodium: 1,360 mg

McDonalds: Cheeseburger

Allard1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 300
  • Total fat: 13 g
  • Saturated fat: 6 g
  • Trans fat: 0.5 g
  • Sodium: 720 mg

Shake Shack: Shack Stack

Shake Shack To Return 10 Million Dollar Government Loan Meant For Small, Local Businesses
2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Calories: 770
  • Total fat: 45 g
  • Saturated fat: 18 g
  • Trans fat: 1.5 g
  • Sodium: 1,700 mg

Shake Shack: Cheeseburger

Mushroom vegan burger and cheese fries from Shake Shack
Deo Gracia Cahyadi / Shutterstock.com

  • Calories: 440
  • Total fat: 24 g
  • Saturated fat: 11 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 1,200 mg

Sonic Drive-In: SuperSONIC Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Sonic | Sonic
jeepersmedia / Flickr

  • Calories: 1,030
  • Total fat: 65 g
  • Saturated fat: 23 g
  • Trans fat: 2 g
  • Sodium: 1,880 mg

Sonic Drive-In: Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger

Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 560
  • Total fat: 35 g
  • Saturated fat: 12 g
  • Trans fat: 0 g
  • Sodium: 1,290 mg

Steak ‘n Shake: 7 X 7

Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 1,660
  • Total fat: 128 g
  • Saturated fat: 62 g
  • Trans fat: 6 g
  • Sodium: 3,800 mg

Steak ‘n Shake: Bacon ‘n Cheese Triple

elizabeth_albert / Flickr

  • Calories: 1,030
  • Total fat: 74 g
  • Saturated fat: 30 g
  • Trans fat: 2.5 g
  • Sodium: 1,920 mg

Steak ‘n Shake: Bacon ‘n Cheese Single

Ildar Sagdejev / Wikimedia Commons

  • Calories: 460
  • Total fat: 26 g
  • Saturated fat: 11 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 1,060 mg

Wendy’s: Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Triple

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 1,420
  • Total fat: 102 g
  • Saturated fat: 42 g
  • Trans fat: 5 g
  • Sodium: 2,110 mg

Wendy’s: Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger Triple

jetcityimages / iStock

  • Calories: 1,280
  • Total fat: 86 g
  • Saturated fat: 36 g
  • Trans fat: 4.5 g
  • Sodium: 1,940 mg

Wendy’s: Bacon Double Stack

AWSeebaran / Getty Images

  • Calories: 440
  • Total fat: 26 g
  • Saturated fat: 11 g
  • Trans fat: 1.5 g
  • Sodium: 820 mg

Whataburger: Mushroom Swiss Burger

magicrobot / Flickr

  • Calories: 1,110
  • Total fat: 70 g
  • Saturated fat: 23 g
  • Trans fat: 1.5 g
  • Sodium: 1,890 mg

Whataburger: Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger

typhoonski / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Calories: 1,080
  • Total fat: 62 g
  • Saturated fat: 23 g
  • Trans fat: 1.5 g
  • Sodium: 2,310 mg

Whataburger: Whataburger

Courtesy of Whataburger

  • Calories: 590
  • Total fat: 25 g
  • Saturated fat: 8 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 1,220 mg

White Castle: Panko Surf & Turf w/Jalapeno Cheese

columbuscameraop / Flickr

  • Calories: 560
  • Total fat: 37 g
  • Saturated fat: 12 g
  • Trans fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 1,110 mg

White Castle: The Original Slider

Robert Alexander / Getty Images

  • Calories: 140
  • Total fat: 7 g
  • Saturated fat: 3.5 g
  • Trans fat: 0 g
  •  Sodium: 380 mg

 
