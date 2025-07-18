U.S. Republicans Struggle to Unite as Crypto Week Falters, Plus the Most Popular Republicans in Recent History gageskidmore / Flickr

The Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have dedicated this week to crypto-focused aspects, labeling the five-day period “‘crypto week.” However, it is not going as smoothly as planned and is off to a rocky start. Republicans are struggling to unite on key issues, including mining incentives and stablecoin regulation. Though republicans seek to push a pro-crypto agenda, members of the house are disagreeing over a variety of points. Areas of tension include environmental impact, consumer protection, and decentralization. These complicated efforts are an indication that significant regulatory progress will stall.

The Republican Party has been around in some capacity since 1854. The movement was formed as an anti-slavery party. During their first convention that year, Republicans ran on a platform that opposed the expansion of slavery into new territories. Since that time, many Republican Governors, Presidents, Senators, and Representatives have won elections and represented their states and the American people. Many politicians have been part of the party, but which are the most loved at this time? To answer that, we’re looking at the most popular Republicans in the United States.

Over the last several decades, there have been many famous faces and rising stars that have come out of the Republican Party to varying levels of success. Some of the most popular Republicans in the U.S. have become presidents, including President Donald Trump and President George W. Bush. Many former state Governors also made the list, including Mike Huckabee, Nikki Haley, and Rick Scott. Many beloved Republican politicians are currently serving in an official capacity, including Senator Mitt Romney, Senator Ted Cruz, and U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger.

To create this rundown of the most popular Republicans in the U.S., 24/7 Tempo consulted a current ranking available on YouGov.com. The site polled people from all walks of life to create their comprehensive list. Ranking is accurate as of April 2, 2024. We’ve listed the top 25 based on popularity. According to the site, “popularity” is defined as the percentage of people who have a positive opinion of a Republican. Keep in mind that this list is current as of the time of this writing and may change over time. We hope your favorite Republican made the list. To get a deeper dive into the gubernatorial side of things, check out our list of all 26 Republican Governors, ranked by popularity.

This post was updated on July 18, 2025 to include news of Crypto Week.

25. Dan Quayle

Popularity: 31%

Known For: Former Vice President Under President George H. W. Bush, Former U.S. Senator and Member of the House of Representatives

24. Nikki Haley

Popularity: 31%

Known For: Former Governor of South Carolina, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, and Former Presidential candidate

23. Kevin McCarthy

Popularity: 32%

Known For: Former U.S. Representative from California and Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

22. Mitt Romney

Popularity: 32%

Known For: Current U.S. Junior Senator of Utah and Former Presidential Candidate and Former Governor of Massachusetts

21. Rick Scott

Popularity: 32%

Known For: Current U.S. Senator from Florida and Former Governor of Floria

20. Dick Cheney

Popularity: 32%

Known For: Former Vice President Under George W. Bush, Former Secretary of Defense, and Former Member of the House of Representatives

19. Marco Rubio

Popularity: 33%

Known For: Current U.S. Senator from Florida, Former Speaker of the House, Former Presidential Candidate

18. Mike Pence

Popularity: 33%

Known For: Former Vice President Under President Donald Trump, Former Governor of Indiana, Former Member of the House of Representatives from Indiana

17. Adam Kinzinger

Popularity: 34%

Known For: Current Member of U.S. House of Representatives from Illinois, Former Member of the Jan. 6 committee

16. Newt Gingrich

Popularity: 34%

Known For: Former Member of House of Representatives from Georgia, Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

15. Greg Abbott

Popularity: 34%

Known For: Current Governor of Texas, Former Attorney General of Texas, Former Member of the Texas Supreme Court

14. Steve Scalise

Popularity: 34%

Known For: Current Member of the House of Representatives from Louisiana and Former Senator from Louisiana

13. Mike Huckabee

Popularity: 35%

Known For: Former Governor of Arkansas, Former Presidential Candidate

12. Ted Cruz

Popularity: 35%

Known For: Current Senator from Texas

11. Rand Paul

Popularity: 35%

Known For: Current Senator from Kentucky, Former Presidential Candidate

10. Elizabeth Dole

Popularity: 36%

Known For: Former Senator from North Carolina, Former President of the American Red Cross

9. Bob Dole

Popularity: 36%

Known For: Former Senator from Kansas, Former Majority Leader of the United States Senate, Former Presidential Candidate

8. Tim Scott

Popularity: 37%

Known For: Current Junior Senator from South Carolina, Former Member of U.S. House of Representatives, Former Presidential Candidate

7. Sarah Palin

Popularity: 37%

Known For: Former Governor of Alaska, Former Mayor, Former Vice President Candidate

6. Ron DeSantis

Popularity: 38%

Known For: Current Governor of Florida, Former Member of U.S. House of Representatives from Florida

5. Henry Kissinger

Popularity: 40%

Known For: Former American Diplomat, Former U.S. Secretary of State, Former National Security Advisor

4. George W. Bush

Popularity: 41%

Known For: 43rd President of the United States, Former Governor of Texas

3. Donald Trump

Popularity: 41%

Known For: 45th President of the United States and Businessman

2. Ben Carson

Popularity: 42%

Known For: Retired Neurosurgeon and Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Popularity: 60%

Known For: Actor and Former Governor of California

