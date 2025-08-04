This City's Suburbs More Than Doubled In Population In The Last 10 Years John_T / Shutterstock.com

Key Points While the principal cities of metropolitan statistical areas grew by 5.9% from 2013 to 2023, the populations of outer suburbs grew by 11.9% over the same period.

In one metro area, the suburbs more than doubled in size.

Of the 40 cities with the fastest growing suburbs, 22 are in the South and 12 are in the West.

Over the past 10 years, population growth in the suburbs has far outpaced the inner city. While the principal cities of metropolitan statistical areas grew by 5.9% from 2013 to 2023, the populations of outer suburbs grew by 11.9% over the same period. In dozens of metro areas, the suburbs grew by more than 20%, and in one city the suburbs more than doubled in size.

There are several factors contributing to suburban growth. The rise of remote and hybrid work has loosened the geographic tether to downtown offices, allowing more people to prioritize space, affordability, and quality of life over short commute times. Suburban areas often offer larger homes, lower housing costs, and access to newer schools and infrastructure, and are attracting millennials aging into homeownership and family life. At the same time, restrictive zoning and high construction costs have limited housing supply in many cities, pushing demand outward. In fast-growing regions, especially across the Sun Belt and Mountain West, suburbs have become the primary frontier for new housing development, with looser regulations and available land enabling rapid expansion.

Many of the cities with the fastest growing suburbs are concentrated in a few key regions throughout the country. While cities in the Northeast and Midwest are constrained by legacy infrastructure and limited room to expand, cities in the South and West continue to sprawl outward, with suburban communities absorbing much of the growth. Other pull factors attracting residents to the Sun Belt and Mountain west include increasing economic opportunities, warmer climates, lower taxes, and more affordable housing. Of the 40 cities with the fastest growing suburbs, 22 are in the South, 12 are in the West, five are in the Midwest, and one is in the Northeast. A closer look at the data reveals the cities where the suburbs are growing the fastest.

To determine the cities with the fastest growing suburbs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on historical population from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Cities were ranked based on the percentage change in the population of their surrounding suburbs from 2013 to 2023. Suburbs were assigned to principal cities based on boundary definitions and delineation files from the U.S. Census Bureau. All Census places — cities, towns, villages, and Census-designated areas — lying within a metropolitan statistical area were assigned to the principal city of that metropolitan areas. Spatial analysis was conducted using 2024 TIGER/Line shapefiles in QGIS. All population data are five-year estimates.

40. Fargo, ND

Tiago_Fernandez / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +23.7% (+21,408 residents)

+23.7% (+21,408 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +19.1% (+20,693 residents)

+19.1% (+20,693 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: West Fargo, Moorhead, Horace, Dilworth, Mapleton, Casselton, Kindred, Barnesville, Reile’s Acres, Enderlin

39. Burlington, VT

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +24.0% (+12,596 residents)

+24.0% (+12,596 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +5.5% (+2,318 residents)

+5.5% (+2,318 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Shelburne, Milton, Essex Junction, Winooski, Enosburg Falls, Swanton, Richford, Alburgh, Richmond, St. Albans

38. Dalton, GA

Blake Hydrick / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +24.4% (+2,074 residents)

+24.4% (+2,074 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +3.6% (+1,185 residents)

+3.6% (+1,185 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Varnell, Chatsworth, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill, Eton

37. Charlotte, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +24.8% (+216,262 residents)

+24.8% (+216,262 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +17.0% (+129,005 residents)

+17.0% (+129,005 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Fort Mill, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Waxhaw, Indian Trail, Cornelius, Harrisburg, Lake Wylie, Lake Norman of Iredell, Tega Cay

36. Warner Robins, GA

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +25.0% (+9,281 residents)

+25.0% (+9,281 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +16.8% (+11,743 residents)

+16.8% (+11,743 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Perry, Byron, Centerville, Robins AFB, Fort Valley

35. Lafayette, IN

John Schanlaub / Wikimedia Commons

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +25.1% (+13,539 residents)

+25.1% (+13,539 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +2.1% (+1,469 residents)

+2.1% (+1,469 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Battle Ground, Shadeland, Clarks Hill, Pine Village, Yeoman, Otterbein, Oxford, Fowler, Delphi

34. Iowa City, IA

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +25.1% (+15,224 residents)

+25.1% (+15,224 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +8.6% (+5,950 residents)

+8.6% (+5,950 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: North Liberty, Coralville, Tiffin, Solon, Shueyville, Swisher, Ainsworth, Kalona, Brighton, Wellman

33. Logan, UT

raclro / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +25.6% (+17,799 residents)

+25.6% (+17,799 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +11.0% (+5,358 residents)

+11.0% (+5,358 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Smithfield, North Logan, Hyrum, Nibley, Providence, Hyde Park, Wellsville, Benson, Preston, Richmond

