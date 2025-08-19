More Than 80% Of New Jobs Are In Health Care. These Are The Cities Driving The U.S. Health Care Economy Alan Levine / Flickr / Public Domain

Key Points While the U.S. economy added 74,000 jobs in June, approximately 80% of them were in health care.

Health care is growing faster than the U.S. economy overall, and is increasingly concentrated in a few dozen health care capitals across the country.

While 14% of the U.S. is employed in health care nationwide, in one Midwestern city health care accounts for 40% of the economy.

In June, the U.S. economy added 74,000 new net jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 59,000 of those jobs were in healthcare and social services, one of the fastest growing sectors in the U.S. economy.

Health care is one of the largest, most vital sectors in the U.S. economy, and is projected to grow far beyond the national average over the next decade. While 14.0% of the U.S. workforce is employed in health care, in some cities the sector accounts for more than 25.0% of all employment. In these health care capitals, major hospitals, medical research firms, and life sciences companies dominate the local economy.

Many of the cities with the largest share of workers employed in health care serve as regional referral centers for wider service areas or are the headquarters of large hospitals systems. Some are anchored by large research universities, and support robust private biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. In Durham, North Carolina — where 17.6% of the workforce is employed in health care — Duke University and nearby University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill help support health care employment. Other research universities — Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Washington University in St. Louis, and Harvard University, Boston University, Tufts University in Boston — help enable strong local health care talent pools and employment.

Of the 40 cities with the largest shares of workers in health care, four are in the Boston metro area. Close to half of the list are in the Northeast, while the South is home to eight, and the Midwest and West are each home to seven. In Rochester, Minnesota — where the Mayo Clinic employs 42,000 people — 41.5% of the workforce is in health care, the largest share of any city.

In 20 of the 40 cities with the most health care employment, the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is greater than the 35.0% national figure. Despite high educational attainment and the presence of universities, health care capitals tend to be less wealthy, with the median household income below the $78,538 national figure in 30 of the 40 top cities. A closer look at the data reveals the cities driving the national health care economy.

To determine the cities driving the national health care economy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on employment from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 America Community Survey. Cities were ranked based on the percentage of adults 16 years and over employed in health care and social assistance. Supplemental data on median household income, median home value, population, and industry composition are also from the Census Bureau. Only cities with at least 100,000 residents were considered.

40. Durham, NC

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 17.6%

17.6% Median household income: $79,234

$79,234 Median home value: $355,300

$355,300 Total population: 288,465

288,465 Most concentrated industries: Educational services, management of companies and enterprises, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services

39. St. Louis, MO

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 17.7%

17.7% Median household income: $55,279

$55,279 Median home value: $185,100

$185,100 Total population: 293,109

293,109 Most concentrated industries: Management of companies and enterprises, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, educational services, finance and insurance

38. Antioch, CA

Skyhobo / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 17.7%

17.7% Median household income: $94,256

$94,256 Median home value: $607,400

$607,400 Total population: 115,759

115,759 Most concentrated industries: Administrative and support and waste management services, utilities, construction, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance

37. Vallejo, CA

williamwilliams / Flickr

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.0%

18.0% Median household income: $89,496

$89,496 Median home value: $557,500

$557,500 Total population: 124,637

124,637 Most concentrated industries: Administrative and support and waste management services, information, health care and social assistance, transportation and warehousing, utilities

36. Boston, MA

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.0%

18.0% Median household income: $94,755

$94,755 Median home value: $710,400

$710,400 Total population: 663,972

663,972 Most concentrated industries: Professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, educational services, health care and social assistance, information

35. Spokane, WA

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.1%

18.1% Median household income: $65,745

$65,745 Median home value: $326,200

$326,200 Total population: 229,228

229,228 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade, real estate and rental and leasing

34. Lowell, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.2%

18.2% Median household income: $76,205

$76,205 Median home value: $395,100

$395,100 Total population: 114,799

114,799 Most concentrated industries: Manufacturing, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, professional, scientific, and technical services, other services, except public administration

33. Lynn, MA

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.3%

18.3% Median household income: $74,715

$74,715 Median home value: $472,600

$472,600 Total population: 100,905

100,905 Most concentrated industries: Accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, other services, except public administration

32. Sioux Falls, SD

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.4%

18.4% Median household income: $74,714

$74,714 Median home value: $271,400

$271,400 Total population: 197,642

197,642 Most concentrated industries: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, health care and social assistance, wholesale trade, retail trade

31. Baltimore, MD

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.4%

18.4% Median household income: $59,623

$59,623 Median home value: $219,300

$219,300 Total population: 577,193

577,193 Most concentrated industries: Public administration, educational services, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing

30. Glendale, CA

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.4%

18.4% Median household income: $84,262

$84,262 Median home value: $1,043,900

$1,043,900 Total population: 192,270

192,270 Most concentrated industries: Information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, professional, scientific, and technical services

29. Syracuse, NY

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.4%

18.4% Median household income: $45,845

$45,845 Median home value: $125,100

$125,100 Total population: 146,211

146,211 Most concentrated industries: Educational services, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, utilities, other services, except public administration

28. Clovis, CA

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.4%

18.4% Median household income: $100,360

$100,360 Median home value: $453,300

$453,300 Total population: 122,719

122,719 Most concentrated industries: Public administration, utilities, educational services, health care and social assistance, wholesale trade

27. Brownsville, TX

Thinkstock

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.5%

18.5% Median household income: $48,675

$48,675 Median home value: $122,400

$122,400 Total population: 188,023

188,023 Most concentrated industries: Educational services, health care and social assistance, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade

26. Winston-Salem, NC

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.7%

18.7% Median household income: $57,673

$57,673 Median home value: $208,200

$208,200 Total population: 250,887

250,887 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, finance and insurance, manufacturing, educational services

