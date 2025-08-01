E. coli Cases Surge 26% in England, Plus 7 Grocery Items Most Likely to Cause Food Poisoning in America Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Throughout 2024, England’s reports of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli were up 26%, with confirmed cases rising to 2,544. Of these hundreds of cases, 564 were from the highly dangerous strain known as O157, which caused two deaths and multiple hospitalizations. Perhaps most concerning is the fact that young children between the ages of 1 and 4 were disproportionately affected. What is responsible for the rise in cases? Experts believe contaminated salad leaves are to blame, although beef and fruit may have played a role as well. To combat this uptick in cases, health officials encourage strict food hygiene practices, such as proper refrigeration and cooking methods.

Each year, about 48 million Americans get sick from foodborne bacteria and viruses, leading to nearly 130,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths, according to Consumer Reports. Although many recover on their own, certain demographics – including people with compromised immune systems, the elderly, children under 5, and those who are pregnant – are at greater risk of falling seriously ill due to food poisoning. (These are 25 foods that can make you sick or kill you.)

To compile a list of foods most often linked to food poisoning, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed a report by Consumer Reports in which food safety experts looked at food recalls and foodborne disease outbreaks from 2017 through 2022. Data came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Department of Agriculture. Foods that were recalled because of allergens or extraneous materials like the plastic were excluded. Information on symptoms and potential dangers of various kinds of food poisoning came from the CDC and the Mayo Clinic.

The pathogens that most commonly cause food poisoning – listeria, salmonella, and E. coli – can be killed when food is properly cooked. Accordingly, some of the most common vectors for illness are raw or processed foods that are typically eaten without heating, including salad greens, certain fruits, and deli products. Other vectors include poultry and meat that consumers may not cook to a safe internal temperature.

Much of the salmonella or E. coli contamination on produce, including field-grown lettuce, onions, peaches, and melons, as well as wheat that is then milled into flour, can be traced to nearby animal feedlots. Irrigation water may become contaminated with pathogens from cattle or poultry manure, as well as from wild animal droppings. Pathogens can also travel on the wind and contaminate crops.

Listeria, on the other hand, thrives in cool, damp environments and lives on processing equipment, not only in production facilities, but also in refrigerators and on cutting boards and meat-slicing machines. Some of the largest listeria-based recalls in 2021 were of salad mixes, which are processed at only a few production facilities across the U.S., where one contaminated batch of greens can spread listeria to hundreds of other products. (These are 20 major food recalls you should know about.)

This post was updated on August 1, 2025 to include news of rising E. coli in England.

1. Leafy greens

Svetl / Getty Images Product recalled: Romaine lettuce and bagged salads

Reason for recalling: E. coli, listeria

Possible health dangers: E. coli and cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, and pneumonia; listeria can be fatal and can cause fever, fatigue , seizure, headaches, stiff neck

2. Cheeses and deli meat

LauriPatterson / E+ via Getty Images Product recalled: Sausage, salami, ham, lunch meats, sliced cheeses, and soft cheeses

Reason for recalling: Listeria

Possible health dangers: Can be fatal; can cause fever, fatigue, seizure, headaches, stiff neck

3. Ground beef

VLG / iStock via Getty Images Product recalled: Packaged ground beef

Reason for recalling: E. coli and salmonella

Possible health dangers: Can cause diarrhea , fever, stomach cramps, vomiting, chills, headache, blood in stool; salmonella can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, and pneumonia 4. Onions

leventina / iStock via Getty Images Product recalled: Red, sweet, and white onions

Reason for recalling: Salmonella

Possible health dangers: Can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, vomiting, chills, headache, blood in stool 5. Chicken and turkey

Kondor83 / iStock via Getty Images Product recalled: Chicken and turkey, including ground, whole, and parts

Reason for recalling: Salmonella

Possible health dangers: Can cause diarrhea , fever, stomach cramps, vomiting, chills, headache, blood in stool

6. Papayas, peaches, and melons

Natikka / iStock via Getty Images Product recalled: Pre-cut cantaloupe, honeydew, and watermelon; whole cantaloupes, papayas, and peaches

Reason for recalling: Salmonella

Possible health dangers: Can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, vomiting, chills, headache, blood in stool

7. Flour

Timmary / iStock via Getty Images Product recalled: Uncooked flour; cookie, brownie, cake, and pancake mixes; and premade cake batter

Reason for recalling: E. coli and salmonella

Possible health dangers: Can cause diarrhea , urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, and pneumonia; salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, vomiting, chills , headache, blood in stool