32. Corvallis, OR

JPStrickler / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +25.7% (+1,705 residents)

+25.7% (+1,705 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +10.5% (+5,733 residents)

+10.5% (+5,733 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Philomath, Adair Village, Monroe, Kings Valley, Summit, Alpine, Blodgett, Alsea, Bellfountain

31. Bend, OR

icetsarina / Flickr

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +25.8% (+17,017 residents)

+25.8% (+17,017 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +29.9% (+23,344 residents)

+29.9% (+23,344 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Redmond, Prineville, Madras, Eagle Crest, La Pine, Sisters, Three Rivers, Tetherow, Deschutes River Woods, Seventh Mountain

30. Bismarck, ND

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +26.5% (+6,910 residents)

+26.5% (+6,910 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +17.0% (+10,793 residents)

+17.0% (+10,793 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Mandan, Lincoln, Almont, Regan, Wing, New Salem, Harmon, Menoken, Driscoll, Glen Ullin

29. Des Moines, IA

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +27.0% (+92,732 residents)

+27.0% (+92,732 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +3.4% (+7,049 residents)

+3.4% (+7,049 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Ankeny, Waukee, Grimes, Johnston, Urbandale, Altoona, Norwalk, Bondurant, Clive, Adel

28. Orlando, FL

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +27.5% (+343,369 residents)

+27.5% (+343,369 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +27.3% (+66,801 residents)

+27.3% (+66,801 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Horizon West, Four Corners, St. Cloud, Pine Hills, Clermont, Meadow Woods, University, Apopka, Groveland, Winter Garden

27. Myrtle Beach, SC

UWMadison / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +27.6% (+26,928 residents)

+27.6% (+26,928 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +33.5% (+9,330 residents)

+33.5% (+9,330 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Socastee, Forestbrook, Red Hill, Garden City, Little River, Aynor, Surfside Beach, Loris, Briarcliffe Acres, Atlantic Beach

26. Hinesville, GA

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +27.9% (+4,586 residents)

+27.9% (+4,586 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +3.0% (+1,039 residents)

+3.0% (+1,039 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Fort Stewart, Flemington, Midway, Allenhurst, Riceboro, Gumbranch, Ludowici, Walthourville

25. Huntsville, AL

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +28.1% (+27,693 residents)

+28.1% (+27,693 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +20.0% (+36,497 residents)

+20.0% (+36,497 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Triana, Harvest, Owens Cross Roads, Moores Mill, New Hope, Hazel Green, Lester

24. Lakeland, FL

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +28.3% (+82,875 residents)

+28.3% (+82,875 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +18.2% (+18,060 residents)

+18.2% (+18,060 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Poinciana, Haines City, Davenport, Loughman, Auburndale, Medulla, Highland City, Bartow, Willow Oak, Lake Wales

23. Idaho Falls, ID

Strekoza2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +28.4% (+8,198 residents)

+28.4% (+8,198 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +15.9% (+9,136 residents)

+15.9% (+9,136 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Ammon, Rigby, Iona, Lincoln, Ririe, Swan Valley, Moore, Mud Lake, Irwin, Butte City

22. Wilmington, NC

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +28.5% (+43,230 residents)

+28.5% (+43,230 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +9.3% (+10,048 residents)

+9.3% (+10,048 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Leland, Hampstead, Myrtle Grove, St. James, Murraysville, Northchase, Oak Island, Surf City, Carolina Shores, Ogden

21. San Antonio, TX

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +29.9% (+130,322 residents)

+29.9% (+130,322 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +7.4% (+99,921 residents)

+7.4% (+99,921 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Cibolo, Canyon Lake, Timberwood Park, Converse, Schertz, Boerne, Seguin, Scenic Oaks, Selma, Fair Oaks Ranch

20. Fort Collins, CO

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +30.1% (+27,026 residents)

+30.1% (+27,026 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +15.6% (+22,883 residents)

+15.6% (+22,883 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Timnath, Berthoud, Wellington, Red Feather Lakes, Estes Park, Laporte

19. Lacey, WA

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +30.3% (+27,253 residents)

+30.3% (+27,253 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +31.8% (+13,772 residents)

+31.8% (+13,772 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Rochester, Yelm, Tanglewilde, Grand Mound, Rainier, Bucoda, Tenino, Nisqually Indian Community, North Yelm

18. Pinehurst, NC

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +30.8% (+10,854 residents)

+30.8% (+10,854 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +23.7% (+3,444 residents)

+23.7% (+3,444 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Aberdeen, Whispering Pines, Carthage, Foxfire, Vass, Candor, Pinebluff, Robbins, Cameron, Taylortown

17. Nashville, TN

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +32.5% (+222,488 residents)

+32.5% (+222,488 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +11.3% (+69,390 residents)

