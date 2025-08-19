More Than 80% Of New Jobs Are In Health Care. These Are The Cities Driving The U.S. Health Care Economy

Key Points
- While the U.S. economy added 74,000 jobs in June, approximately 80% of them were in health care.
- Health care is growing faster than the U.S. economy overall, and is increasingly concentrated in a few dozen health care capitals across the country.
- While 14% of the U.S. is employed in health care nationwide, in one Midwestern city health care accounts for 40% of the economy.
In June, the U.S. economy added 74,000 new net jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 59,000 of those jobs were in healthcare and social services, one of the fastest growing sectors in the U.S. economy.
Health care is one of the largest, most vital sectors in the U.S. economy, and is projected to grow far beyond the national average over the next decade. While 14.0% of the U.S. workforce is employed in health care, in some cities the sector accounts for more than 25.0% of all employment. In these health care capitals, major hospitals, medical research firms, and life sciences companies dominate the local economy.
Many of the cities with the largest share of workers employed in health care serve as regional referral centers for wider service areas or are the headquarters of large hospitals systems. Some are anchored by large research universities, and support robust private biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. In Durham, North Carolina — where 17.6% of the workforce is employed in health care — Duke University and nearby University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill help support health care employment. Other research universities — Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Washington University in St. Louis, and Harvard University, Boston University, Tufts University in Boston — help enable strong local health care talent pools and employment.
Of the 40 cities with the largest shares of workers in health care, four are in the Boston metro area. Close to half of the list are in the Northeast, while the South is home to eight, and the Midwest and West are each home to seven. In Rochester, Minnesota — where the Mayo Clinic employs 42,000 people — 41.5% of the workforce is in health care, the largest share of any city.
In 20 of the 40 cities with the most health care employment, the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree is greater than the 35.0% national figure. Despite high educational attainment and the presence of universities, health care capitals tend to be less wealthy, with the median household income below the $78,538 national figure in 30 of the 40 top cities. A closer look at the data reveals the cities driving the national health care economy.
To determine the cities driving the national health care economy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on employment from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 America Community Survey. Cities were ranked based on the percentage of adults 16 years and over employed in health care and social assistance. Supplemental data on median household income, median home value, population, and industry composition are also from the Census Bureau. Only cities with at least 100,000 residents were considered.
40. Durham, NC
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 17.6%
- Median household income: $79,234
- Median home value: $355,300
- Total population: 288,465
- Most concentrated industries: Educational services, management of companies and enterprises, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services
39. St. Louis, MO
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 17.7%
- Median household income: $55,279
- Median home value: $185,100
- Total population: 293,109
- Most concentrated industries: Management of companies and enterprises, arts, entertainment, and recreation, health care and social assistance, educational services, finance and insurance
38. Antioch, CA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 17.7%
- Median household income: $94,256
- Median home value: $607,400
- Total population: 115,759
- Most concentrated industries: Administrative and support and waste management services, utilities, construction, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance
37. Vallejo, CA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.0%
- Median household income: $89,496
- Median home value: $557,500
- Total population: 124,637
- Most concentrated industries: Administrative and support and waste management services, information, health care and social assistance, transportation and warehousing, utilities
36. Boston, MA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.0%
- Median household income: $94,755
- Median home value: $710,400
- Total population: 663,972
- Most concentrated industries: Professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, educational services, health care and social assistance, information
35. Spokane, WA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.1%
- Median household income: $65,745
- Median home value: $326,200
- Total population: 229,228
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, retail trade, real estate and rental and leasing
34. Lowell, MA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.2%
- Median household income: $76,205
- Median home value: $395,100
- Total population: 114,799
- Most concentrated industries: Manufacturing, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, professional, scientific, and technical services, other services, except public administration
33. Lynn, MA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.3%
- Median household income: $74,715
- Median home value: $472,600
- Total population: 100,905
- Most concentrated industries: Accommodation and food services, transportation and warehousing, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, other services, except public administration
32. Sioux Falls, SD
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.4%
- Median household income: $74,714
- Median home value: $271,400
- Total population: 197,642
- Most concentrated industries: Management of companies and enterprises, finance and insurance, health care and social assistance, wholesale trade, retail trade
31. Baltimore, MD
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.4%
- Median household income: $59,623
- Median home value: $219,300
- Total population: 577,193
- Most concentrated industries: Public administration, educational services, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing
30. Glendale, CA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.4%
- Median household income: $84,262
- Median home value: $1,043,900
- Total population: 192,270
- Most concentrated industries: Information, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, professional, scientific, and technical services
29. Syracuse, NY
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.4%
- Median household income: $45,845
- Median home value: $125,100
- Total population: 146,211
- Most concentrated industries: Educational services, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, utilities, other services, except public administration
28. Clovis, CA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.4%
- Median household income: $100,360
- Median home value: $453,300
- Total population: 122,719
- Most concentrated industries: Public administration, utilities, educational services, health care and social assistance, wholesale trade
27. Brownsville, TX
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.5%
- Median household income: $48,675
- Median home value: $122,400
- Total population: 188,023
- Most concentrated industries: Educational services, health care and social assistance, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, administrative and support and waste management services, retail trade
26. Winston-Salem, NC
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.7%
- Median household income: $57,673
- Median home value: $208,200
- Total population: 250,887
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, finance and insurance, manufacturing, educational services
25. Pittsburgh, PA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.8%
- Median household income: $64,137
