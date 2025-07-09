NFL Teams Set Records for Most Embarrassing Seasons Stacy Revere / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

While it is easy for sports fans to remember the best football seasons in history, like the incredible season the Miami Dolphins had in 1972, they’re not all winners. In fact, some seasons of NFL football have been downright embarrassing. We’re talking about the years when the team could barely muster up a handful of wins, and even their successes were tough to watch. Today, we’re going to tell you about some of the most embarrassing football seasons in history.

Since “embarrassing” can be a relative term, 24/7 Tempo looked at several metrics, including the teams that had the lowest winning percentage during a season, the teams that had incredible promise but fell flat, and those that could have been but never were. To compile our list, we looked at several sources, including ESPN, Bleacher Report, and Total Pro Sports, among others. We hope you enjoy this look at the most embarrassing football seasons, and we’re sorry if this list brings back sad memories. (For more sports-related blunders, click to read about the most embarrassing records in sports history.)

This post was updated on July 9, 2025 to include recent news about Aaron Rodgers.

Dallas Cowboys 1989 Season

Record That Year: 1-15

1-15 Coach: Jimmy Johnson

The Dallas Cowboys are generally a good football team. However, they’ve had their ups and downs, and perhaps their lowest point was 1989 when they won only one single game. This was right after the team was purchased by current owner Jerry Jones, and they had all-time-great NFL coach Jimmy Johnson on the sidelines.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1976 Season

Record That Year: 0-14

0-14 Coach: John McKay

It was in 1976 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers debuted as part of the National Football League, and it was a disaster. They simply could not get their team and staff to work as one, and they went down in history for it. They were shut out five times, they lost eight games by at least 20 points, and they only played three games that were decided by seven points or less. Even worse, they never scored more than 20 points in a game during that season.

Detroit Lions 2008 Season

Record That Year: 0-16

0-16 Coach: Rod Marinelli

Although they had a great 2023 season and made it to the postseason for the first time in ages, success is a relatively new flavor for the Lions in recent years. For a long time, they were considered to be one of the worst teams in a division where the Green Bay Packers ruled supreme. Nothing was worse for them in recent memory than their abysmal 2008 season.

Carolina Panthers 2001 Season

Record That Year: 1-15

1-15 Coach: George Seifert

This was one of the worst seasons in the history of the Carolina Panthers. The team won only one game that year, and it was the season’s very first game. As a bonus, the team also set the record for the most consecutive losses at that time. That streak wasn’t broken until the other embarrassing football seasons of the 2008 Lions and the 2017 Cleveland Browns. The season was so bad that fans stopped showing up to games, and the audience was pitiful during their final loss of the season to the New England Patriots.

Cleveland Browns 2017 Season

Record That Year: 0-16

0-16 Coach: Hue Jackson

The Cleveland Browns made history as the most recent team to lose every single game in a season and only the second team to lose during the era of 16-game regular seasons. The 2017 season was a continuation of a depressing set of years for the team. During the 2016 season, the team had won only one game.

Indianapolis Colts 1991 Season

Record That Year: 1-15

1-15 Coach: Ron Meyer

The 1991 season was the worst that the team has had since they arrived in Indianapolis in 1984, and it continues to be their worst season since that year. Their only win was a narrow victory against the New York Jets, and it ended as a nailbiter at 28-27.

Miami Dolphins 2007 Season

Record That Year: 1-15

1-15 Coach: Cam Cameron

The Dolphins worst season ever was in 2007 when they had a record of 1-15. They only managed to avoid a winless season by squeaking out a win during overtime on week 15.

The Buffalo Bills 1971 Season

Record That Year: 1-13

1-13 Coach: Harvey Johnson

The Bills only won one of 13 games that year. They also only scored 21 touchdowns, which was the third-fewest at that time.

New York Jets 1996 Season

Record That Year: 1-15

1-15 Coach: Rich Kotite

They won only one of 15 games that year. Even worse was the fact that they had one of the highest payrolls in the league at that time.

Cincinnati Bengals 2002 Season

This team managed to win two games, but most of the others were embarrassing. They had the worst defense in the league, allowing 28.5 points per game.

Houston Texans 2002 Season

While they did win some games and end up with a record of 4-12, it wasn’t easy. The quarterback, David Carr, was sacked a record 76 times that year, and the season was tough to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs 2012 Season

As a football fan today, it’s hard to believe that the KC Chiefs were ever less than stellar. However, in 2012, they only mustered a record of 2-14. They didn’t have the lead in any contest until the ninth game of the season.

Green Bay Packers 1986 Season

The Packers have been pretty good for a long time now. But in 1986, they only had a record of 4-12. That was with quarterback Randy Wright, who threw 23 interceptions.

New Orleans Saints 1980 Season

The Saints only won one game that year. In addition to poor play, there was also a drug problem in the locker room. It was so bad that it required the team to trade away essential players. (Click to read about famous athletes who spent time in prison.)