25. Pittsburgh, PA

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.8%

18.8% Median household income: $64,137

$64,137 Median home value: $193,200

$193,200 Total population: 303,620

303,620 Most concentrated industries: Educational services, health care and social assistance, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation

24. Billings, MT

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.8%

18.8% Median household income: $71,855

$71,855 Median home value: $311,800

$311,800 Total population: 118,321

118,321 Most concentrated industries: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration

23. Fargo, ND

Tiago_Fernandez / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.9%

18.9% Median household income: $66,029

$66,029 Median home value: $269,800

$269,800 Total population: 129,064

129,064 Most concentrated industries: Wholesale trade, health care and social assistance, finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, accommodation and food services

22. New Haven, CT

enfi / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.9%

18.9% Median household income: $53,771

$53,771 Median home value: $249,000

$249,000 Total population: 132,893

132,893 Most concentrated industries: Educational services, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, arts, entertainment, and recreation

21. New York, NY

GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.9%

18.9% Median household income: $79,713

$79,713 Median home value: $751,700

$751,700 Total population: 8,516,202

8,516,202 Most concentrated industries: Information, real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation

20. Albany, NY

demerzel21 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.0%

19.0% Median household income: $59,485

$59,485 Median home value: $223,000

$223,000 Total population: 100,081

100,081 Most concentrated industries: Public administration, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, educational services, information

19. Tyler, TX

jodi4art / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.0%

19.0% Median household income: $65,527

$65,527 Median home value: $216,400

$216,400 Total population: 107,718

107,718 Most concentrated industries: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, retail trade, other services, except public administration

18. Yonkers, NY

Eileen_10 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.2%

19.2% Median household income: $81,816

$81,816 Median home value: $478,000

$478,000 Total population: 209,529

209,529 Most concentrated industries: Management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing, educational services

17. Buffalo, NY

Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.4%

19.4% Median household income: $48,050

$48,050 Median home value: $152,300

$152,300 Total population: 276,397

276,397 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, educational services, accommodation and food services, finance and insurance, administrative and support and waste management services

16. Hartford, CT

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.5%

19.5% Median household income: $45,300

$45,300 Median home value: $217,200

$217,200 Total population: 119,970

119,970 Most concentrated industries: Transportation and warehousing, retail trade, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services

15. Pearland, TX

TrongNguyen / Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.5%

19.5% Median household income: $112,470

$112,470 Median home value: $330,900

$330,900 Total population: 125,983

125,983 Most concentrated industries: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing

14. Little Rock, AR

Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.5%

19.5% Median household income: $60,583

$60,583 Median home value: $221,200

$221,200 Total population: 202,739

202,739 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, public administration, finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, other services, except public administration

13. Worcester, MA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.7%

19.7% Median household income: $67,544

$67,544 Median home value: $339,500

$339,500 Total population: 205,501

205,501 Most concentrated industries: Educational services, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration, retail trade, accommodation and food services

12. Cleveland, OH

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.7%

19.7% Median household income: $39,187

$39,187 Median home value: $94,100

$94,100 Total population: 367,523

367,523 Most concentrated industries: Administrative and support and waste management services, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, manufacturing, arts, entertainment, and recreation

11. Shreveport, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.8%

19.8% Median household income: $48,465

$48,465 Median home value: $178,100

$178,100 Total population: 183,483

183,483 Most concentrated industries: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services

10. New Bedford, MA

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.9%

19.9% Median household income: $56,025

$56,025 Median home value: $324,400

$324,400 Total population: 100,731

100,731 Most concentrated industries: Wholesale trade, health care and social assistance, management of companies and enterprises, construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

9. Springfield, IL

fotoguy22 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 20.2%

20.2% Median household income: $65,537

$65,537 Median home value: $155,200

$155,200 Total population: 113,714

113,714 Most concentrated industries: Public administration, health care and social assistance, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, utilities

8. Rochester, NY

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 20.5%

20.5% Median household income: $46,628

$46,628 Median home value: $120,600

$120,600 Total population: 209,720

209,720 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, educational services, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, retail trade

7. Pueblo, CO

Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 20.6%

20.6% Median household income: $55,305

$55,305 Median home value: $230,900

$230,900 Total population: 111,514

111,514 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, management of companies and enterprises, public administration, utilities, administrative and support and waste management services

6. Waterbury, CT

Sebastian Del Valle / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 20.8%

20.8% Median household income: $51,642

$51,642 Median home value: $185,400

$185,400 Total population: 114,356

114,356 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services, real estate and rental and leasing, manufacturing

5. Philadelphia, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 21.5%

21.5% Median household income: $60,698

$60,698 Median home value: $232,400

$232,400 Total population: 1,582,432

1,582,432 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, public administration, educational services, transportation and warehousing, professional, scientific, and technical services

4. Peoria, IL

ghornephoto / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $58,716

$58,716 Median home value: $149,500

$149,500 Total population: 112,126

112,126 Most concentrated industries: Management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, manufacturing, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services

3. Springfield, MA

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 24.4%

24.4% Median household income: $51,339

$51,339 Median home value: $222,700

$222,700 Total population: 154,751

154,751 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, utilities, transportation and warehousing, other services, except public administration, public administration

2. Brockton, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 25.4%

25.4% Median household income: $77,089

$77,089 Median home value: $405,500

$405,500 Total population: 105,080

105,080 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, transportation and warehousing, construction, retail trade, accommodation and food services

1. Rochester, MN

Andy445 / Getty Images

Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 41.5%

41.5% Median household income: $87,767

$87,767 Median home value: $287,500

$287,500 Total population: 121,638

121,638 Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, educational services, retail trade, manufacturing