- Median home value: $193,200
- Total population: 303,620
- Most concentrated industries: Educational services, health care and social assistance, finance and insurance, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation
24. Billings, MT
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.8%
- Median household income: $71,855
- Median home value: $311,800
- Total population: 118,321
- Most concentrated industries: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, arts, entertainment, and recreation, real estate and rental and leasing, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration
23. Fargo, ND
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.9%
- Median household income: $66,029
- Median home value: $269,800
- Total population: 129,064
- Most concentrated industries: Wholesale trade, health care and social assistance, finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, accommodation and food services
22. New Haven, CT
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.9%
- Median household income: $53,771
- Median home value: $249,000
- Total population: 132,893
- Most concentrated industries: Educational services, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services, arts, entertainment, and recreation
21. New York, NY
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 18.9%
- Median household income: $79,713
- Median home value: $751,700
- Total population: 8,516,202
- Most concentrated industries: Information, real estate and rental and leasing, finance and insurance, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation
20. Albany, NY
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.0%
- Median household income: $59,485
- Median home value: $223,000
- Total population: 100,081
- Most concentrated industries: Public administration, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, educational services, information
19. Tyler, TX
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.0%
- Median household income: $65,527
- Median home value: $216,400
- Total population: 107,718
- Most concentrated industries: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, retail trade, other services, except public administration
18. Yonkers, NY
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.2%
- Median household income: $81,816
- Median home value: $478,000
- Total population: 209,529
- Most concentrated industries: Management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing, transportation and warehousing, educational services
17. Buffalo, NY
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.4%
- Median household income: $48,050
- Median home value: $152,300
- Total population: 276,397
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, educational services, accommodation and food services, finance and insurance, administrative and support and waste management services
16. Hartford, CT
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.5%
- Median household income: $45,300
- Median home value: $217,200
- Total population: 119,970
- Most concentrated industries: Transportation and warehousing, retail trade, health care and social assistance, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services
15. Pearland, TX
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.5%
- Median household income: $112,470
- Median home value: $330,900
- Total population: 125,983
- Most concentrated industries: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, utilities, management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, real estate and rental and leasing
14. Little Rock, AR
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.5%
- Median household income: $60,583
- Median home value: $221,200
- Total population: 202,739
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, public administration, finance and insurance, management of companies and enterprises, other services, except public administration
13. Worcester, MA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.7%
- Median household income: $67,544
- Median home value: $339,500
- Total population: 205,501
- Most concentrated industries: Educational services, health care and social assistance, other services, except public administration, retail trade, accommodation and food services
12. Cleveland, OH
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.7%
- Median household income: $39,187
- Median home value: $94,100
- Total population: 367,523
- Most concentrated industries: Administrative and support and waste management services, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, manufacturing, arts, entertainment, and recreation
11. Shreveport, LA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.8%
- Median household income: $48,465
- Median home value: $178,100
- Total population: 183,483
- Most concentrated industries: Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment, and recreation, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services
10. New Bedford, MA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 19.9%
- Median household income: $56,025
- Median home value: $324,400
- Total population: 100,731
- Most concentrated industries: Wholesale trade, health care and social assistance, management of companies and enterprises, construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting
9. Springfield, IL
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 20.2%
- Median household income: $65,537
- Median home value: $155,200
- Total population: 113,714
- Most concentrated industries: Public administration, health care and social assistance, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, utilities
8. Rochester, NY
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 20.5%
- Median household income: $46,628
- Median home value: $120,600
- Total population: 209,720
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, educational services, administrative and support and waste management services, accommodation and food services, retail trade
7. Pueblo, CO
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 20.6%
- Median household income: $55,305
- Median home value: $230,900
- Total population: 111,514
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, management of companies and enterprises, public administration, utilities, administrative and support and waste management services
6. Waterbury, CT
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 20.8%
- Median household income: $51,642
- Median home value: $185,400
- Total population: 114,356
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, retail trade, administrative and support and waste management services, real estate and rental and leasing, manufacturing
5. Philadelphia, PA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 21.5%
- Median household income: $60,698
- Median home value: $232,400
- Total population: 1,582,432
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, public administration, educational services, transportation and warehousing, professional, scientific, and technical services
4. Peoria, IL
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 21.8%
- Median household income: $58,716
- Median home value: $149,500
- Total population: 112,126
- Most concentrated industries: Management of companies and enterprises, health care and social assistance, manufacturing, accommodation and food services, administrative and support and waste management services
3. Springfield, MA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 24.4%
- Median household income: $51,339
- Median home value: $222,700
- Total population: 154,751
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, utilities, transportation and warehousing, other services, except public administration, public administration
2. Brockton, MA
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 25.4%
- Median household income: $77,089
- Median home value: $405,500
- Total population: 105,080
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, transportation and warehousing, construction, retail trade, accommodation and food services
1. Rochester, MN
- Workers employed in health care and social assistance: 41.5%
- Median household income: $87,767
- Median home value: $287,500
- Total population: 121,638
- Most concentrated industries: Health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services, educational services, retail trade, manufacturing