+11.3% (+69,390 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Spring Hill, Gallatin, Mount Juliet, Lebanon, Hendersonville, Columbia, Nolensville, Brentwood, La Vergne, Thompson’s Station

16. Fayetteville, AR

BlazenImages / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +32.9% (+92,251 residents)

+32.9% (+92,251 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +28.6% (+21,625 residents)

+28.6% (+21,625 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Centerton, Bella Vista, Cave Springs, Tontitown, Prairie Grove, Lowell, Siloam Springs, Pea Ridge, Farmington, Highfill

15. Burlington, NC

Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) / Wikimedia Commons

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +36.3% (+17,222 residents)

+36.3% (+17,222 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +14.6% (+7,471 residents)

+14.6% (+7,471 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Mebane, Graham, Elon, Swepsonville, Green Level, Glen Raven, Alamance, Altamahaw, Saxapahaw, Woodlawn

14. St. George, UT

Rosie Osuna / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +36.7% (+22,929 residents)

+36.7% (+22,929 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +33.5% (+24,883 residents)

+33.5% (+24,883 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Washington, Hurricane, Ivins, Santa Clara, Apple Valley, Dammeron Valley, Toquerville, Virgin, La Verkin, Pine Valley

13. Coeur d’Alene, ID

Kirk Fisher / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +37.2% (+20,631 residents)

+37.2% (+20,631 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +23.3% (+10,513 residents)

+23.3% (+10,513 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Post Falls, Rathdrum, Hayden, Dalton Gardens, Hayden Lake, Hauser, Huetter, Athol, Conkling Park, Rockford Bay

12. Provo, UT

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +37.3% (+155,641 residents)

+37.3% (+155,641 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +0.1% (+124 residents)

+0.1% (+124 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Vineyard, American Fork, Spanish Fork, Santaquin, Springville, Mapleton, Highland, Payson

11. Daphne, AL

George Dodd / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +39.8% (+30,673 residents)

+39.8% (+30,673 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +28.0% (+6,277 residents)

+28.0% (+6,277 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Spanish Fort, Orange Beach, Loxley, Robertsdale, Summerdale, Elberta, Magnolia Springs, Silverhill, Perdido Beach, Point Clear

10. Boise, ID

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +42.9% (+124,049 residents)

+42.9% (+124,049 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +12.4% (+25,975 residents)

+12.4% (+25,975 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Eagle, Kuna, Star, Middleton, Emmett, Garden City, Hidden Springs

9. Odessa, TX

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +43.8% (+10,277 residents)

+43.8% (+10,277 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +9.5% (+9,857 residents)

+9.5% (+9,857 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: West Odessa, Gardendale, Goldsmith

8. Austin, TX

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +44.0% (+255,398 residents)

+44.0% (+255,398 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +15.7% (+131,062 residents)

+15.7% (+131,062 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Leander, Kyle, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Hutto, Manor, Lakeway, Buda, Liberty Hill, Dripping Springs

7. Raleigh, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +44.9% (+177,983 residents)

+44.9% (+177,983 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +13.6% (+56,233 residents)

+13.6% (+56,233 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Apex, Wake Forest, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Clayton, Morrisville, Knightdale, Garner, Rolesville, Wendell

6. Bozeman, MT

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +46.9% (+10,089 residents)

+46.9% (+10,089 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +44.1% (+16,838 residents)

+44.1% (+16,838 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Belgrade, Four Corners, King Arthur Park, Manhattan, Ponderosa Pines, Three Forks, Churchill, Gallatin River Ranch, Springhill, Gallatin Gateway

5. Gainesville, GA

iip-photo-archive / Flickr

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +47.0% (+6,495 residents)

+47.0% (+6,495 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +27.9% (+9,622 residents)

+27.9% (+9,622 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Flowery Branch, Oakwood, Clermont, Lula, Gillsville

4. Hilton Head Island, SC

aceshot / Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +47.1% (+28,443 residents)

+47.1% (+28,443 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: – 0.4% (- 160 residents)

– 0.4% (- 160 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Hardeeville, Yemassee, Shell Point, Burton, Ridgeland, Laurel Bay

3. Greeley, CO

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +56.0% (+76,268 residents)

+56.0% (+76,268 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +16.2% (+15,227 residents)

+16.2% (+15,227 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Windsor, Erie, Johnstown, Firestone, Frederick, Severance, Evans, Lochbuie, Milliken, Dacono

2. The Villages, FL

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +82.0% (+12,636 residents)

+82.0% (+12,636 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +43.7% (+24,988 residents)

+43.7% (+24,988 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Lake Panasoffkee, Webster, Bushnell, Coleman, Center Hill

1. Ocala, FL

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +173.6% (+23,190 residents)

+173.6% (+23,190 residents) Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: +14.2% (+8,075 residents)

+14.2% (+8,075 residents) Fastest-growing suburbs: Silver Springs Shores, Belleview, Dunnellon, Reddick, McIntosh

